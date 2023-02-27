ACROSS
1 Machu Picchu builder
5 Kids around
10 Lofty goals
12 Immature
13 Swank
14 Large fleet
15 Olympian queen
16 Pirate’s quaff
18 Landed
19 Italian dessert
23 RN’s group
26 Mineral spring
27 Scratch inducer
30 Spurts
32 Rose or peony
34 Parting word
35 Most competent
36 Novelist — Bagnold
37 “The King and I” name
38 Family room
39 Spun around
42 Toast spread
45 Outback bird
46 Gamblers’ mecca
50 Large lizard
53 Wildflower habitat
55 Steam generator
56 Herd followers
57 Wading bird
58 Alike
DOWN
1 Busy loafing
2 Next-door
3 Houses, to Juanita
4 Hirt and Pacino
5 Container
6 Shade tree
7 Refinery waste
8 Hubbub (hyph.)
9 Mighty blow
10 Berlin pronoun
11 Waffle toppings
12 Army wear
17 “Pulp Fiction” name
20 Fake
21 Snack
22 “ — do for now”
23 Turkish honorific
24 Unclad
25 B — — boy
28 Woman on campus
29 Flexible tube
31 Immediate successor
33 Map abbr.
35 Harvest time
37 Candied goody
40 Garment flaw
41 Video category
42 Mesh
43 Excited
44 California’s — Woods
47 Red-waxed cheese
48 Bump
49 Startled cries
51 Andy Capp’s quaff
52 Volleyball divider
54 Dawn goddess