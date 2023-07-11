ACROSS

1 Comforter

6 Kind of eclipse

11 Downright

12 Dwelling

13 Simpler

15 Expired

16 Waterproof

18 Suffers from

19 “Here’s to --!”

21 Turkey or cat

22 Duo

23 Haughty type

25 Codgers’ queries

28 Young screecher

30 Veld grazer

31 Catch a cold

32 “Golly!”

33 Rudder’s place

35 Paris subway

37 Not even

38 Disturb

40 Prez’s backup

41 Emma in “The Avengers”

42 Gary’s st.

43 Library sect.

46 Needlework craft

48 Certain sponges (Var.)

50 Big hammer

54 Not with it

55 Ancient harps

56 Winding curves

57 Greek fable writer

DOWN

1 Vt. neighbor

2 Ms. Hagen of films

3 “ — now or never!”

4 R and R

5 Arboretum specimen

6 Silvery fish

7 Cartoon caveman

8 Growing abundantly

9 On the briny

10 Some wines

14 “Phooey!”

15 Zingy flavor

17 “ — --, no see!”

19 Went off-course

20 Stopped a squeak

22 Kelly’s possum

24 Cadge

25 Gnawed away

26 Engaged

27 Feed the hogs

29 Mammoth entrapper

34 Double-daters

36 Whammy (2 wds.)

39 Axioms

43 Sad

44 Charged particles

45 — and aahs

46 Upper limits

47 Jazzy Fitzgerald

49 Shakespearean oath

51 AMA members

52 Earthy prefix

53 Telepathy