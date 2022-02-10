CLARION COUNTY
Deeds
Wendy K. Burns, William Stephen Burns est and Wendy K. Burns exe/est to Thomas R. Burns Jr., tracts, Piney Township, $1.
Bob S. Habyan and Judy A. Habyan to Hollie Catanese, Stacie McNea and James Habyan, parcel, Highland Township, $1.
L. Dana Logue Jr. and Mary Louise Logue to David E. Carson and Kimberly S. Carson, parcels, Piney Township, $61,000.
Pamela J. Shick, Andy L. Doverspike, Donald A. Doverspike, Mary Ellen Doverspike est aka Mary E. Doverspike est, Pamela J. Shick exe/est, Andy L. Doverspike exe/est and Donald A. Doverspike exe/est to Pamela J. Shick, parcel, Redbank Township, $60,000.
Joyce Ann McClafferty, Scott John Pryor, Leroy Edward Pryor, Andrew Pryor, Nicholas Pryor, Dean William Pryor est aka Dean W. Pryor est and Melody R. Pryor exe/est to Melody R. Pryor, parcels, Madison Township, $1.
Richard E. O’Neill and Doris I. O’Neill to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the Department of Transportation, r/w, Paint Township, $1.
Jerome H. Schmader Jr. and Beverly L. Schmader to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the Department of Transportation, r/w, Knox Township, $1.
Robert L. Fox est and Ronald L. Fox exe/est to Nancy Schons, parcels, Madison Township, $50,000.
Carolyn Lee Greenawalt aka Carolyn Lee Buchanan to Steven D. Greenawalt, parcel, Porter Township, $1.
Robert L. Bullington and Myra B. Bullington to Howard Merrell and Carrie Merrell, parcel, Clarion Borough, $134,900.
Tonya N. Langworthy to Shelli R. Swaim, parcel, Farmington Township, $48,000.
Michael S. Carbaugh and Debra L. Carbaugh to Michael S. Carbaugh, tract, Paint Township, $1.
Kenneth F. Boyles and Valerie L. Boyles to Amber R. Bliss and Nicole M. Boyles, parcels, Porter Township, $1.
M. P. James aka Michael P. James to Joseph Reinhart and Kaela E. Reinhart, plot, Millcreek Township, $10,221.40.
GJAMS Clarion Holdings LLC to GJAMS Clarion Holdings LLC, parcel, Monroe Township, $1.
Magness Rentals LLC to William L. Henry III, lot, New Bethlehem Borough, $65,000.
Rosemary Ogorchock aka Rosemary O. Barber, Joseph Barber and Ogorchock Management LLC fka DuBrook Management LLC to Sherrie L. Kaufman, Jolinda S. Tharan, Beverly K. Zern, John W. Frye and Jefferey E. Frye, parcel, Beaver Township, $10,000.
Colleen Ann Wiser est aka Colleen A. Wiser est and Todd A. Wiser adm/est to Todd A. Wiser, parcels, Limestone Township, $1.
Todd A. Wiser, Stephen B. Silvis and Kelly J. Kaltenbach aka Kelly J. Kaltenbauch to Roxanne Y. Silvis, parcels, Limestone Township, $1.
R. Allen Hogue and Joni L. Hogue to Jami M. Lyons, Tyler A. Hogue and Benjamin J. Hogue, parcel, Ashland Township, $1.
Rose Marie Kahle aka Rose M. Delp to Angela M. Kahle, parcels, Clarion Township, $1.
Means Trust, David J. Means trustee and Karen A. Means trustee to Birdena J. Anderson and Derek W. Anderson, parcel, Knox Township, $1.
Chagrin Land LP and Tall Oak Associates Inc. to Picus Silva Inc., parcels, Ashland Township, $4,808,120.36.
Clarion County Tax Claim Bureau, Martin D. Songer by tax claim and Pamela Songer by tax claim to Randall L. Wolfgong, coal, Limestone Township, $500.
Betty L. Slocum, Fred Howard Slocum est aka Fred H. Slocum est and Betty L. Slocum adm/est to Julie A. Slocum and Jeffrey A. Slocum, parcels, Farmington Township, $1.
