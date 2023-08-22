ACROSS
1 Help in wrongdoing
5 Rara --
9 Dove’s cry
12 He fought a duel with Hamilton
13 Spotted rodent
14 Beldame
15 — Star State
16 Purple shade
17 Presidential nickname
18 Scenery spoiler
20 Throb
22 Hit show announcement
23 Abbr. in business
24 Rent
27 New Deal org.
29 Hawke or Frome
32 Oil cartel letters
34 Jackson 5 hit
36 First-rate (hyph.)
37 Louise or Turner
38 Mauna --
39 Memorization method
40 Steep cliff
42 “That smells delicious!”
44 Performed
45 Mil. rank
46 Handle
48 Suspect’s salvation
50 Speak to
54 Overly
55 Kuwaiti monarch
57 Succulent plant
58 Greek letter
59 Gaming haven
60 Insult
61 Linear measures (abbr.)
62 Flabbergast
63 Cheeky
DOWN
1 Sufficiently skilled
2 Keep afloat
3 River in Ireland
4 Hair lock
5 Thumbs-up
6 Low-lying area
7 Hospital department (abbr.)
8 Try a little of
9 Time of life
10 Shade trees
11 Pointed arch
19 Scrap
21 — Pradesh
24 Many
25 Monumental
26 Unyielding
28 “It’s — --!”
30 One against
31 Exigency
33 Chocolate alternative
35 Pot for witches’ brew
41 Toolbox item
43 “Here’s — in your eye!”
47 Seize
48 Defense counsel (abbr.)
49 Truckful
50 Aboriginal Japanese
51 Fashion magazine
52 Fly high
53 Aug. follower
56 Came upon