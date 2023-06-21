ACROSS

1 Summer month

5 Nasty shocks

10 Like sponges

12 Minor partner

13 Used car deal

14 Concur

15 Viking name

16 Uproar

18 Continent divider

19 Cooked in butter

23 Summer drink

26 Digital watch readout

27 Jostles

30 Bean or pea

32 Organic compound

34 Wise Athenian

35 Connive

36 Fateful day

37 Crawling insect

38 Close kin

39 Waltz king

42 Scurry along

45 TV band

46 Lubricates

50 Like many classics

53 Ms. Fawcett

55 Quick-witted

56 Slow’s partner

57 Iffy attempts

58 Sea eagle

DOWN

1 “Piano Man” singer

2 Bear, to Brutus

3 Sits around

4 “Futureworld” name

5 Roast beef au --

6 Switch positions

7 Whoppers

8 Voicemail prompt

9 Young lady of Sp.

10 Debate side

11 Entice

12 Maureen O’Sullivan role

17 — be an honor

20 Nearly

21 Releases a floppy

22 Short race

23 Mont Blanc or Jungfrau

24 NYC eatery

25 Old-time oath

28 66 and I-80

29 Tractor-trailer

31 Comanches’ kin

33 Yank’s foe

35 Extinguishes

37 Pleased sigh

40 Boorish

41 More peeved

42 Mongolian invaders

43 Monogram pt.

44 “Cope Book” aunt

47 Where Tehran is

48 Put cargo on board

49 Not forward

51 Flow back

52 Hirt and Pacino

54 Had brunch