D. Thomas Slocum and Amy Slocum to Julie A. Slocum and Jeffrey A. Slocum, parcels, Farmington Township, $80,000.
Jonathan V. Delagrange and Mary E. Delagrange to Joseph V. Delagrange and Mattiemae Delagrange, parcels, Beaver Township, $70,368.19.
Kristin E. Shaffer by agent and Chester J. Shaffer agent to Ronald Cunliffe Jr., parcel, Salem Township, $19,000.
Pamela Voisey to Kali Young Aber and Paul L. Aber, parcel, Farmington Township, $1.
Brenda J. Fisher to Brenda J. Fisher, parcels, Farmington Township, $1.
Clarion County Sheriff, Daniel C. Cassidy by sheriff and Emily S. Cassidy by sheriff to Nelson L. Byler and Ida Byler, parcel, Washington Township, $18,500.
Bernard J. Lauer and Debra A. Lauer to Kevin M. Lauer, Sonia J.Cathcart and Brett J. Lauer, parcel, Farmington Township, $1.
Frank Shoup aka Franklin K. Shoup to Randy L. Shoup, tract, Elk Township, $1.
Donald Ceranski to Michael Burkhardt and Linda Burkhardt, parcel, Elk Township, $2,000.
Jason J. Fyock to Brandi Henderson, parcel, Clarion Township, $180,000.
Robert P. Colvin Jr. to Robert P. Colvin Jr. and Nilcia E. Gonzales Gil De Colvin, parcels, Shippenville Borough, $1.
Keith A. Chernicky and Tracy L. Chernicky to Joseph M. Deas IV and Karla A. Deas, lot, Clarion Borough, $35,500.
Quintet Development Company LP and Ferg Management Company LLC to C. M. Nellis Holdings LLC, parcel, Salem Township, $55,000.
Kenneth H. Nolf and Sandra Nolf aka Sandra S. Nolf to Misty Hook and Michele McMillen, parcels, Redbank Township, $1.
William Coradi III to Tyler Glass and Mandi Glass, parcels, Madison Township, $1.
Kimball P. Rearick to April D. Shumaker, parcel, Hawthorn Borough, $1.
Jason D. Murray and Renee Murray to Randy D. Murray, parcel, Madison Township, $1.
Russell Dudek and Linda Dudek to Russell Dudek and Linda Dudek, parcel, East Brady Borough, $1.
Dolores E. Sherman to David A. Cherby and Wendy Crawford Cherby, parcel, Redbank Township, $1.
Donald B. Stouffer and Donna M. Stouffer to Donald B. Stouffer and Donna M. Stouffer, tract, Knox Township, $1.
Toby Road & Gun Club Inc. to Robert B. Bodnar and Anne Bodnar, parcel, Highland Township, $15,287.40.
David Linamen and Jamie Linamen to Jamie Linamen, parcel, Richland Township, $1.
Jamie Kearney aka Jamie Linamen to Jamie Kearney and Michael Kearney, parcel, Richland Township, $1.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY
(Northern Municipalities)
Deeds
Samantha King aka Samantha Uplinger to Ashley Barr, Bradys Bend Township, $130,000.
Catlin J. Adams and Natasha M. Richar to Kevin A. Burrows, Parker City, $10,000.
Patricia Hilliard to Amber M. Czech, Parker City, $85,000.
Nancy J. Storch est per exrx and Ruth Glasmire exrx to Ruth Glasmire, Perry Township, $1.
Ruth Glasmire to Ruth Glasmire and Kerry J. Campion, Perry Township, $1.
Redmill Drilling to Donald L. Baker and Judith A. Baker, Redbank Township, $950,000.
Tanner Altobelli to Jordan A. Milliron and Brent M. Shick, Redbank Township, $60,000.
Michelle A. Burrell to Terry L. Fleming and Julie A. Fleming, Dayton Borough, $1.
Thomas G. Reesman est per exrx aka Thomas Gene Reesman est per exrx aka Thomas Reesman est per exrx and Michele Saxfield to Michele Saxfield, Redbank Township, $1.
John L. Price Jr. and Robin L. Briggs aka Robin Briggs Price to Stewart Family Trust per trustees, David Albert Stewart trustee and Jill Ann Stewart trustee, Mahoning Township, $347,000.
