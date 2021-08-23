Harassment Alleged
In Clarion Township
A Clarion man was accused of harassment stemming from an incident on Aug. 6 at approximately 2 p.m. along Route 322/Chevy Lane in Clarion Township.
During a physical altercation, the 60-year-old suspect allegedly harassed a 45-year-old Clarion man.
Charges were filed with the office of District Judge Duane Quinn.
Teens Accused of
Underage Drinking
Four area teenagers were accused of underage drinking following an incident on Aug. 14 at approximately midnight along Ritts Farm Road in Beaver Township.
An 18-year-old Clarion man, 18-year-old Brookville man, 17-year-old Punxsutawney boy and a 16-year-old Brookville boy reportedly attended a large party on private property belonging to a 57-year-old Emlenton woman without permission.
Bad Checks
Investigated in Sligo
Police are investigating an alleged report of bad checks that were written to Wessex Performance, located along Madison Street Ext. in Sligo.
The incident reportedly took place at approximately 3:15 p.m. on July 30.
Car Strikes Tree
Along Interstate 80
A Mount Kisco, N.Y. man escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Aug. 18 at approximately 9 a.m. along Interstate 80 in Clarion Township.
While traveling east along I-80, police said James A. Hibler, 53, lost control of his 2006 Dodge Sprintster. The vehicle left the south berm of the roadway, rolled onto its driver’s side and struck a tree.
Hibler was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured in the crash. He was reportedly cited for failing to drive at a safe speed.
iPhone Found
Police said an iPhone was found along I-80 E near Exit 70 in Clarion Township at approximately 2 p.m. on Aug. 20.
The owner may claim the phone at the Clarion State Police barracks.
DUI Checkpoint
Announced
Clarion State Police troopers will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint within their coverage area within the next four weeks, Aug. 19 through Sept. 19.
The checkpoint will focus on removing impaired drivers from the highway.
Crash Reported
A Westfield, N.J. woman escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Aug. 18 at approximately 1 p.m. along I-80, just east of C-L School Road, in Clarion Township.
According to police, Shayan R. Burns, 19, was traveling west along 1-80 when she lost control of her 2017 Subaru Outback. The vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck an embankment, before continuing west across both travel lanes and exiting the right side of the road. Burns then struck another embankment, which caused her vehicle to rollover and come to a stop on its roof.
Burns was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured in the crash. She was reportedly cited for failing to drive at a safe speed.
Two-Vehicle Crash
In Paint Township
State police were on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Aug. 20 at approximately 2:10 p.m. along 28th Division Highway, just north of Kiser Wagner Road, in Paint Township.
While attempting to make a left turn from westbound 28th Division Highway, a 1970 Porsche 944 driven by Carl R. Hepler, 83 of Clarion, reportedly collided with a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Jessica L. Hook, 33, of Knox.
Hook was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was not injured. Her passenger, an 8-year-old Knox girl, was in a booster seat and also escaped injury.
Although also wearing a seatbelt, Hepler reportedly suffered possible minor injuries. He refused transport. Hepler’s passenger, Gordon A. Hawk, 60, of Sligo, was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.
DUI Crash Alleged
In Redbank Township
Police investigated an alleged DUI crash on Aug. 5 at approximately 6:45 p.m. along Route 28/Wallwork Road in Redbank Township.
The crash involved a 2006 Jeep Liberty.
No further information was provided.
Mailboxes Damaged
Along Pine Run Road
An incident of criminal mischief reportedly took place on Aug. 18 at approximately 6:45 a.m. along Pine Run Road in Redbank Township.
An unknown suspect allegedly damaged two mailboxes belonging to a 37-year-old Mayport woman and a 22-year-old Fairmount City man.
Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact police at (814) 226-1710.
Car Strikes
Embankment
No one was injured in a one-vehicle crash on Aug. 20 at approximately midnight along Route 28, just south of Wallwork Road, in Redbank Township.
According to reports, Adam G. Dolby, 21, of Sigel, was traveling south along Route 28 when he lost control of his 2010 Mazda 3. The vehicle left the west side of the roadway and struck an embankment. Following the impact, the vehicle traveled approximately 135 feet before flipping on its roof and sliding approximately 87 feet and coming to a stop.
Dolby was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured in the crash. He was cited for failing to drive on roadways laned for traffic.
New Bethlehem and Hawthorn volunteer fire departments and the Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service assisted state police at the scene.
Money Scam
Police are investigating a report of theft by deception that took place sometime between 8 a.m. on Aug. 9 and 4 p.m. on Aug. 13 along Olean Trail in Limestone Township.
An unknown suspect allegedly scammed a 41-year-old Fairmount City woman out of money.
Sligo Woman Charged with Harassment
A 43-year-old Sligo woman was charged with harassment stemming from an incident on Aug. 23 at 7:20 p.m. along Staab Road in Clarion Township.
During a verbal argument that became physical, Mandie Peace allegedly pushed Michael Peace, 44, of Strattanville, in the chest.
A citation was filed with the office of District Judge Duane Quinn.