ACROSS
1 Outshine
4 Expert pilot
7 Ladder type
11 Teahouse attire
12 Mashed potato serving
14 Antacid brand
15 So far
16 Asian princess
17 Sleeve fillers
18 Computer network
20 Like some milk
22 Agt.
23 Fast food chain
24 Lavish parties
27 Beat
30 Styptic
31 Leak giveaway
32 Channels 2-13
34 Some, to Yvette
35 Least of the litter
36 Hi or bye
37 Hymn-singing groups
39 Waste maker?
40 Explain further
41 Sports “zebra”
42 Soft color
45 Gazing at
49 Linchpin locale
50 Online auction site
52 Caesar’s lucky number?
53 Bard’s tragic king
54 Extinct bird
55 Visitor from Melmac
56 Shade trees
57 Provo inst.
58 Volleyball need
DOWN
1 Playthings
2 Follow orders
3 Sets against
4 Thinks the same
5 Gripping device
6 Many millennia
7 Attitude
8 Lawn
9 Ms. Peel of “The Avengers”
10 “Hey, you!”
13 Most embarrassed
19 Bloke’s streetcar
21 Switch positions
24 Ramble around
25 Guinness or Baldwin
26 Sumptuous
27 Rackets
28 “We try harder” folk
29 Not this
31 Took a fence
33 Ally opposite
35 Carnival attraction
36 Bistro
38 Wayne genre
39 “Yo!” (2 wds.)
41 All set
42 Whey-faced
43 Eddie Murphy’s — Foley
44 Door sound
46 Czar name
47 Giza’s river
48 Present
51 Mr. Newhart