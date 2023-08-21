Burglary Reported

State police investigated a report of burglary that occurred sometime between 5 p.m. on Aug. 11 and 7 a.m. on Aug. 14 along Olean Trail in Limestone Township.

According to reports, an unknown suspect attempted to burglarize Charles Machine Inc. in Summerville. A door lock was damaged during the incident.

No further information was provided.

Harassment Alleged

An incident of harassment allegedly took place on Aug. 16 at 3:33 p.m. along Pennsy Road in Monroe Township.

The victim was identified as a 28-year-old Blairsville man.

No further information was provided.

Harassment

in Monroe Twp.

Police said an alleged harassment incident occurred on Aug. 11 at 7:39 p.m. along United Drive in Monroe Township.

The victim was identified as a 24-year-old Clarion woman.

DUI Checkpoint

Announced

Clarion State Police troopers will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint in their coverage area within the next four weeks, Aug. 21 through Sept. 21.

The checkpoint will focus on removing impaired drivers from the highway.

