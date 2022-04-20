ACROSS

1 Salmon variety

5 Full extent

9 Chocolate-colored dog

12 Nev. neighbor

13 French Legion headgear

14 Boathouse implement

15 Get even

17 Sorority letter

18 Scarlet

19 Hilltop

21 Munro’s pen name

23 Corporate exec

24 Low card

25 Tien Shan range

28 “ — cost you”

32 Anthem contraction

33 Custard ingredient

34 Air show maneuver

35 Box office

37 Cry of discovery

38 Coffee container

39 Court order

40 Cab cost

42 It banned DDT

43 Mr. Milland

45 Flower container

47 Rabbit cousins

50 Concealed

51 Rd.

52 Peevishness

58 Sweetie-pie

59 Chowder morsel

60 Oater props

61 Wonder

62 Sheltered

63 Noted lava spewer

DOWN

1 Honda product

2 Vein contents

3 Big success

4 Arkansas mountains

5 Lose traction

6 Edible seed

7 Promising

8 Sibling’s daughter

9 Canter

10 Long sighs

11 Londoner, e.g.

16 Movie princess

20 Make cloudy

21 Skin coolant

22 Main artery

23 Havana export

24 Clothing

26 Like romaine

27 Turkish official

29 Scholarly volumes

30 Jeweler’s lens

31 Links org.

36 Fictional governess

41 Sinister

44 Humane org.

46 “Time is money,” e.g.

47 Big laugh (hyph.)

48 Swear

49 Painter — Magritte

50 Scottish philosopher

53 Annex

54 — kwon do

55 Weirdo

56 “Early Start” airer

57 That, in Acapulco

