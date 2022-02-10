Illegal Firearm Purchase Attempted
An unidentified suspect was accused of attempting to illegally purchase a firearm on Nov. 3 at approximately 5 p.m. along Longview Road in Redbank Township.
According to reports, the 37-year-old man attempted to purchase a firearm from Long Shot Ammo & Arms knowing he was prohibited to do so.
The investigation is ongoing.
Drug Paraphernalia Seized
State police are investigating an incident of drug paraphernalia possession that took place sometime between noon on Jan. 1 and 12:20 p.m. on Jan. 16.
While executing a search warrant at a home in Clarion Township, police said drug paraphernalia was viewed in plain sight and seized.
No further information was provided.
Sligo Man Accused of Harassment
A 58-year-old Sligo man was accused of harassment stemming from an incident on Feb. 8 at approximately 5:15 p.m. in Piney Township.
During an altercation along Huckleberry Ridge Road, Brian Ochs allegedly harassed Laura Neely, 58, of Sligo.