CLARION COUNTY
Deeds
Clarion Trinity Development Co. to GJAMS Clarion Holdings LLC, tract, Monroe Township, $350,000.
NPD Enterprise 1 LP to GJAMS Clarion Holdings LLC, tract, Monroe Township, $350,000.
Betty K. McCall to Jeremy R. Shumaker, parcel, Sligo Borough, $60,500.
Sheila M. Schmader aka Sheila M. Weaver to Randall S. Shank and Mary Lynn Shank, tracts, Knox Township, $75,000.
Kenneth C. Peace and Clayton G. Peace to Richard L. Hazlett Jr., parcel, Redbank Township, $65,000.
Ernest J. Dinger to Michael T. Minich and Karen D. Minich, parcel, Porter Township, $6,000.
Brett Wolbert and Tracy R. Wolbert to Brett Wolbert, parcel, Farmington Township, $1.
Rhea Jean Knappenberger est aka Rhea J. Knappenberger est and Nancy Hamilton exe/est to Richard W. Toy and Judith C. Toy, parcel, Knox Borough, $145,000.
Susan A. Rosendahl to Edward F. Goth and Lisa A. Goth, parcel, New Bethlehem Borough, $5,000.
Allison Family Real Estate Trust, Stephen C. Allison trustee, Theresa A. Allison trustee, Stephen C. Allison, F. Diane Allison and Kenneth M. Allison to Tate M. Allison and Rebecca J. Allison, parcel, Redbank Township, $445,000.
Donald F. Mauthe and Amy J. Mauthe to Lisa Simpson, parcel, Clarion Township, $1.
Cassie J. Weaver and Zachery M. Weaver to Joshua S. McGinnis and Erin R. Grejda, parcel, Clarion Township, $272,500.
Jennie L. Ditty to Katrina Ann McCleary, parcels, Madison Township, $1.
Alan Investments III LLC and Todd Merson member to Nicholas L. Brown and Teresa A. M. Brown, lot, Sligo Borough, $24,900.
Mary E. Proud est aka Mary Griebel Proud est aka Mary Elizabeth Griebel Proud est and Roberta A. Rowan exe/est to Emilee Young, parcel, Clarion Township, $145,000.
Jonathan A. Widmer and Marissa L. Cumo Widmer to Francis Carter Chandler and Melissa Gayle Chandler, parcel, Clarion Twp., $290,000.
Blanche Kemmer by agent aka Blanche E. Kemmer by agent, Nancy Rimer agent and Denise E. Bish agent to Daniel David Smith Jr. and Beth Smith, tract, Limestone Township, $140,000.
Rhea Lumber Company Inc. to Clarion University of Pennsylvania, parcels, Clarion Borough, $1.
Thomas L. Conner to Holly Wadding and Heather Kaddoura, parcels, Madison Township, $1.
Barbara A. Scott and Brent A. Langley to Barbara A. Scott and Jennifer Lynn McKinney, parcel, Madison Township, $1.
Clarion County Sheriff and Sheena L. Smith by sheriff to Timothy E. Myers and January L. Myers, parcel, Clarion Township, $65,525.
Carl H. Siegel Jr. and Betty J. Siegel to Nanette Bechard, Michael Siegel, Donald Siegel and John Siegel, tracts, Farmington Township, $1.
Eugene L. Centorcelli est aka Eugene Centorcelli est and Sandra Golembiewski exe/est to Edward Krebs, parcel, Madison Township, $4,500.
Michael E. Bowen, Peggy Bowen, Richard L. Bowen and Jo Ann Bowen to Ethel M. Horner, parcels, Farmington Township, $350,000.
Marlin D. Gingerich and Sarah M. Gingerich to Levi A. Shetler and Anna A. Shetler, parcel, Salem Twp., $160,000.
Glenn A. Radaker by agent, Anetta J. Radaker agent, Timothy L. Radaker, Leatha S. McClaine and Valerie A. Kitchen to Joseph Wilshire and Jennifer Wilshire, tract, Ashland Township, $145,000.
Firas M. Kaddoura and Heather Kaddoura to Andrew M. Trummer, parcel, Rimersburg Borough, $99,900.
Frank E. Crawford and F. Ann Crawford to Michael P. Donovan and Sharon L. Donovan, tract, Farmington Township, $75,000.
Eleanore Ann Barrett est aka Eleanor A. Barrett est aka Eleanor Barrett est aka Eleanor Ann Clover Barrett est and John L. Barrett exe/est to John L. Barrett, parcels, Knox Borough, $1.
Dixie L. Tustin to Ethan C. Tustin, lot, Rimersburg Borough, $1.
Northwest Bank aka Northwest Savings Bank to Redbank Valley Historical Society Inc., parcels, New Bethlehem Borough, $1.
Joseph Querns and George Querns to George Querns and Vera S. Querns, tracts, Farmington Township, $1.
Joseph Querns and George Querns to George Querns and Vera S. Querns, tract, Farmington Township, $1.
Thelma Myers est aka Thelma K. Myers est and Samuel John Myers exe/est to Samuel John Myers, parcel, Piney Township, $1.
James F. Fitzgerald and Jody D. Fitzgerald to Rodney A. Dunkle and Crystal A. Dunkle, parcel, Farmington Township, $25,000.
Carol L. Truswell and Richard J. Truswell to Chad R. Truswell, parcels, Farmington Township, $1.
Stephen G. Hartzell and Michelle A. Hartzell to Andrea L. McCauley and Ashleigh S. Eakin, parcels, Clarion Township, $227,500.
SWEPI LP to Seneca Resources Company LLC, parcels, Ashland Township, $10.
Pauline Griebel to John Habjan, parcel, Monroe Township, $10.
Thomas G. Kahl aka Thomas Glenn Kahl to Thomas G. Kahl and Michelle L. Kahl, parcels, Salem Township, $1.
Keith C. Kahle, Kenneth K. Kahle, Linda L. Kahle, Cathy A. Kahle Appleby, Judith A. Kahle Moriarty and Dana H. Kahle to ATC Sequoia LLC, parcel, Ashland Township, $1.
Pamela A. Brinker, Kevin E. Wetzel and Kimberly S. Cooper to Caleb D. Wassum and Jessyka A. Wassum, parcel, Piney Township, $50,000.
Burford & Henry Real Estate Services to Denis A. Neely and Jennifer L. Neely, parcel, Paint Township, $12,500.
Joyce A. Parker to Bethany Lynn Bartlett, parcel, Perry Township, $19,300.
Alice M. Benton to Vincent Paul Schirra, parcels, Millcreek Township, $45,000.
Karen T. Davis, Dana B. Davis, Dana B. Davis and Davis Joint Venture to Devin Davis, parcel, Clarion Township, $1.
Devin Davis and Kiesha R. Davis to Devin Davis, 2 parcels, Clarion Township, $1.
