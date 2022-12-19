Two Injured in Crash
Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Dec. 15 at 6:23 a.m. along Route 322, just west of Carney Road, in Clarion Township.
According to reports, Tidus A. Byers, 20, of Clarion, was traveling east along Route 322 when he lost control of his 2004 Pontiac Vibe on a curve in the roadway. The vehicle crossed into the oncoming lane and collided with a westbound 2015 Jeep Wrangler driven by Alyssa M. Kiser, 25, of Corsica.
Following the impact, Kiser’s vehicle reportedly rolled twice before coming to a stop on its roof facing south. Byers’ vehicle came to a stop just east of the crash site.
Although wearing seatbelts, both drivers were transported by Clarion Hospital EMS to Clarion Hospital for treatment of unknown injuries.
The vehicles were towed from the scene by MC Auto.
Byers was cited for failing to drive at a safe speed, police said.
Crash Reported in NB
State police were on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Dec. 18 at approximately 6 p.m. at the intersection of Wood and Penn streets in New Bethlehem Borough.
While attempting to make a left turn onto Penn Street, police said Rachel E. Raybuck, 27, of Sligo, failed to see a 2019 Subaru Crosstrek, driven by Nicole M. Gunn, 37, of Strattanville, traveling north along Route 66 (Wood Street). As a result, Raybuck struck the oncoming vehicle with her 2016 Lincoln MKZ.
Following the impact, according to reports, Gunn’s vehicle traveled a short distance off the roadway onto the sidewalk. Raybuck pulled her vehicle over a short distance from the crash site.
Raybuck was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured in the crash. Although also wearing a seatbelt, Gunn suffered minor injuries. Gunn reportedly refused transport by Clarion Hospital EMS.
Illegal Firearm
Purchase Alleged
Police are investigating a report of an illegal firearm purchase that took place on April 15, 2021 at approximately 3 p.m. along Longview Road in Redbank Township.
An unidentified man allegedly attempted to purchase a firearm when he was prohibited from doing so.
Hit-and-Run Alleged
A Callensburg man was involved in an alleged hit-and-run crash on Dec. 15 at 8 a.m. along Blairs Corner Road, just north of Lohr Road, in Beaver Township.
While traveling north on Blairs Corner Road, police aid Wayne D. Bearfield, 51, lost control of his 2001 GMC Envoy on a curve in the roadway. The vehicle struck a wood fence off the right side of the road, before continuing through the fence and crashing into a brick post.
Following the crash, Bearfield returned to the roadway and continued north, allegedly failing to report the crash to police.
Bearfield was reportedly cited for failing to drive at a safe speed.
Vehicle Strikes
Guide Rail
A Summerville man suffered injuries in a one-vehicle crash on Dec. 15 at approximately 6:30 a.m. along Route 322, at the Penske truck stop, in Clarion Township.
While traveling west along Route 322, Hared P. Fawcett, 23, reportedly lost control of his 2015 Chevrolet Malibu. The vehicle traveled across the eastbound lane and struck a guide rail and utility pole, causing disabling damage to the Malibu.
Although wearing a seatbelt, police said Fawcett suffered suspected minor injuries to his left side as a result of the crash. He refused transport by Corsica Volunteer Fire Company.
Fawcett was reportedly cited for failing to drive at a safe speed.
Man Accused of
Damaging Vehicle
A 30-year-old Clinton man was accused of criminal mischief stemming from an incident that occurred sometime between 8:05 and 8:23 p.m. on Nov. 21 along Dolby Street in Monroe Township.
Joseph White allegedly broke the rearview mirror off of a Volkswagen Jetta, belonging to Karlee Wells, 20, of New Bethlehem, that was parked at the Quality Inn.
None Hurt in Crash
No one was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Nov. 25 at approximately noon along Route 28/66, near Mayport Road, in Redbank Township.
According to police, the crash occurred as Megan D. Brice, 26, of Brookville, was attempting to make a left turn into the Mayport Shell gas station when her 2016 Ford Explorer collided with a southbound 2018 Ford Explorer, driven by Barbara A. Rearic, 70, of North Apollo.
Both vehicles reportedly sustained damage as a result of the crash.
Brice and Rearic were wearing seatbelts and escaped injury in the crash.
Brice was reportedly cited for failing to yield before making a left turn.
Hawthorn Area Volunteer Fire Department and Clarion Hospital EMS assisted state police at the scene.
Callensburg Teen
Accused of Assault
A Callensburg boy was accused of assault following an incident on Dec. 7 at 10 p.m. in Callensburg Borough.
During an altercation along Main Street, police said the 16-year-old suspect assaulted his mother, a 44-year-old Callensburg woman.
The suspect allegedly punched and kicked his mother, leaving her with a black and blue eye, a lacerated eyebrow, and several scratches and scrapes.
The suspect also reportedly assaulted two other adult men, a 32-year-old and a 26-year-old, both of Rimersburg.
According to police reports, the suspect was arrested through Butler County Juvenile Probation.
Deer Causes Crash
A Butler woman was injured in a one-vehicle crash on Dec. 13 at approximately 10 a.m. along Route 861, just east of Cottage Hill Road, in Porter Township.
While traveling east along Route 861, police said Laura A. Douglass, 47, struck a deer with her 2022 GMC Terrain, causing disabling damage.
Douglass was not wearing a seatbelt and reportedly suffered suspected minor injuries in the crash.
Crash Reported
A Dayton man escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Dec. 9 at approximately 1 a.m. along Brookville Street, just east of Fairmount Avenue, in Redbank Township.
According to reports, Jason M. Nimal Jr., 27, was traveling south along Route 28 when he lost control of his 2011 Ford Escape. The vehicle traveled across the northbound lane and struck a utility pole, before continuing off the roadway, flipping and coming to a stop on its side facing west.
Nimal, who was wearing a seatbelt, was not injured in the crash, police said.
Nimal was reportedly cited for failing to drive on roadways laned for traffic.
Firearm Stolen
Police are investigating a report of theft that took place sometime between 8 p.m. on Dec. 5 and 10 a.m. on Dec. 6 along Hollow Road in Porter Township.
An unknown suspect allegedly stole a New England Westinghouse Remington 7600 rifle, valued at $4,600, belonging to Joseph Little, 40, of New Bethlehem.
Rmbg. Man Accused
A 37-year-old Rimersburg man was accused of disorderly conduct following an incident on Dec. 11 at 1:38 p.m. along Hospital Drive in Monroe Township.
According to police, Nathan Slee was acting “disorderly” in and around the Clarion Mall and hospital area.