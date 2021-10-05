ACROSS

1 Outshine

4 Expert pilot

7 Ladder type

11 Teahouse attire

12 Mashed potato serving

14 Antacid brand

15 So far

16 Asian princess

17 Sleeve fillers

18 Computer network

20 Like some milk

22 Agt.

23 Fast food chain

24 Lavish parties

27 Beat

30 Styptic

31 Leak giveaway

32 Channels 2-13

34 Some, to Yvette

35 Least of the litter

36 Hi or bye

37 Hymn-singing groups

39 Waste maker?

40 Explain further

41 Sports “zebra”

42 Soft color

45 Gazing at

49 Linchpin locale

50 Online auction site

52 Caesar’s lucky number?

53 Bard’s tragic king

54 Extinct bird

55 Visitor from Melmac

56 Shade trees

57 Provo inst.

58 Volleyball need

DOWN

1 Playthings

2 Follow orders

3 Sets against

4 Thinks the same

5 Gripping device

6 Many millennia

7 Attitude

8 Lawn

9 Ms. Peel of “The Avengers”

10 “Hey, you!”

13 Most embarrassed

19 Bloke’s streetcar

21 Switch positions

24 Ramble around

25 Guinness or Baldwin

26 Sumptuous

27 Rackets

28 “We try harder” folk

29 Not this

31 Took a fence

33 Ally opposite

35 Carnival attraction

36 Bistro

38 Wayne genre

39 “Yo!” (2 wds.)

41 All set

42 Whey-faced

43 Eddie Murphy’s — Foley

44 Door sound

46 Czar name

47 Giza’s river

48 Present

51 Mr. Newhart