Donald C. Frederick Sr. est aka Don C. Frederick est, Richard D. Frederick exe/est and Don C. Frederick Jr. exe/est to Richard D. Frederick and Catherine Frederick, parcels, Farmington Township, $1.
Bradley A. Scherer to Timothy S. Heeter and Christine Lyn Heeter, lots, East Brady Borough, $210,000.
Kathleen J. Dittman to Benjamin F. Blake and Kandi M. Blake, parcel, Richland Township, $1.
Susan L. Shoup to Joseph Monfredi, tract, Perry Township, $175,000.
Doris A. Seidle living trust and Doris A. Seidle trustee to Caldararo Realty LLC, parcels, Clarion Borough, $500,000.
Ruth M. Vasey est and Terry R. Heeter exe/est to Charlotte J. Brown, parcel, St. Petersburg Borough, $86,000.
Robert K. Sloan and Dawn M. Sloan to James E. Rode and Penny M. Rode, parcel, East Brady Borough, $140,000.
Theodore W. Minich living trust, Sara E. Minich living trust and Theodore W. Minich trustee to Theodore W. Minich and Ruth L. Minich, parcels, Hawthorn Borough, $1.
Clarence R. Hasenflu and Mary Ann Hasenflu to Michael J. Hasenflu, parcel, St. Petersburg Borough, $1.
Michele Shearer aka Wilda Michele Grantz, Laura Silvis, Lisa Mattern and Linda Clark to Heather Lesniak, parcels, Elk Township, $5,000.
James E. Scheidler and Patricia J. Gonzales to Belinda A. Burchick, tracts, Farmington Township, $24,500.
Michael R. Curran, Sharon L. Curran, Darla S. Curran, Marcia E. Sweeney, Richard L. Sweeney and James L. Curran to Clifford Codispot and Kristina Codispot, parcels, East Brady Borough, $145,000.
Timothy I. McCoy and Deborah A. McCoy to Little Rentals LLC, tracts, Hawthorn Borough, $67,043.77.
Shirley J. Boorech to Donald F. Strauser Jr., parcels, Beaver Township, $44,000.
Penny L. Simpkins by agent and Christopher L. Simpkins agent to Mary Ellen Sichak and Eric Charles Robertson, parcel, Monroe Township, $323,000.
Clara L. Sonoski to Joseph S. Sonoski and Laurie Jean Sonoski, lot, Washington Township, $1.
Louis F. Tripodi and Margie F. Tripodi to Laurie S. Park, lot, Clarion Borough, $149,900.
Joseph J. Bolt and Jennifer Bolt to Kenneth F. Smith and Kimberly Sue Smith, tract, Millcreek Township, $52,000.
Geoffrey L. Craig and Sylvia A. Craig to James P. Miller and Anne A. Miller, parcel, Toby Township, $198,125.
Rodney A. Sayers and Heidi D. Sayers to Kailey R. Lutz and Charles H. Lemelle, parcels, Limestone Township, $115,000.
Brandy L. Rearick to Timmy James Frederick, 2 parcels, Porter Township, $99,900.
Adam Roberts and Rachel Roberts to Benjamin L. Carnahan, lot, Clarion Borough, $86,000.
Charles Brian Miller to Charles Brian Miller and Tanya Storm Yeany Miller aka Miller Tanya Storm Yeany, parcel, Limestone Township, $1.
Robert P. Musser and Paula J. Musser to Chris A. Musser, parcels, Porter Township, $1.
Cary J. Yendell and Charlene B. Yendell to Jason K. Bobbert and Sara E. Bobbert, lots, Perry Township, $125,000.
Arthur D. Steffee and Marybeth Steffee to Riverstone Estate LLC, parcel, Richland Township, $1.
Linda J. Pagani, Wayne H. Pagani, Graham Westerman Jr. aka Graham R. Westerman Jr. aka Graham Rozell Westerman Jr., John Flick and Laura S. Flick to John C. Zimmerman and Dawn M. Zimmerman, parcel, Millcreek Township, $26,000.
Janet M. Willman to Benjamin Keith Reott and Mary Jo Reott, parcels, Salem Township, $143,000.
Lois E. Smith est aka Lois Elizabeth Smith est aka Lois Smith est and Curtis E. Farster exe/est to Andrew E. Slabaugh and Leora J. Slabaugh, tract, Piney Township, $120,000.
Church Extension of the Church of God Inc. to Western PA Ministries of the Church of God, lot, Redbank Township, $1.
Clair R. Bartley and Merry Gene Bartley to Robert Gene Bartley and Randall Joe Bartley, tract, Perry Township, $1.
John J. Carulli and Delena R. Carulli to John J. Carulli, tract, Farmington Township, $1.
Connie Clinger to Bruce Clinger and Crystal S. Anthony, parcel, Hawthorn Borough, $1.
Deborah Lemmon, Randy Lemmon and Rosanne Milks to Otha Wayne Griffin Jr., parcels, St. Petersburg Borough, $1.
Brian S. Weckerly and Diane R. Weckerly to David Owen Adams, tract, Farmington Township, $14,900.
Kenneth Norman Scott aka Norman Scott and Donna C. Scott aka Donna Scott to William W. Hill, tracts, Clarion Township, $110,000.
John W. Chapman and Ann Marie Chapman to Tristan Verner, parcel, Strattanville Borough, $89,900.
David C. George to Catherine A. George, David C. George Jr. and Barbara J. George, lot, Farmington Township, $1.
Phyllis King, Kenneth W. King and Earl S. King to Roy W. Campbell, parcel, Washington Township, $66,000.
Roman Catholic Diocese of Erie and Bishop Lawrence T. Persico to St. Joseph Parish Charitable Trust and Lawrence T. Persico trustee, parcels, Knox Township, $1.
Roman Catholic Diocese of Erie and Bishop Lawrence T. Persico to St. Michael Parish Charitable Trust and Lawrence T. Persico trustee, parcels, Washington Township, $1.
James A. Long and Teresa M. Long to Rose Whiteman, parcel, Millcreek Township, $52,000.
Jonas L. Chappel and Angela M. Chappel to Masterson Enterprises LLC, parcel, Washington Township, $161,750.
William E. Hughes est aka William Edward Hughes est aka William Hughes est and William G. Gieske exe/est to Michael Pro, parcel, Highland Township, $1.
William E. Hughes est aka William Edward Hughes est and William G. Gieske exe/est to Michael Pro, tract, Highland Township, $1.
Julie M. Cunningham to Martin W. Trautvetter, parcel, Washington Township, $59,000.
Michael D. Bradley and Linda F. Bradley to Mitchell M. Tuzynski, parcel, Foxburg Borough, $240,000.
Kristy L. Hagan and Mark A. Hagan to Kristy L. Hagan, parcel, Clarion Township, $1.
