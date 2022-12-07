ACROSS

1 Coffee holder

4 Prone to

7 Swimsuit half

10 “Foucault’s Pendulum” author

11 Small alcove

13 Actor — Cumming

14 Diamond org.

15 Pierce with a tusk

16 Let borrow

17 Plane part

19 Shade trees

20 Dark brew

21 Tugs hard

23 Noisy birds

26 Cleansing agents

28 Ms. Thurman

29 Cash dispenser (abbr.)

30 Prepare an egg

34 Little kids

36 Butterfly catcher

38 King, to monsieur

39 Courtyards

41 Claims

42 Where Damascus is

44 Pentagon VIP

46 Survey chart

47 St. Patrick’s land

51 Opulent

52 Mrs. Charles

53 Ode inspirer

55 “ — -Breaky Heart”

56 Margarita rim

57 — Zedong

58 Bumped into

59 Blended whiskey

60 Yuppie’s auto

DOWN

1 Dues payer, for short

2 USC rival

3 High desert of Asia

4 Tree topper

5 Worst

6 Bullring bull

7 Dreary

8 Standings

9 Cookout intruders

12 Mombasa’s country

13 Maria Conchita --

18 Spanish article

22 Dr.’s visit

23 Overhang

24 Tan or Grant

25 Wild ox of Tibet

27 Luxury hotel chain

29 — spumante

31 Meyers of “Kate & Allie”

32 Kernel holder

33 What’s- — -name

35 Coarse

37 With enthusiasm

40 Downpours

41 Chromosome material

42 Part of a loaf

43 Marina sight

45 Raise spirits

46 Nanny’s vehicle

48 Ocean sound

49 Without feeling

50 Pharmacist’s weight

54 Immediately

