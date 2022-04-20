ACROSS
1 Salmon variety
5 Full extent
9 Chocolate-colored dog
12 Nev. neighbor
13 French Legion headgear
14 Boathouse implement
15 Get even
17 Sorority letter
18 Scarlet
19 Hilltop
21 Munro’s pen name
23 Corporate exec
24 Low card
25 Tien Shan range
28 “ — cost you”
32 Anthem contraction
33 Custard ingredient
34 Air show maneuver
35 Box office
37 Cry of discovery
38 Coffee container
39 Court order
40 Cab cost
42 It banned DDT
43 Mr. Milland
45 Flower container
47 Rabbit cousins
50 Concealed
51 Rd.
52 Peevishness
58 Sweetie-pie
59 Chowder morsel
60 Oater props
61 Wonder
62 Sheltered
63 Noted lava spewer
DOWN
1 Honda product
2 Vein contents
3 Big success
4 Arkansas mountains
5 Lose traction
6 Edible seed
7 Promising
8 Sibling’s daughter
9 Canter
10 Long sighs
11 Londoner, e.g.
16 Movie princess
20 Make cloudy
21 Skin coolant
22 Main artery
23 Havana export
24 Clothing
26 Like romaine
27 Turkish official
29 Scholarly volumes
30 Jeweler’s lens
31 Links org.
36 Fictional governess
41 Sinister
44 Humane org.
46 “Time is money,” e.g.
47 Big laugh (hyph.)
48 Swear
49 Painter — Magritte
50 Scottish philosopher
53 Annex
54 — kwon do
55 Weirdo
56 “Early Start” airer
57 That, in Acapulco