James M. Reed and Suzanne Reed to George S. Shirey and Geordann C. Shirey, parcels, Clarion Borough, $90,000.
Paul C. Armstrong Jr. and Stephanie J. Mariani to Luke J. Snyder and Timna S. Snyder, parcels, Washington Township, $85,000.
Shawn Allen Ritts real estate trust and Shawn A. Ritts trustee to Robyn E. Kapraly, Karyn D. Montana and Heather L. Cosper, parcel, Ashland Township, $1.
Detweilers Wood Products LLC to Allegheny Log Home and Molding Incorporated and Allegheny Log Home & Molding Inc., parcels, Beaver Township, $154,000.
Cleda Page est and Gayla M. Page adm/est to Michael A. Fine and Esther Zuniga, parcels, Foxburg Borough, $20,000.
James S. Schmidt and Rachel C. Schmidt to Cathy L. Bailey, parcel, Licking Township, $24,000.
Zachery M. Weaver aka Zachary M. Weaver and Cassie J. Weaver to Zachery M. Weaver and Cassie J. Weaver, parcel, Farmington Township, $1.
John M. Milliron and Janet J. Milliron to Wanda Whitling, Sandra Thomas, Doris Brown and Brenda Troup, lot, Porter Township, $1.
Dorothy Jean Foreman by agent and Bonnie J. Stehle agent to Andrew C. Keth, parcel, Clarion Borough, $60,000.
Jean Louise Mills to Deborah Ann Krebs, parcel, Clarion Township, $1.
Timothy M. Switzer and Heather L. Switzer to Timothy M. Switzer, lot, Rimersburg Borough, $1.
McLaine trust, John E. McLaine trust, Karen L. McLaine trust and John E. McLaine trustee to Jennifer L. Fisher, tract, Highland Township, $1.
Scott L. Emings and Michele L. Emings to Claire Debich, parcel, Hawthorn Borough, $53,200.
Mark A. Schmidt and Malinda M. Schmidt to Jonas Graber and Mary L. Graber aka Mary Graber, parcel, Madison Township, $280,000.
G&B Properties to Stephen Charles Koperdak, parcel, Madison Township, $198,000.
Charles W. McCleary and Wanda J. McCleary to Jason L. Shook and Sonja A. Shook, tract, Beaver Township, $75,000.
Rutkowski living trust, Eugene G. Rutkowski, Elizabeth R. Rutkowski, Gary T. Rutkowski and Kathy L. Rutkowski to the Department of Transportation, r/w, Porter Township, $1.
Bernard Shearer by agent and Bernard N. Shearer Jr. agent to Colby A. Shearer, parcel, Limestone Township, $1.
Michael A. Palo to Julia A. Stewart, parcels, Clarion Borough, $185,000.
Keith A. Holochuk and Carol Ann Holochuk to Raymond L. Swartzentruber and Mary J. Swartzentruber, parcels, Ashland Township, $90,000.
Allen R. Denslinger to Debra A. Radaker and Anna M. Mills, parcel, Clarion Township, $1.
Connie L. Ruth to Lisa L. Cotherman and Shellie M. Ruth, 3 parcels, Salem Township, $1.
Joan C. Gorham to Joan C. Gorham and Barbara A. Hurst, parcels, Knox Borough, $1.
Nicholas Ritzert aka Nicholas H. Ritzert and Brandi A. Renninger aka Brandi Ritzert to Jeffery M. Wiant, parcels, Perry Township, $193,750.
Erma Kunkle est aka Erma Lee Kunkle est, Samuel Owen Kunkle II adm/est and Douglas H. Kunkle adm/est to David B. Christner Jr. and Joseph D. Christner, parcel, Farmington Township, $4,800.
David B. Christner Sr. and Darlene Christner to David B. Christner Jr. and Joseph D. Christner, parcel, Farmington Township, $1.
Thomas J. Westover and Abigail E. Westover to Joseph L. Harmon and Kelli J. Harmon, lot, Redbank Township, $1.
Lary P. Puskaric and Maya E. Puskaric to James A. Boyle and Caroline Rose Boyle, parcel, Millcreek Township, $25,400.
David A. Colaprete to Wessell Enterprises LLC, parcel, Clarion Borough, $95,000.
Curtis M. Wray to Charles A. Seitz, parcel, Washington Township, $10,000.
Donald L. Weidner and Nancy R. Weidner to Laurie J. Kerle, Peggy A. Rex, Mary B. Huefner and Julie A. Dunlap, parcel, Paint Township, $1.
Andrew E. Rawson and Lori L. Rawson to Hiles Property Management LLC, parcel, Rimersburg Borough, $12,000.
Marlin L. Rupp, Lucille M. Rupp and Marlin C. Rupp to Kenneth P. Buzard, Cori D. Bowser and Marlin C. Rupp, parcel, Hawthorn Borough, $1.
Jesse Westerman and Russell Westerman to Blaine J. Miller Jr. and Michele L. Miller, tracts, Farmington Township, $50,000.
Bessie B. Maihle est aka Bessie Belle Maihle est and Diane M. Kiehl exe/est to Kurt A. Maihle, tracts, Perry Township, $1.
Kurt A. Maihle to Kaleb A. Maihle and Jacqueline R. Maihle, tracts, Perry Township, $1.
Joan Sorce to Benjamin T. McElravy and Whitney E. McElravy, lots, East Brady Borough, $146,000.
Michael G. Petris and Tammie L. Petris to Michael G. Petris and Tammie L. Petris, parcels, Millcreek Township, $1.
James T. Kapp to Todd Freehling and Deeanne Della Toffalo Freehling, lot, Perry Township, $135,000.
Joe B. Ferguson and Bonnie J. Ferguson to Joseph J. Ferguson and Samantha J. Ferguson, parcels, Clarion Township, $1.
Joe B. Ferguson and Bonnie J. Ferguson to David A. Ferguson and Kaylee C. Ferguson, parcels, Limestone Township, $1.
Stephen G. Hartzell to Stephen G. Hartzell and Michelle A. Hartzell, parcel, Elk Township, $1.
Deborah Louise Bauer est aka Deborah L. Bauer est, Robert E. Bauer adm/est and Michael E. Bauer adm/est to Chad P. Kiser, tract, Farmington Township, $116,000.
Susanne J. Rhea est aka Susanne Joan Rhea est and Adam C. Rhea exe/est to Ashley Byers, parcel, Clarion Borough, $138,000.
Charles G. McNaughton and Holly L. McNaughton to Holly L. McNaughton and Richard Devey, parcel, Limestone Township, $1.
Timothy G. Brocious to BC Storage Services LLC, parcel, Porter Township, $160,000.
Susan L. Freedline to Maggie S. Gronsky, parcel, Clarion Township, $1.
Mary Ellen Hall to Christinia Lynn Hall, parcel, Farmington Township, $50,000.
