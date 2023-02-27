ACROSS

1 Machu Picchu builder

5 Kids around

10 Lofty goals

12 Immature

13 Swank

14 Large fleet

15 Olympian queen

16 Pirate’s quaff

18 Landed

19 Italian dessert

23 RN’s group

26 Mineral spring

27 Scratch inducer

30 Spurts

32 Rose or peony

34 Parting word

35 Most competent

36 Novelist — Bagnold

37 “The King and I” name

38 Family room

39 Spun around

42 Toast spread

45 Outback bird

46 Gamblers’ mecca

50 Large lizard

53 Wildflower habitat

55 Steam generator

56 Herd followers

57 Wading bird

58 Alike

DOWN

1 Busy loafing

2 Next-door

3 Houses, to Juanita

4 Hirt and Pacino

5 Container

6 Shade tree

7 Refinery waste

8 Hubbub (hyph.)

9 Mighty blow

10 Berlin pronoun

11 Waffle toppings

12 Army wear

17 “Pulp Fiction” name

20 Fake

21 Snack

22 “ — do for now”

23 Turkish honorific

24 Unclad

25 B — — boy

28 Woman on campus

29 Flexible tube

31 Immediate successor

33 Map abbr.

35 Harvest time

37 Candied goody

40 Garment flaw

41 Video category

42 Mesh

43 Excited

44 California’s — Woods

47 Red-waxed cheese

48 Bump

49 Startled cries

51 Andy Capp’s quaff

52 Volleyball divider

54 Dawn goddess

