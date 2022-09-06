Missing Teen
State police are searching for a 15-year-old Rimersburg girl who was reported missing at approximately 4:15 p.m. on Sept. 3.
According to reports, Melea H. Janis was last seen at her Madison Township home around 12:30 p.m.
Janis is five-feet-one-inch tall and approximately 116 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information should contact police at (814) 226-1710 or 911.
Hit-and-Run Reported
A two-vehicle hit-and-run crash reportedly occurred on Sept. 3 at 2:37 p.m. along Route 66 in Limestone Township.
While traveling north along Route 66, according to reports, the driver of an unknown vehicle, drove off the east side of the road, striking a 1985 Cub Cadet lawnmower which was being operated by James L. Henry, 62, of Clarion in a nearby yard.
Following the crash, the driver of the unknown vehicle allegedly fled the scene along Route 66, traveling north.
Police said the unknown vehicle is believed to be a dark blue 2005-2010 Volkswagen Jetta with a missing or damaged right mirror.
Two Injured in Crash
Two Shippenville residents were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Aug. 29 at approximately 6:10 p.m. at the intersection of Route 66 and Waterson Road in Clarion Township.
According to police, the crash occurred when Dustin A. Reed, 34, of Shippenville, failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection while attempting to turn onto Route 66. Reed’s 2001 Honda Civic crossed into northbound lane and was struck by a 1985 Navistar 1954 truck driven by Doyle L. Freeman, 61, of Cherry Tree.
Following the collision, Reed’s vehicle spun and flipped, before coming to an uncontrolled stop on the east shoulder of Route 66 partially blocking the southbound lane. Freeman’s vehicle came to a controlled stop on the west shoulder of Route 66.
Reed, who was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from his vehicle and suffered suspected serious injuries. He was transported to Clarion Hospital for treatment. His passenger, a 9-year-old Shippenville girl, who was wearing a seatbelt, suffered suspected minor injuries in the crash. She was also transported to the hospital for treatment.
Freeman was wearing a seatbelt and escaped injury in the crash.
Police said Reed was cited for failing to stop at a stop sign.
One-Vehicle Crash
Police were on the scene of a one-vehicle crash on Aug. 24 at approximately 5:30 a.m. at the Interstate 80 Exit 62 off ramp in Monroe Township.
While traveling west on the off ramp, police said the driver of a 2021 RAM pickup swerved off of the roadway and struck a guide rail. The vehicle came to a final stop on the north shoulder of the off ramp. It sustained minor damage to the front end and had two flat tires.