David L. Wolfe trust and David L. Wolfe trustee to Rhianna S. Reichard and Michael C. Clinger, parcels, Limestone Township, $160,000.
Ted J. Bozick to Michael Scott Lyons, Tammy Gail Lyons, Amelia Jean Lyons and Bradley Michael Lyons, parcel, Elk Township, $38,000.
Riverview Place Inc. to Preston James Saxton and Bria Theola Saxton, tract, East Brady Borough, $75,000.
Frank J. Spudic est and Christina L. Moore personal rep to Pin Oak Homes & Construction LLC, parcel, Madison Township, $1.
John R. Steury, Katherine M. Steury, Daniel J. D. Schwartz and Mary M. Schwartz to Nathan J. Steury and Lovina B. Steury, parcel, Licking Township, $148,000.
John R. Steury, Katherine M. Steury, Daniel J. D. Schwartz and Mary M. Schwartz to John R. Steury and Katherine M. Steury, parcel, Licking Township, $1.
George C. Ewing est and Grant B. Garverick adm/est to Ralph E. Malson, Tammy S. Malson and Jeffrey L. Malson Sr., parcel, Farmington Township, $10,000.
Roman Catholic Diocese of Erie and Bishop Lawrence T. Persico to St. Michael Parish Charitable Trust and Lawrence T. Persico trustee, parcels, Washington Township, $1.
Brian K. Reichard and Kelli J. Reichard to Anthony P. Veronesi and Julie D. Veronesi, tracts, Redbank Township, $700,000.
James Leroy Hillwig est aka James L. Hillwig est and Laura E. Patsy adm/est to Brandon M. Boyle, Michael S. Boyle and Tracy R. Boyle, parcel, East Brady Borough, $52,000.
Joseph Todd Bish and Holly A. Bish to Exodus 67 LLC, parcels, New Bethlehem Borough, $230,000.
Peg Bowser to Mary Inakavadze, parcels, East Brady Borough, $1.
Brian D. Hauser and Ashley Hauser to Kimberly A. Marlatt and Samuel F. Marlatt Jr., tracts, Knox Borough, $95,000.
Lloyd J. Best Jr. to Mona G. Tatomirovich, tracts, Washington Township, $75,000.
Mary E. Inakavadze and Vache Inakavadze to Adolph H. Dahl Sr. and Mercedes Dahl, parcels, East Brady Borough, $109,000.
Gary E. Wolbert and Rosemary D. Wolbert to Steven A. Selker and Teresa M. Selker, tract, Paint Township, $86,000.
John R. Bardonner est, Curtis J. Bardonner exe/est, William E. Bardonner est, Barbara J. Bardonner exe/est and Barbara J. Bardonner to Curtis J. Bardonner, parcel, Millcreek Township, $1.
Leland Ray Dunkle by agent, Bonnie L. Dunkle by agent and Sandra Lynn Gatesman agent to Brian T. Acey and Jodie L. Acey, parcel, Clarion Borough, $1.
Ruth M. Vasey est and Terry R. Heeter exe/est to St. Petersburg Borough, parcel, St. Petersburg Borough, $1.
Cynthia Wolbert Green, Edwin C. Wolbert Jr., Denise Wolbert, Randall J. Wolbert and Judy L. Wolbert to Gregory Spencer Black and Judy Lyn Black, parcels, Knox Township, $19,000.
Duane L. Quinn, Dennis L. Hohman, Edith K. Quinn and Penny S. Hohman to Duane L. Quinn, parcels, Millcreek Township, $22,500.
Delores J. Reed to Thomas E. Bell and Mary L. Bell, tract, Highland Township, $139,500.
Mary S. Leavy to Mathew Deforest Kellerman and Ashley Emily Kellerman, parcel, Richland Township, $43,000.
Michael A. Greer and Lisa L. Greer to Leonard J. Gratz Jr. and Karen R. Verdill Gratz, lot, Clarion Borough, $229,000.
Donald L. Carroll and Kathleen A. Whitely to Donald L. Caroll and Kathleen A. Whitely, parcel, Farmington Township, $1.
Donald L. Carroll and Kathleen A. Whitely to Donald L. Caroll and Kathleen A. Whitely, parcel, Farmington Township, $1.
Donald L. Carroll and Kathleen A. Whitely to Donald L. Caroll and Kathleen A. Whitely, parcel, Farmington Township, $1.
William E. Fulmer and Elisabeth S. Fulmer to Jennifer E. Fulmer Vinson, parcels, Clarion Borough, $1.
Phyllis R. Himes est, Donald F. Haggerty exe/est and Gary L. Himes exe/est to Donald F. Haggerty and Martha Haggerty, lot, Redbank Township, $1.
Roman Catholic Diocese of Erie and Bishop Lawrence T. Persico to St. Joseph Parish Charitable Trust and Lawrence T. Persico trustee, parcels, Knox Township, $1.
Marchand Family Real Estate trust agreement, Vasiliy Krachko trustee and Arnold Marchand trustee to Earl W. Klein and Margaret A. Klein, parcel, Paint Township, $145,000.
W. Byrd Yeany Jr. and Jane Wiant Yeany to Storm Yeany Miller and C. Brian Miller, tract, Redbank Township, $1.
Richard D. Clinton Jr. and Deborah D. Clinton to William G. McKissick and Jone L. McKissick, parcels, Washington Township, $225,000.
Kathleen A. Stroop and William R. Stroop to Jennifer S. Croyle, Jeffrey Stroop and Karen Tortorice, lot, Elk Township, $1.
Kathleen A. Stroop and William R. Stroop to Jennifer S. Croyle, lot, Elk Township, $1.
Connell P. Greenawalt and Judith A. Greenawalt to Tressa A. Greenawalt, parcels, Sligo Borough, $1.
David G. Wilson and Rosamaria S. Wilson to David G. Wilson and Rosamaria S. Wilson, parcels, Toby Township, $1.
Anna Rose Gilara to Timothy J. Gilara, parcel, Washington Township, $1.
James M. Beichner Jr. and Virginia M. Beichner to James M. Beichner Jr., parcel, Elk Township, $1.
Michael E. Miller and Sherrill L. Miller to Leah Rae Towner, parcel, Clarion Borough, $85,000.
Timothy C. Holley and Megan R. Holley to Timothy C. Holley and Megan R. Holley, parcel, Salem Township, $1.
Patricia A. Cannan trust, Patricia A. Cannan trustee and Patricia A. Cannan to Seth D. Clark and Kayla K. Vincent, parcel, Richland Township, $182,000.
Lisa Schager Smith by guardian, Schager Smith Lisa by guardian and Joann Timmer guardian to Kim S. Morrison, parcel, Redbank Township, $1.
Bernice W. Pippin and Evan S. Pippin to Brian S. Rodgers, parcel, Ashland Township, $112,000.
Melinda L. Schmader to Melinda L. Schmader, parcel, Farmington Township, $1.