Regina L. Neigh aka Regina L. Powell and Wayne C. Powell to Regina L. Powell and Wayne C. Powell, Dayton Borough, $1.
Christopher M. George to Cody D. George, Madison Township, $60,000.
Jeffrey Beham and Michelle Beham to Dalton Scott Beham, Bradys Bend Township, $110,000.
James William Taylor per admrx and Jill Hetrick admrx to Jill Hetrick, Redbank Township, $1.
Robert B. Wells and Beula K. Wells to Robert B. Wells and Beula K. Wells, Mahoning Township, $1.
George Dellen and Melinda Wood to George Dellen, Bradys Bend Township, $1.
Patricia E. Nelson aka Patricia E. Mechling and Kenneth Nelson to Amber L. Demek, Pine Township, $13,500.
Andrei M. Latour est per exrx aka Andrei Latour est per exrx and Donna L. Latour exrx to Joseph S. Scassera and Laura H. Scassera, Pine Township, $81,000.
Elizabeth R. Lytle aka Elizabeth Roseanne Lytle to David Nelson Lytle and Heather Alexis Lytle, Wayne Township, $50,000.
Jacqueline A. Gronostaj and Kevin J. Kopp to Scott A. Moore and Leanne T. Moore, Perry Township, $279,000.
Michael Evankovich est per exrxs, Mary Irene Gaiser exrx and Grace Ann Henry exrx to Mary Irene Gaiser and James Gaiser, Bradys Bend Township, $1.
Wendy Lee Buck est per exr aka Wendy Lee Barger est per exr and Mark E. Barger exr to Mark E. Barger, Wayne Township, $1.
Michael G. Minnock and Amy L. Minnock to Thomas D. Stillwagon and Brenda Joyce Stillwagon, Pine Township, $380,000.
Robert L. Milliron to Lori Enterline and Anthony Enterline, Redbank Township, $1,923.
Betty J. Campbell to Robert Campbell Jr., Bradys Bend Township, $1.
Diane Petarra Hanz and Kevin Hanz to Diane Hanz irrevocable trust per trustee, Kevin Hanz irrevocable trust per trustee and Julie M. Mroczowski trustee, Pine Township, $1.
Christopher D. Rupp, Shannon L. Rupp, Matthew B. Henney and Christine A. Henney to Candi L. Bussard, Mahoning Township, $1.
Daniel C. Shaffer, Linda F. Shaffer, David L. Shaffer, Kathy E. Shaffer and Mark C. Shaffer to Jeffery A. Wright and Kathleen J. Wright, Redbank Township, $78,000.
Jill Hetrick and Douglas Hetrick to Jack Brian Zubik III and Danielle Zubik, Redbank Township, $21,000.
Colin R. Bailey and Melissa A. Bailey to Cody A. Deal and Brittany N. Coyle, Perry Township, $80,000.
Michael Evankovich est per exrxs, Mary Irene Gaiser exrx and Grace Ann Henry exrx to Jennifer Gaiser, Jarrod Gaiser, Beth Ann Jackson, Kristen Henry and Christopher Henry, Perry Township, $1.
Jerri Lynn Patton to Jerri Lynn Patton and Tyson J. Patton, Redbank Township, $1.
Gary L. Procious and Barbara L. Procious to Ryan Procious and Denelle Procious, Mahoning Township, $1.
Jessica L. Stewart to Earl R. Bellon and Alberta R. Bellon, Bradys Bend Township, $80,000.
Dominic J. DeBacco and Yvonne A. DeBacco to Erik D. Stewart and Rachel R. Lewis, Bradys Bend Township, $1,500.
Patti Jaye Ochs and Dale Ochs to Alan S. Ochs, Redbank Township, $1.
Timothy L. Carrico and Debora K. Carrico to Timothy L. Carrico trustee, Debora K. Carrico trustee and Timothy L. Carrico and Debora K. Carrico Asset Protection Trust per trustees, Mahoning Township, $1.
Randy E. Hagofsky to Randy Edward Hagofsky II, Joshua Louis Hagofsky, Jonathan Paul Hagofsky and Justin Thomas Hagofsky, Madison Township, $1.
