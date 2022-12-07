ACROSS
1 Coffee holder
4 Prone to
7 Swimsuit half
10 “Foucault’s Pendulum” author
11 Small alcove
13 Actor — Cumming
14 Diamond org.
15 Pierce with a tusk
16 Let borrow
17 Plane part
19 Shade trees
20 Dark brew
21 Tugs hard
23 Noisy birds
26 Cleansing agents
28 Ms. Thurman
29 Cash dispenser (abbr.)
30 Prepare an egg
34 Little kids
36 Butterfly catcher
38 King, to monsieur
39 Courtyards
41 Claims
42 Where Damascus is
44 Pentagon VIP
46 Survey chart
47 St. Patrick’s land
51 Opulent
52 Mrs. Charles
53 Ode inspirer
55 “ — -Breaky Heart”
56 Margarita rim
57 — Zedong
58 Bumped into
59 Blended whiskey
60 Yuppie’s auto
DOWN
1 Dues payer, for short
2 USC rival
3 High desert of Asia
4 Tree topper
5 Worst
6 Bullring bull
7 Dreary
8 Standings
9 Cookout intruders
12 Mombasa’s country
13 Maria Conchita --
18 Spanish article
22 Dr.’s visit
23 Overhang
24 Tan or Grant
25 Wild ox of Tibet
27 Luxury hotel chain
29 — spumante
31 Meyers of “Kate & Allie”
32 Kernel holder
33 What’s- — -name
35 Coarse
37 With enthusiasm
40 Downpours
41 Chromosome material
42 Part of a loaf
43 Marina sight
45 Raise spirits
46 Nanny’s vehicle
48 Ocean sound
49 Without feeling
50 Pharmacist’s weight
54 Immediately