Leonard J. Baumcratz to Adam S. Baumcratz and Jennifer L. Knightlinger, parcels, Knox Township, $1.
Maria Patricia Achille Bitter, Mary Margaret Achille Howe, Mary Josephine Achille Plumbroeck aka Mary Josephine Achille Piumbroeck and Mary Elizabeth Achille Mecher to Alexander P. Wolbert and Taylor L. Hoffman, parcel, Elk Township, $1.
David L. Smerkar and Janet V. Smerkar to David L. Smerkar Jr., Clinton H. Smerkar and Clayton A. Smerkar, lots, Paint Township, $1.
Anna Rose Gilara to Timothy J. Gilara, parcels, Washington Township, $1.
Donald L. Carroll and Kathleen A. Whitely to Michael F. Hepinger and Mary A. Hepinger, parcel, Farmington Township, $90,000.
Larry D. Heasley, Mary Ellen Heasley and Sawmill to H4 Group LLC, tracts, Farmington Township, $69,165.80.
Janet K. Fish and Earl W. Fish Sr. to Catherine O. Bowser, lot, Toby Township, $1.
Richard G. Vance to Barry C. Vasbinder, parcel, Rimersburg Borough, $3,500.
Sealy Mattress Manufacturing Company LLC to Lewis Lumber & Milling Inc., parcel, Strattanville Borough, $800,000.
Shelia D. Morrison aka Sheila D. Morrison Swartzlander and Gabriel Swartzlander to Joshua Zacherl, parcels, East Brady Borough, $180,000.
Patrick J. Lauer and Anita M. Lauer to Tyler J. Karg and Meredith L. Karg, lot, Farmington Township, $21,000.
Jesse Westerman and Russell Westerman to Blaine J. Miller Jr. and Michele L. Miller, tracts, Farmington Township, $1.
Richard E. Beichner to Richard E. Beichner Jr. and Bruce L. Beichner, parcel, Elk Township, $1.
Emily Margaret Henry est, Martin P. Henry exe/est and Timothy S. Henry exe/est to Lindsey Ann Cookson and Daniel Robert Cookson, lots, East Brady Borough, $140,000.
Marilyn L. Lewis to Rimersburg Borough Municipal Authority, condemnation, Toby Township, $1.
Clarion County Broadcasting Corporation to William S. Hearst and Christina L. Hearst, parcels, Clarion Township, $1.
Richard Delp and Geraldine L. Delp to Daniel R. Delp, lot, Millcreek Township, $1.
Garrett R. Stiglitz and Kasey Stiglitz to Garrett R. Stiglitz, parcels, Elk Township, $1.
Jon P. O’Donnell and Kathleen E. O’Donnell to Anthony R. Beers and Cassandra M. Munsee Beers, parcels, Limestone Township, $269,000.
Keith A. Holochuk and Carol Ann Holochuk to Raymond L. Swartzentruber and Mary J. Swartzentruber, parcels, Ashland Township, $1.
Pamela J. Judy to Andrea R. Lough, Erica L. Nicewonger and Samuel J. Judy, parcels, Knox Township, $1.
Brandon M. Taylor and Rohksan G. Taylor aka Rohksan T. Taylor to Sierra E. Colwell and Heather L. Colwell, lots, New Bethlehem Borough, $69,000.
Clifford Lee Cochran and Florence M. Cochran to Richard L. Cochran and Timmy L. Cochran, lots, Knox Borough, $1.
Susanne M. McMillen and Theresa L. McMillen to Jacob C. McMillen, parcel, Limestone Township, $1.
Phyllis R. Himes est aka Phyllis Himes est, Donald F. Haggerty exe/est and Gary L. Himes exe/est to Larry J. Stanford and Lori Stanford, tracts, Redbank Township, $120,000.
Regis Ochs Lumber Company, Regis W. Ochs Jr., Janet M. Ochs by agent and Matthew R. Ochs agent to Nathan A. Karabinos and Anne Marie Karabinos, parcels, Farmington Township, $25,000.
H. Jeffrey Bernstein by agent, Christine Bernstein agent and Christine E. Bernstein to Megan Slaugenhoup and Katherine Heginbotham, parcel, East Brady Borough, $1.
Martha K. Glosser, Frederick Glosser, Richard L. Kiefer, Karen Kiefer, Mary Lou Wike and Kenneth Wike to Karl Breneman, parcel, Clarion Township, $125,000.
William D. Miller Sr. est and Frank W. Miller exe/est to Brian Miller, parcel, Perry Township, $1.
C. Alexander Valencia and Carol S. Valencia to C. Alexander Valencia, parcel, Madison Township, $1.
Thomas E. Heeter, Rita M. Heeter, Marcia C. Rhea, William L. Rhea and Martha Carolyn Heeter aka Carolyn Heeter to Kevin D. Elder and Katie M. Elder, parcel, Sligo Borough, $60,000.
Daniel M. Wood to Daralyne M. Baddour and Daniel M. Wood, parcels, Ashland Township, $1.
Daralyne M. Wood Baddour to Daralyne M. Baddour and Daniel M. Wood, parcels, Ashland Township, $1.
Dorothy Arlene Foust est and Rick Foust exe/est to Randy A. Bernard and Debbie R. Bernard, tract, Perry Township, $45,000.
Dorothy Arlene Foust est and Rick Foust exe/est to Robert Foust and Barry Foust, parcel, Perry Township, $1.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY
(Northern Municipalities)
Deeds
Lisa Lambert to Beltz Family Farm LLC, Madison Township, $1,250.
Sandra Dee Simpson to Bradley S. Craig and Michelle L. Craig, Perry Township, $110,000.
Delacour Revocable Trust per trustees, Richard W. Delacour trustee and Ruth S. Delacour trustee to Richard W. Delacour and Ruth S. Delacour, Madison Township, $1.
Donald S. Powell and Candice D. Powell to Dwight M. Weaver living trust per trustees, Kathryn M. Weaver living trust per trustees, Dwight M. Weaver trustee and Candice D. Weaver trustee, Redbank Township, $128,340.
Brandan C. Evans and Jacqueline A. Evans to Brandan C. Evans, Madison Township, $1.
Kent E. Shoemaker and Shelley L. Shoemaker to Jill R. Neiswonger and Michael G. Neiswonger, Mahoning Township, $1.
Mary Pauline Beer, Polly Beer, Robert E. Beer and Malinda D. Little to Jonathan D. Gingerich, Redbank Township, $300,000.
Robert T. Gonzales and Crystal Gonzales to Zane Bish and Ashley Bish, Pine Township, $155,000.
Diane K. Kowalski to Nadia K. Mock and Daniel P. Kowalski, Perry Township, $1.
William R. Doverspike and Linda Maxine Doverspike to Russell Doverspike and Michelle L. Doverspike, Mahoning Township, $1.
