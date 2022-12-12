ACROSS
1 Small fry
5 Plow through
9 Thick mass of hair
12 Snaky swimmers
13 Vegan staple
14 Luau strings
15 Snake eyes
16 Lion’s mane
17 Nest egg letters
18 Harvested wool
20 Wild
22 Course deviation
23 Crumple
24 See eye to eye
27 Loophole finder
30 Scrooge’s nephew
31 Calendar abbr.
32 Elmer, to Bugs
34 Director — Howard
35 Earlier
36 Prove durable
37 Planets
40 Useful
41 Gore and Capone
42 Low-lying clouds
43 Spa facility
46 Need for speed
50 Stately tree
51 Restaurant handout
53 Womanizer
54 Knock
55 Italian wine city
56 This, in Toledo
57 Jr. naval officer
58 Difficult position
59 Woodlands grazer
DOWN
1 Crumpet companions
2 “Gross!”
3 Swiss painter Paul --
4 Tried
5 Scatter
6 Not quiet
7 Not on
8 Laugh heartily
9 California’s — Woods
10 Pods for stews
11 Burst of laughter
19 Singer Carly — Jepsen
21 Ben & Jerry rival
23 Baylor University site
24 Kenya’s loc.
25 Sprout up
26 Vegas alternative
27 Triangle sides
28 TV genie portrayer
29 Line on a map
31 June honorees
33 Shout
36 Bet
38 Left in a hurry
39 Alpaca kin
40 Keep it all
42 Apples and oranges
43 Dried-up
44 Alda or Greenspan
45 Refs
46 Golden rule word
47 Muzzle
48 Adorable
49 Fiscal period
52 Sixth sense, for short