Vehicle Strikes
Embankment
Two are teenagers were injured in a one-vehicle crash on Nov. 15 at 2:48 p.m. along Waterson Road, just west of Kingsville Road, in Clarion Township.
While traveling south along Waterson Road, police said a 16-year-old Clarion boy lost control of the 2000 Dodge Dakota he was driving on a curve in the roadway. The pickup went off the right side of the road and struck an embankment, before flipping on its driver’s side and coming to a stop.
Although both wearing seatbelts, the teenage driver and his passenger, a 16-year-old Clarion girl, suffered suspected minor injuries in the crash.
Three Face
Wiretap Charges
Three area residents are facing charges stemming from an incident on Oct. 31 at 10 a.m. along Amsler Road in Paint Township.
Crystal Butler, 25, of Summerville, John Blair, 33, of Shippenville, and Carrie Hilliard, 29, of Knox, were charged with violating the Wiretap Act.
According to reports, state police were notified about a Clarion County Jail inmate who had been making phone calls from the jail by way of three-way calling.
The victims were identified as the Clarion Police Department; the offices of District Judges Jarah Heeter, Duane Quinn and Timothy Schill; the Clarion County District Attorney’s Office; the offices of the Beaver County Clerk of Courts, Public Defender and Sheriff; and the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office.
The incident was investigated, and all parties involved were charged. No further information was provided.
Woman Injured
In Limestone Crash
A Clarion woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Nov. 14 at approximately 7:15 a.m. along Route 66, just south of Forest Drive, in Limestone Township.
According to police, the crash occurred when Jessica E. Davis, 39, of Clarion, failed to yield to oncoming traffic while attempting to make a left turn from a driveway onto northbound Route 66. As a result, Davis’ 2015 Chevrolet Equinox collided with a southbound 2017 Ford Fusion driven by Heidi M. Boots, 23, of Clarion.
Both vehicles reportedly sustained disabling damage to the front end in the crash, and were towed from the scene by Leadbetter’s Towing.
Davis, who was wearing a seatbelt, suffered suspected minor injuries in the crash, police said. Her passengers — a 6-year-old Clarion boy and a 4-year-old Clarion girl — were both in carseats and escaped injury in the crash.
Boots was also wearing a seatbelt and was not injured, reports state.
Davis was reportedly cited for failing to yield.
Clarion Hospital EMS, Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1 and Limestone Volunteer Fire Department assisted state police at the scene.
Hawthorn Woman Accused of DUI
A 43-year-old Hawthorn woman was accused of driving under the influence of a controlled substance stemming from an incident on Sept. 27 at approximately 9 a.m. along Interstate 80 West in Beaver Township.
After her 2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser was pulled over for a traffic violation, police said Kelly Adkins was found to be under the influence of drugs.
DUI and related summary charges were filed with the office of District Judge Jarah Heeter.
Deer Causes Crash
State police were on the scene of a one-vehicle crash on Nov. 9 at 5:25 p.m. along Route 68, just south of Merryman Road, in Toby Township.
While traveling south along Route 68, John Barr III, 70, of Clarion, reportedly struck a deer with his 2021 Toyota Venza, causing disabling damage. Following the impact, Barr pulled off along the right shoulder of the road to await for police arrival.
Barr and his passenger, Catherine L. Barr, 68, of Clarion, were both wearing seatbelts and escaped injury in the crash.
Car Strikes Pole
in Limestone Twp.
No one was injured in a one-vehicle crash on Oct. 8 along Olean Trail, near C-L School Road, in Limestone Township.
According to reports, Jason R. Buzard, 35, of Summerville, was traveling east along Olean Trail in the Kingsville area at approximately 11 a.m. when he lost control of his 2009 Hyundai Elantra. The vehicle left the north side of the road and struck a utility pole, before coming to a stop.
Buzard and his passenger, Michael R. Greenawalt, 25, of Hawthorn, were wearing seatbelts and were not injured in the crash.
Police said Buzard was charged with failing to drive on roadways laned for traffic.
Drug Possession
Alleged in Licking
Police investigated an alleged incident of drug possession on Nov. 1 at 3:30 p.m. along Whitmer Road in Licking Township.
No further information was provided.
Fraud Reported
State police are investigating a report of theft by deception that took place between 8 a.m. on Sept. 15 and 11 p.m. on Oct. 21 along Westwood Drive in Monroe Township.
An unknown suspect reportedly committed internet fraud involving three checks totaling $13,000 belonging to John Lewis, 56, of Clarion.
Man Accused
of Harassment
A 31-year-old Strattanville man was charged with harassment following an incident on Nov. 8 at 5:40 p.m. in Limestone Township.
During an altercation along Olean Trail, Zachery Stromyer allegedly physically harassed Shawnee Dolby, 27, of Summerville.