Larry P. Martin to Brock L. Kennedy, Wayne Township, $1.
Larry P. Martin to Sheri M. Witherspoon, Wayne Township, $1.
Abigail Savage to Beltz Family Farm LLC, Madison Township, $250.
Mahlon N. Byler and Susie J. Byler to Ervin J. Schlabach and Mary Ann N. Schlabach, Wayne Township, $1.
Ervin J. Schlabach and Mary Ann N. Schlabach to Mahlon N. Byler and Susie J. Byler, Wayne Township, $1.
David James Miller Sr. to Beltz Family Farm LLC, Madison Township, $500.
Ellis Dwight McCoy III to Home Base Properties LP, Madison Township, $15,000.
Leah R. Swory to Leah R. Owens, Parker City, $1.
Todd D. Brice, Thomas A. Brice, Bart Brice, Lori Gladwell and Heather Delaney to John A. Lee and Clara S. Lee, Wayne Township, $240,000.
Della Mae Young to Thomas B. Ortz Sr., Mahoning Township, $15,000.
Parkway A. T. S. Inc. aka Parkway Ambulance Service Inc. to Carol E. Jones and Ralph Guy Jones, Mahoning Township, $1.
Donna K. Case to Donna K. Case, Steven R. Shaffer and Kara Case, South Bethlehem Borough, $1.
Melanie Silvis and Duane B. Silvis to Melanie Silvis and Duane B. Silvis, Wayne Township, $1.
Curt D. Quinnell and Kelly S. Quinnell to Zachary J. Barrett and Destiny L. Shank, Wayne Township, $45,000.
Zachary W. Moore and Diane M. Delp aka Diane M. Moore to Diane M. Moore, Madison Township, $1.
Terrence D. Shumaker to Terry D. Shumaker, Madison Township, $1.
Daniel S. Kiser and Michelle R. Kiser to Daniel S. Kiser Jr., Perry Township and Bradys Bend Township, $1.
DCH Landholdings LLC aka DCH Landholdings Limited Liability Company to Clay Garing, Bradys Bend Township, $25,000.
Janet L. Shick to Kyle A. Gustin, Redbank Township, $1.
George Family Farm Trust per trustees, Brian V. George, Kevin D. George and Jason C. George to Marlene N. George, Madison Township, $1.
Joseph Francis Bacque and Nicloe Lynn Bacque to Chad Wayne Coutch, Bradys Bend Township, $167,500.
Janet Letters Orsini to Milo Orsini, Madison Township, $1.
Eugene B. Fisher per agent, Joyce L. Fisher per agent and Keif P. Fisher agent and individually to Steven McLuckie, Kelsey McLuckie, Todd Schultz, Kaitlyn Schultz, Ryan McVay and Ashley L. Gruber, Perry Township, $223,000.
Kenneth R. Wharrey est per admr and Justin M. Wharrey admr to Justin M. Wharrey, Bradys Bend Township, $1.
Roger T. Mechling successor trustee and Quinn Living Trust per successor trustee to Gerald Quinn, Wayne Township, Rayburn Township and Boggs Township, $1.
Thomas F. Kelly aka Thomas F. Kelly Jr. and Mildred L. Kelly to Thomas F. Kelly and Mildred L. Kelly, Bradys Bend Township, $1.
Todd D. Brice, Lonie Brice, Lori Gradwell, Doug Gradwell, Bart Brice, Kristine Brice, Heather Delaney and Thomas Delaney to Curtis D. Lias and Jessica Lias, Wayne Township and Cowanshannock Township, $42,000.
Charles R. Beer est per exrx and Karen A. Salusky to Colton J. Young, Parker City, $100,000.
Avaleen C. Rummel to Avaleen C. Rummel and Samuel J. Rummel, Wayne Township, $1.
Shirley M. Williamson to Wayne Williamson and Judy Williamson, Wayne Township, $1.
Todd D. Brice, Lori Gradwell, Bart Brice and Heather Delaney to Jonathan A. Byler and Amanda C. Byler, Wayne Township, $268,000.
Sherry A. Bond to Mary Jane Morgan, South Bethlehem Borough, $52,500.
Navaho aka John Lee Mayich to Bradys Bend Corp, Bradys Bend Township, $300.
Carol E. Jones and Ralph Guy Jones to Ralph Guy Jones and Richard Lee Jones, Mahoning Township, $1.
Linda Lee LeShock est per exr aka Linda L. LeShock est per exr and Ronald L. LeShock exr to Ronald L. LeShock, Redbank Township, $1.
Timothy S. Troup and Jessica M. Troup to Erin Minich Bowser and Haley Michael Minich, Mahoning Township, $1.
Christopher L. Flick and Shannon M. Flick to Jake Michael Sirich, Perry Township, $40,000.
Michael P. Callihan and Donna M. Callihan to Robert E. Geagan and Kimberly S. Geagan, Bradys Bend Township, $7,000.
Owen J. Schlabach and Rosa J. Schlabach to Noelle Yalamanchili, Wayne Township, $118,000.
William R. Doverspike and Linda Maxine Doverspike to Russell Doverspike and Michelle L. Doverspike, Redbank Township, $1.
Thomasina L. Goldinger to Robert W. Gohn, Pine Township, $17,294.55.
Brian S. Shaffer and Jacquelyn T. Shaffer to Derek J. Frank and Lisa M. Frank, Pine Township, $215,000.
Barry Lee Lettie est per admrx aka Barry L. Lettie est per admrx and Kathie B. Kearney admrx to Kathie B. Kearney, Gregory L. Lettie and Scott K. Lettie, Dayton Borough, $1.
Mahlon D. Miller and Jemima S. Miller to Harvey D. Miller and Martha N. Miller, Wayne Township, $135,000.
James L. Anthony to Robert E. Maimone, Madison Township, $300.
Elizabeth N. Roessing est per exr and John T. Roessing exr to George D. Valiga and Denice P. Valiga, Parker City, $25,000.
Jacob W. Mohney to Brian C. Burford and Laura E. Burford, Redbank Township, $7,500.
Donald S. Powell and Candice D. Powell to Frank Lane and Debra A. Lane, Redbank Township, $100,000.
Mahlon N. Byler and Susie J. Byler to Mahlon D. Miller and Jemima S. Miller, Wayne Township, $225,000.
Aaron Kroh to Beltz Family Farm LLC, Madison Township, $1,500.
Richard P. Miller est per exrx, Valerie K. Steffy exrx, Valerie K. Steffy and Deborah Ann Miller to Valerie K. Steffy, Dayton Borough, $1.
Ernest W. McMeans and Bonnie D. McMeans to Shane R. McMeans and Melissa D. McMeans, Wayne Township, $1.
Saundra J. Evankovich est per admr aka Sandy Evankovich est per admr and Michael R. Evankovich admr to Joshua J. Grenninger, Perry Township, $70,000.
