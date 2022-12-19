ACROSS
1 Mousse alternative
4 Librarian’s warning
7 Stash the bags
11 Bark
12 Sonnet writer
14 Poi plant
15 Food additive
16 Red Muppet
17 Not busy
18 Made waterproof
20 Calms
22 Fabric meas.
23 Poor grade
24 Type of farm
27 Huge flop
30 Disrespectful
31 Felt remorse
32 Chop (off)
34 Fr. holy woman
35 Minus
36 Snooze
37 Westerns
39 Fired up
40 Clod buster
41 Bed and breakfast
42 Flowering tree
45 Signal fire
49 Soon
50 Take-charge type
52 Galena
53 Fawn’s parent
54 River hazard
55 Make imperfect
56 Male offspring
57 Beth and Jo’s sister
58 Primeval
DOWN
1 Exercise rooms
2 Soothe
3 Org. for Annika Sorenstam
4 Fast
5 Reserves, as a table
6 Garment edge
7 Pasture entrances
8 Mock fanfare (hyph.)
9 Air France hub
10 Heartaches
13 Sycophants
19 Ancient harp
21 Pencil point
24 Rx givers
25 Car
26 Mental picture
27 Ado
28 Stop up
29 Seep
31 Goes over again
33 Apiece
35 Tolstoy, et al.
36 Andrews or Wynter
38 Sandals
39 What fuel provides
41 Girder (hyph.)
42 Church service
43 Wild about
44 Sigh loudly
46 “Juke Box Baby” singer
47 Spoken
48 Computer whiz
51 — — whim