ACROSS

1 Mousse alternative

4 Librarian’s warning

7 Stash the bags

11 Bark

12 Sonnet writer

14 Poi plant

15 Food additive

16 Red Muppet

17 Not busy

18 Made waterproof

20 Calms

22 Fabric meas.

23 Poor grade

24 Type of farm

27 Huge flop

30 Disrespectful

31 Felt remorse

32 Chop (off)

34 Fr. holy woman

35 Minus

36 Snooze

37 Westerns

39 Fired up

40 Clod buster

41 Bed and breakfast

42 Flowering tree

45 Signal fire

49 Soon

50 Take-charge type

52 Galena

53 Fawn’s parent

54 River hazard

55 Make imperfect

56 Male offspring

57 Beth and Jo’s sister

58 Primeval

DOWN

1 Exercise rooms

2 Soothe

3 Org. for Annika Sorenstam

4 Fast

5 Reserves, as a table

6 Garment edge

7 Pasture entrances

8 Mock fanfare (hyph.)

9 Air France hub

10 Heartaches

13 Sycophants

19 Ancient harp

21 Pencil point

24 Rx givers

25 Car

26 Mental picture

27 Ado

28 Stop up

29 Seep

31 Goes over again

33 Apiece

35 Tolstoy, et al.

36 Andrews or Wynter

38 Sandals

39 What fuel provides

41 Girder (hyph.)

42 Church service

43 Wild about

44 Sigh loudly

46 “Juke Box Baby” singer

47 Spoken

48 Computer whiz

51 — — whim

