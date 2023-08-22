ACROSS

1 Help in wrongdoing

5 Rara --

9 Dove’s cry

12 He fought a duel with Hamilton

13 Spotted rodent

14 Beldame

15 — Star State

16 Purple shade

17 Presidential nickname

18 Scenery spoiler

20 Throb

22 Hit show announcement

23 Abbr. in business

24 Rent

27 New Deal org.

29 Hawke or Frome

32 Oil cartel letters

34 Jackson 5 hit

36 First-rate (hyph.)

37 Louise or Turner

38 Mauna --

39 Memorization method

40 Steep cliff

42 “That smells delicious!”

44 Performed

45 Mil. rank

46 Handle

48 Suspect’s salvation

50 Speak to

54 Overly

55 Kuwaiti monarch

57 Succulent plant

58 Greek letter

59 Gaming haven

60 Insult

61 Linear measures (abbr.)

62 Flabbergast

63 Cheeky

DOWN

1 Sufficiently skilled

2 Keep afloat

3 River in Ireland

4 Hair lock

5 Thumbs-up

6 Low-lying area

7 Hospital department (abbr.)

8 Try a little of

9 Time of life

10 Shade trees

11 Pointed arch

19 Scrap

21 — Pradesh

24 Many

25 Monumental

26 Unyielding

28 “It’s — --!”

30 One against

31 Exigency

33 Chocolate alternative

35 Pot for witches’ brew

41 Toolbox item

43 “Here’s — in your eye!”

47 Seize

48 Defense counsel (abbr.)

49 Truckful

50 Aboriginal Japanese

51 Fashion magazine

52 Fly high

53 Aug. follower

56 Came upon

