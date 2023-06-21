ACROSS
1 Summer month
5 Nasty shocks
10 Like sponges
12 Minor partner
13 Used car deal
14 Concur
15 Viking name
16 Uproar
18 Continent divider
19 Cooked in butter
23 Summer drink
26 Digital watch readout
27 Jostles
30 Bean or pea
32 Organic compound
34 Wise Athenian
35 Connive
36 Fateful day
37 Crawling insect
38 Close kin
39 Waltz king
42 Scurry along
45 TV band
46 Lubricates
50 Like many classics
53 Ms. Fawcett
55 Quick-witted
56 Slow’s partner
57 Iffy attempts
58 Sea eagle
DOWN
1 “Piano Man” singer
2 Bear, to Brutus
3 Sits around
4 “Futureworld” name
5 Roast beef au --
6 Switch positions
7 Whoppers
8 Voicemail prompt
9 Young lady of Sp.
10 Debate side
11 Entice
12 Maureen O’Sullivan role
17 — be an honor
20 Nearly
21 Releases a floppy
22 Short race
23 Mont Blanc or Jungfrau
24 NYC eatery
25 Old-time oath
28 66 and I-80
29 Tractor-trailer
31 Comanches’ kin
33 Yank’s foe
35 Extinguishes
37 Pleased sigh
40 Boorish
41 More peeved
42 Mongolian invaders
43 Monogram pt.
44 “Cope Book” aunt
47 Where Tehran is
48 Put cargo on board
49 Not forward
51 Flow back
52 Hirt and Pacino
54 Had brunch