Harassment Alleged
State police investigated a report of harassment that occurred sometime between Nov. 19, 2022 and May 18 along Grand Avenue in Clarion Township.
An unidentified suspect allegedly contacted a 46-year-old Clarion woman multiple times after he was told by the victim to stop.
The victim requested that no criminal charges be filed.
Sligo Teen Accused
of Drug Possession
A 14-year-old Sligo girl was accused of drug possession on May 16 at 2:37 p.m. along Baker Street in Madison Township.
No further information was provided.
Deer Causes
I-80 Crash
No one was injured in a one-vehicle crash on May 21 at 10:16 p.m. along Interstate 80, near mile marker 71, in Clarion Township.
While traveling west along I-80, police said Corey L. Reed, 43, of Plain City, Ohio, struck a deer with his 2011 Chrysler Town & Country.
The minivan sustained disabling damage as a result of the crash and was towed from the scene.
Reed and his passengers — Shelly R. Reed, 44, and two 15-year-old girls all of Plain City, Ohio — were wearing seatbelts and escaped injury in the crash.
Theft Alleged
In Elk Township
State police are investigating a report of theft that took place sometime between 8 a.m. on May 12, 2021 and 4 p.m. on Feb. 24 along Route 322 in Elk Township.
According to reports, an unidentified suspect stole from his employer, identified as a 35-year-old Clarion man, since 2021.
Fairmount City
Death Ruled Natural
Police said a 53-year-old Fairmount City man died sometime between 3:30 and 6 p.m. on May 15 in Redbank Township.
Following an investigation, according to reports, it was determined that the man died of natural causes. There were no suspicious circumstances and the investigation is closed.
Two Accused
of Assault
Two Clarion men were accused of assault stemming from an incident on May 15 at 12:26 p.m. in Clarion Township.
During an altercation along Fraternity Drive, a 40-year-old man and a 38-year-old man, one with a knife, allegedly assaulted a 49-year-old Clarion man.
Both suspects were taken into custody and arraigned before District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller. They were placed in the Clarion County Jail on $75,000 secure bail.
No further information was provided.