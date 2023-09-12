ACROSS

1 Conceal

5 “— me no questions ...”

8 Baby buggy

12 Hotel chain

13 Corral

14 Charter

15 Touch on

16 Massive structures

18 Big cat

20 Grow old

21 “Eagle — Landed”

22 Comforted

25 Tiny colonist

28 Composition for two

29 “ — Karenina”

33 Recluse

35 “Goodbye, amigo!”

36 With full force

37 Part of a foot

38 Lads

39 Dairy product

41 Railways on high

42 Scintillate

45 Feasted

48 Letter for plurals

49 Precise

53 “Battle Hymn of the --”

56 Ride share provider

57 Suitcase

58 Tokyo, formerly

59 Proofreader instruction

60 Killer whale

61 Mountain --

62 Ending for satin or sermon

DOWN

1 Castle’s protection

2 Both: Prefix

3 Cozy

4 Airborne toys

5 Gibbon

6 Tame

7 Chess piece

8 — Beta Kappa

9 Wealthy

10 Field

11 Clutter

17 Charge

19 The Thinker sculptor

23 No longer popular

24 Pops

25 “Moby-Dick” captain

26 “20,000 Leagues” captain

27 Cafeteria item

30 Nick at --

31 Actor — Coward

32 Vipers

34 Spray

35 Bracelet locale

37 Sort

39 Deceived

40 Deep down

43 Gossamer trap

44 Give off

45 Jason’s ship in myth

46 Region (abbr.)

47 Blockbuster movie

50 Aid and --

51 Highland Scot

52 Genealogy diagram

54 Kick — — fuss

55 Daunt

