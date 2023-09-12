ACROSS
1 Conceal
5 “— me no questions ...”
8 Baby buggy
12 Hotel chain
13 Corral
14 Charter
15 Touch on
16 Massive structures
18 Big cat
20 Grow old
21 “Eagle — Landed”
22 Comforted
25 Tiny colonist
28 Composition for two
29 “ — Karenina”
33 Recluse
35 “Goodbye, amigo!”
36 With full force
37 Part of a foot
38 Lads
39 Dairy product
41 Railways on high
42 Scintillate
45 Feasted
48 Letter for plurals
49 Precise
53 “Battle Hymn of the --”
56 Ride share provider
57 Suitcase
58 Tokyo, formerly
59 Proofreader instruction
60 Killer whale
61 Mountain --
62 Ending for satin or sermon
DOWN
1 Castle’s protection
2 Both: Prefix
3 Cozy
4 Airborne toys
5 Gibbon
6 Tame
7 Chess piece
8 — Beta Kappa
9 Wealthy
10 Field
11 Clutter
17 Charge
19 The Thinker sculptor
23 No longer popular
24 Pops
25 “Moby-Dick” captain
26 “20,000 Leagues” captain
27 Cafeteria item
30 Nick at --
31 Actor — Coward
32 Vipers
34 Spray
35 Bracelet locale
37 Sort
39 Deceived
40 Deep down
43 Gossamer trap
44 Give off
45 Jason’s ship in myth
46 Region (abbr.)
47 Blockbuster movie
50 Aid and --
51 Highland Scot
52 Genealogy diagram
54 Kick — — fuss
55 Daunt