Regina L. Powell and Wayne C. Powell to Mervin J. Kuhns and Annamary Kuhns, Wayne Township, $12,000.
Bradys Bend LLC to Desiree Stimac, Bradys Bend Township, $13,000.
Gary M. Casciola and James Fenner to Gary M. Casciola, James Fenner and David A. Lee, Madison Township, $1.
Charles E. Ripple to Matthew B. Ripple and Lacey J. Ripple, Madison Township, $1.
Arthur G. Duppstadt trustee, Nancy C. Duppstadt trustee and Arthur Duppstadt Sr. trustee to Queenstown Hunt Club, Perry Township, $46,800.
Grand Slam Wildlife Consulting LLC to John D. Coblentz and Mary J. Coblentz, Mahoning Township, $180,000.
Crist A. Byler and Clara M. Byler to Danny A. Byler and Catherine C. Byler, Wayne Township and Cowanshannock Township, $216,000.
Dee Bell Corporation to Dee M. Bell, South Bethlehem Borough, $1.
David James Miller Jr. to Beltz Family Farm, Madison Township, $250.
David Young to Craig Campbell, Pine Township, $10.
Terry L. Rapp to Joseph S. Byler and Lizzie W. Byler, Redbank Township, $125,000.
Janet A. Brocious to Dustin R. Brocious, Mahoning Township, $1.
Janet A. Brocious to Dustin R. Brocious, Mahoning Township, $1.
Cathie Miller to Jonathan G. Miller, Redbank Township, $1.
Walter J. Bonomini to Winston A. Brocious jt ten and Alicia R. Stepulla jt ten, Mahoning Township, $5,000.
Trisha J. Brewer and John Henry Turner Jr. to Buffalo Valley LTD, Wayne Township, $137,584.50.
Jamie L. Eiler to Tammy Lander, Parker City, $106,000.
Sharon L. Magnani to Joseph E. Magnani, Bradys Bend Township, $45,000.
Duppstadt Family Trust per trustee and Arthur G. Duppstadt trustee to Queenstown Hunt Club Inc., Perry Township, $1.
Hilda B. Shick aka Hilda Belle Shick per agent and Stacy Lynn Rosenberger agent to Sondra Haney, South Bethlehem Borough, $10,000.
Capenos Properties Phase III LLC to Georgina S. Yates and Shane A. Yates, Mahoning Township, $30,000.
Karl D. Rottman est per admr and Tammy L. Schuey to PK3 LLC, Bradys Bend Township, $80,384.
Keith J. Szalankiewicz and Lisa M. Szalankiewicz to Norman Gottschalk III and Melissa Gottschalk, Bradys Bend Township, $380,000.
Marc A. Quint to Beltz Family Farm LLC, Madison Township, $1,250.
Evelyn M. Kennemuth to Charles A. Johnson and Jane E. Johnson, South Bethlehem Borough, $110,000.
Robert Albert Maimone to Larry Truitt, Madison Township, $2,000.
Maxine M. Milford aka Maxine Milford to Randy T. Milford, John K. Milford, Jacqui L. Shook and Mark A. Milford, Parker City, $1.
David E. Craig and Elaine K. Craig to Joseph J. Schwartz and Lorraine Schwartz, Madison Township, $11,500.
Patricia A. Lundgren to Gregory R. Lundgren, Wayne Township, $1.
Guy L. O’Shell and Audrey L. O’Shell to Michael O’Shell, Madison Township, $1.
Aaron M. Hockenberry and Ashley N. Hockenberry to Aaron M. Hockenberry and Ashley N. Hockenberry, Wayne Township, $1.
Melvin M. Check trustee, Patricia D. Check trustee and Check Family Trust per trustees to Matthew J. Shane and Amy E. Shane, Perry Township, $247,500.
Jonathan D. Gingerich to Gregory W. Snyder and Donna L. Snyder, Redbank Township, $90,000.
Joel R. Hammond and Ashley D. Hammond to Dana E. Thorpe and Diana L. Thorpe, South Bethlehem Borough, $139,900.
Shelley A. Bump per sheriff to First Commonwealth Bank, Pine Township, $15,800.
Joseph Frank Zello Jr. and Beverly Zello to Joan Sorce, Perry Township, $42,500.
Harold E. Fleming est per exr and Michael P. Fleming exr to Sergio Leon and Mary Salgado, Wayne Township, $113,000.
Gregory W. Snyder and Donna L. Snyder to Gregory W. Snyder and Donna L. Snyder, Redbank Township, $1.
Richard G. Suttle estate per admr and Alvin L. Suttle admr to Alvin L. Suttle, Bradys Bend Township, $1.
Richard G. Suttle est per admr and Alvin L. Suttle admr to Alvin L. Suttle, Bradys Bend Township, $1.
Zavilla Family Trust to Lucas Jack Williams, Perry Township, $155,000.
Esther L. Schreckengost aka Esther L. Shreckengost to Gary Rupp, Mahoning Township, $35,000.
Adam A. Rucinski and Stephanie L. Rucinski to Adam A. Rucinski and Stephanie L. Rucinski, Mahoning Township, $1.
Homer D. Crytzer and Sue Ann Crytzer to Michael T. McGaughey Sr. and Carrianne H. McGaughey, Dayton Borough, $74,200.
Lyle D. Barrett Family Partnership LLP to Shawn J. Unger, Madison Township, $45,000.
Ricky V. Schrecengost and Linda L. Schrecengost to Hunter L. Elkin jt ten and Sara A. Peters jt ten, Dayton Borough, $87,000.
Heffner Brothers, H. Jerome Heffner and Carolyn Hetrick to Simon S. Lee and Rachel L. Lee, Redbank Township, $270,000.
Philip A. Pence and Beth Ann Pence to Kari A. Emerick, Adam P. Pence and Abigail E. Westover, Mahoning Township, $1.
Pamela A. Barrett, Dana R. Gould, Randy L. Gould and Kerry M. Gould to Gary B. Nolan and Shannon M. Nolan, South Bethlehem Borough, $90,000.
Eli W. Miller and Lucy M. Miller to Raymond D. Yoder and Tena D. Yoder, Redbank Township, $95,000.
Steven A. Fulton and Bonnie M. Fulton to Kathy L. Carlson and Michael K. Altman, Wayne Township, $84,600.
Curtis J. Twigg and Amy B. Twigg to Daniel W. Hagan and Julie A. Hagan, Redbank Township, $45,000.
Phillip G. Smith and Catherine A. Kijowski Smith to Catherine A. Kijowski Smith, Wayne Township and Cowanshannock Township, $1.
Harry J. Letters Jr. to Stephanie S. Bowser, Madison Township, $26,800.
Peggy Ann Walker to Kathy L. Slagle, Susan D. Walker and Debra A. Walker, Pine Township, $1.
