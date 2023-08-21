Burglary Reported
State police investigated a report of burglary that occurred sometime between 5 p.m. on Aug. 11 and 7 a.m. on Aug. 14 along Olean Trail in Limestone Township.
According to reports, an unknown suspect attempted to burglarize Charles Machine Inc. in Summerville. A door lock was damaged during the incident.
No further information was provided.
Harassment Alleged
An incident of harassment allegedly took place on Aug. 16 at 3:33 p.m. along Pennsy Road in Monroe Township.
The victim was identified as a 28-year-old Blairsville man.
No further information was provided.
Harassment
in Monroe Twp.
Police said an alleged harassment incident occurred on Aug. 11 at 7:39 p.m. along United Drive in Monroe Township.
The victim was identified as a 24-year-old Clarion woman.
DUI Checkpoint
Announced
Clarion State Police troopers will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint in their coverage area within the next four weeks, Aug. 21 through Sept. 21.
The checkpoint will focus on removing impaired drivers from the highway.