Harry R. Rupp and Bonnie E. Rupp to Harry R. Rupp and Bonnie E. Rupp, Wayne Township, $1.
Ryan T. Wells to Cearra R. Strothers, Mahoning Township, $40,000.
Donald E. Wadding and Lisa M. Wadding to Steven Putnam and Theresa A. Putnam, Dayton Borough, $35,000.
Jessica Lynn Hunia aka Jessica Lynn Buzzard and Cassie Buzzard to Michael Paul Shaffer and Nikkie L. Shaffer, Dayton Borough, $95,400.
Christian F. Brendel and Erica M. Koutsavlis to Richard K. Heagerty and Diane L. Heagerty, Perry Township, $132,000.
Todd D. Brice, Lonie Brice, Lori Gradwell, Douglas Gradwell, Bart Brice, Kristine Brice, Heather Delaney and Thomas Delaney to Daniel J. Reefer and Shawnee D. Reefer, Wayne Township, $410,000.
Dayton Borough, Borough of Dayton, Wayne Township, Township of Wayne, Rural Valley Borough and Borough of Rural Valley to Heath Keller, Wayne Township and Cowanshannock Township, $315,000.
Shirley Ann Heeter per agent and Larry Heeter agent to Emily Sariah Kope, Parker City, $58,000.
Jimmy R. Smith and Jeanie M. Smith to Angie I. Speicher and Jeremy R. Speicher, Redbank Township, $15,000.
Kathleen F. Kriebel to Triscia L. Bartley, Parker City, $145,000.
Hilma B. Wingard aka Hilma A. Bish aka Hilma A. Bish Wingard and Harvey B. Wingard to Levi S. Truitt, Madison Township, $40,000.
Cody L. Doverspike to Mandy Myers, South Bethlehem Borough, $60,000.
Brian L. Bittinger and Stephanie Bittinger to David L. Bittinger, Wayne Township, $1.
Janice Stephens, Sue Ellen McIntire and Kenneth E. Highfield Sr. to Bittinger Leasehold LLC, Wayne Township, $130,784.60.
Timothy A. Rottman to Scott M. Chaffee and Kimberly Chaffee, Perry Township, $193,500.
Robert R. Baker and Rosemary Baker to Brock Reed, Mahoning Township, $1.
Rosie Mare Hanna est per exrx and Linda S. Bleil exrx to Adam Silvis and Sarah Silvis, Wayne Township, $345,000.
William F. Schrecengost successor trustee and Robert E. Schrecengost Revocable Living Trust per trustee to Jason Shrecengost and Wade Shrecengost, Mahoning Township, $1.
Jason Shrecengost, Michele Shrecengost, Wade A. Shrecengost and Teresa Shrecengost to Kyle Shrecengost and Alexa Shrecengost, Mahoning Township, $40,000.
Shirley Ann Heeter to Rick Heeter, Parker City, $1.
Bradley J. Bowser and John D. Bowser to Kenneth Schultz, Bradys Bend Township, $144,500.
Shane A. Bish and Tonya A. Rankin to Shane A. Bish, South Bethlehem Borough, $30,303.75.
Todd D. Brice, Lonie Brice, Lori Gradwell, Douglas Gradwell, Bart Brice, Kristine Brice, Heather Delaney and Thomas Delaney to Nicholas D. McGaughey and Jeffery D. McGaughey, Wayne Township, $47,718.
Gwendolyn L. Barrett to Mark E. Goldinger and Jana Lynne Goldinger, Wayne Township, $1.
WFH Realty Partnership to Dakota Reed and Ashley Rae McAllisteras, Bradys Bend Township, $265,000.
Ronald C. Truitt per agent and Aaron T. Truitt agent to Aaron T. Truitt, Madison Township, $6,544.73.
Marissa L. McGuire to Charity L. Redinger and Lindsey C. Gates, Redbank Township, $100,000.
Clyde E. Pence to Michael M. Pence and David M. Pence, Mahoning Township and Madison Township, $1.
Mitchell E. Rearigh to Joshua T. Miller and Audrey R. Miller, Bradys Bend Township, $1,000.
Herbert A. Boylan and Cheryl L. Griffin to Herbert A. Boylan, Parker City, $1.