Daniel Howard Fox and Lorrie Ann Fox to Daniel Howard Fox, Wayne Township, $1.
Holly R. Rearick to Curtis J. Twigg and Amy B. Twigg, South Bethlehem Borough, $99,500.
Eli M. Troyer and Elvesta J. Troyer to Johnny R. Miller, Wayne Township, $88,800.
Carl W. McElroy and Kristin M. McElroy to Carl W. McElroy, Bradys Bend Township, $1.
Clair C. Reichard est per exr and Alan T. Reichard exr to Alan T. Reichard, Redbank Township, $1.
Mario L. Pezzuti est per admrx aka Mario Lee Pezzuti est per admrx and Cheryl L. Pezzuti admrx to Cheryl L. Pezzuti, Bradys Bend Township, $1.
Timothy A. Brison and Jessica L. Brison to Philip Anthony Smaretsky and Mara Elizabeth Judd, Parker City, $245,000.
Mary Jane Maze est per representative and Roxanne R. Maze representative to Mary Jane Maze trust per trustee and Roxanne R. Maze trustee, Mahoning Township and Boggs Township, $1.
Mary Jane Maze trust per trustee and Roxanne R. Maze trustee to Lance V. Maze, Keith A. Maze and Roxanne R. Maze, Mahoning Township and Boggs Township, $1.
Lisa D. Waite to John M. Stahr Jr. and Catherine Claire Stahr, Wayne Township and Cowanshannock Township, $331,000.
Albert E. Ritzman and Barbara A. Ritzman to Birch Island Holdings LLC, Redbank Township, $49,700.
Randy F. Shumaker, Ryan Shumaker and Eric Shumaker to Bryan L. Shumaker, Mahoning Township, $1.
Bradley D. Steffy and E. Rebecca Steffy to Justen M. Traxler and Brianna J. Traxler, Dayton Borough, $100,000.
Andrew Michael Pastva est per exrx and Catherine E. Pastva exrx to Catherine E. Pastva, Mahoning Township, $1.
Rodney L. McAnallen to Adam L. McAnallen, Perry Township, $30,000.
David S. Martin and Debbie E. Martin to Kelsey A. Martin, Redbank Township, $1.
Eugene B. Fisher per agent, Keif P. Fisher agent, Joyce L. Fisher per agent, Keif P. Fisher agent and Keif P. Fisher to Steven McLuckie, Kelsey McLuckie, Todd Schultz, Kaitlyn Schultz, Ryan McVay and Ashley L. Gruber, Perry Township, $1.
Betty J. Barrett est per exrx and Peggy D. Shoemaker exrx to Gregory Eugene Barrett, Melanie Marie Barrett, James B. Barrett and Dava J. Barrett, Wayne Township, $342,000.
Crystal M. Mohler and Christopher J. Mohler to Brian Snyder and Cynthia Snyder, Parker City, $102,700.
Dale G. Ochs and Patti J. Ochs to Caleb McCauley and Jessica McCauley, Mahoning Township, $1.
Jeffery S. Reno and Sherri J. Reno to Royce W. Baker, Mahoning Township, $89,900.
Protestant Episcopal Diocese of Pittsburgh Board of Trustees to Redbank Church & Cemetery Association, Madison Township, $20,000.
Vincent E. Biesuz and Deborah Biesuz to Mitchell E. Rearigh, Bradys Bend Township, $2,208.20.
Dale R. Wadding and Colleen L. Wadding to Dale R. Wadding, Dayton Borough and Wayne Township, $1.
Harvey R. Rottman and Pauline E. Rottman to Logan J. Adams, Wayne Township, $300,000.
Milo Orsini to Michael E. Veronesi and Carol A. Veronesi, Madison Township, $25,000.
Charles G. Hepler to Herman G. Hopper Jr. and Sheena D. Anthony, Redbank Township, $73,500.
Roland D. Snyder and Helen A. Snyder to Buffalo Valley LTD, Wayne Township, $226,105.50.
Jeffrey L. Courson and Amanda A. Baumann aka Amanda A. Courson to Jeffrey L. Courson and Amanda A. Courson, Parker City, $1.
Randy Hilliard, Robin Kriebel and Ronald S. Kriebel to Allison M. McNeill, Redbank Township, $22,000.
Robert J. Olinger and Tammy L. Olinger to Marsha K. Hayes, Dayton Borough, $98,000.
Trenton Buzard self-settled special needs trust and Raymond James trust NA successor trustee to Orne Bey, Madison Township, $430,000.
Kevin Brown to Kevin Brown and Laura Picciafoco Brown, Madison Township, $1.
Joseph E. McDaniel aka Joseph F. B. McDaniel aka Joseph E. B. McDaniel and Elizabeth E. McDaniel aka Elizabeth Erin McDaniel to Morgan A. Brosius, South Bethlehem Borough, $69,000.
Gregory T. Edinger to Travis C. Cratty and Brian J. Eakin, Parker City, $25,000.
Patrick Dale Long to Brian Bishop, Madison Township, $8,500.
Dorothy Shrecengost est per admr and Joseph A. Shrecengost admr to Vincent Michael Shrecengost, Redbank Township, $1.
Dorothy Shrecengost est per admr and Joseph A. Shrecengost admr to Leonard W. Shrecengost and Vincent Michael Shrecengost, Redbank Township, $1.
John R. Falgione and Tracey A. Falgione to Leerin K. Jones and Justin Bailey, Bradys Bend Township, $230,000.
Timothy R. Kiser Jr. and Tracy Kiser to Joseph Paul Harmon, Perry Township, $89,000.
Mary Louise Kinkela est per exrs aka Mary Lou Kinkela est per exrs, Brenda Lee Roxbury exrx and Mark John Kinkela exr to Barbara A. Kinkela, Bradys Bend Township, $62,000.
Gale E. Beers to Joseph Todd Bish, Holly A. Bish and Chase J. Bish, Mahoning Township, $475,000.
Jacob R. McNany and Laurie R. McNany to Brian Hiles, Bradys Bend Township, $1.
Jeried R. Smith to Beltz Family Farm LLC, Madison Township, $2,000.
Allen R. Miller and Emma J. Miller to Morgan Renee Nunamaker, Wayne Township and Washington Township, $110,000.
Brian Hiles to Cameron Patch, Bradys Bend Township, $25,000.
Earl D. Anthony and Karen L. Anthony to Kimberly K. McHenry and Keli L. Griffith, Mahoning Township, $1.
Bradys Bend Boat & Car Wash Inc. to Hedrick Brothers Excavation LLC, Bradys Bend Township, $96,360.
Spencer J. Peters, Shirley J. Peters, Randy Hannold and Kay Hannold to Spencer J. Peters, Shirley J. Peters, Randy Hannold and Kay Hannold, Madison Township, $1.
Lori Woods to James H. Leonard Sr., Dayton Borough, $8,000.