Harvey R. Rottman and Pauline Rottman to Kenneth Rottman, Perry Township, $1.
Carolyn Kay Cessna to Diana L. Shirey, Mahoning Township, $11,000.
Gary L. Edmonds and Barb Edmonds to Marvin Church II, Redbank Township, $325,000.
Myron Shoffner Inc. tax claim to Georgann Kovacovsky, Mahoning Township, $20,281.90.
Harry A. Troup Estate tax claim to Brent Richard Flanigan, Perry Township, $23,495.
Helena J. Csorba tax claim to Derek Black, Parker City, $4,711.70.
Helena Csorba tax claim to Judith A. Gallagher, Parker City, $1,155.70.
Gwendolyn L. Barrett to Glade Run Angus LLC, Wayne Township, $1.
Possum Holdings LLC to Raymond D. Yoder and Tena D. Yoder, Redbank Township, $25,000.
Frank Howard Facemyer and Marjorie Joan Facemyer to Elizabeth Joy McCullough, Melissa Sue Facemyer and Phillip Frank Facemyer, Mahoning Township, $1.
Gertrude Coherty and Karen Medice to Harold Bowser, Madison Township, $82,000.
Keith L. Schreckengost to Sarah N. Hinton, Mahoning Township, $73,500.
Pamela McCullough to Chad D. Crissman and Stephanie L. Crissman, Mahoning Township, $1.
Keith L. Schreckengost to Sarah N. Hinton, Mahoning Township, $73,500.
Hilmma A. Bish Wingard aka Hilma B. Wingard and Harvey B. Wingard to Hilma B. Wingard, Harvey B. Wingard and Arnold H. Wingard, Madison Township, $1.
James A. Taylor and Alice J. Taylor to Stephen Carl Balcer and Lisa M. Balcer, Perry Township, $125,000.
Robert Rothberg successor trustee and Dewey Family Trust per trustee to Christine L. Lutz and Charise L. Lutz, Bradys Bend Township, $48,275.
Brenda Goodgasell est per admrx aka Brenda K. Goodgasell est per admrx, Erin Goodgasell admrx, Karen Zellmann est per exrx aka Karen A. Zellmann est per exrx, Erin Goodgasell exrx, John Zellmann est per exrx aka John W. Zellmann est per exrx, Erin Goodgasell exrx, Linda Zellmann, Karole L. Gehrke and Erin Goodgasell to Kevin E. Bish and Rita M. Bish, Wayne Township, $59,200.
Steven J. Mohney and Ruth A. Mohney to Steve J. Mohney, Mahoning Township, $1.
Howard L. Kennedy and Barbara E. Kennedy to Herbert C. Kennedy, Pine Township, $29,000.
Richard A. Clouse aka Richard Alan Clouse, Dawn Lynn Clouse and Richard Alan Clouse Jr. to Richard Alan Clouse Jr., Madison Township, $1.
Richard A. Clouse aka Richard Alan Clouse and Dawn Lynn Clouse to Richard Alan Clouse Jr. to Richard Alan Clouse Jr., Madison Township, $1.
Christopher L. Henry to Christina D. Talbot, Parker City, $68,900.
John A. DeMarco, Ardis L. DeMarco, Matthew J. DeMarco and Kristen J. DeMarco to Matthew S. Dreher and Megan R. Dreher, Perry Township, $309,000.
M. W. Miller to Matthew B. Miller and Michael W. Miller, Wayne Township and Cowanshannock Township, $1.
Mark E. Goldinger and Jana Lynne Goldinger to Mark E. Goldinger and Jana Lynne Goldinger, Wayne Township, $1.
Gwendolyn L. Barrett to Jasa L. Wolfe, Wayne Township, $1.
Mark Jeffery Powell and Ruthie L. Powell to John L. Price Jr. and Robin B. Price, South Bethlehem Borough, $10,000.
Thomas J. Brestensky and Martina M. Brestensky to Thomas J. Brestensky Jr., Robert J. Brestensky and Chris W. Brestensky, Redbank Township, $1.
Adam R. Schlabach and Elizabeth A. Schlabach to Reuben Miller and Esther Miller, Wayne Township, $34,000.