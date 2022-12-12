ACROSS

1 Small fry

5 Plow through

9 Thick mass of hair

12 Snaky swimmers

13 Vegan staple

14 Luau strings

15 Snake eyes

16 Lion’s mane

17 Nest egg letters

18 Harvested wool

20 Wild

22 Course deviation

23 Crumple

24 See eye to eye

27 Loophole finder

30 Scrooge’s nephew

31 Calendar abbr.

32 Elmer, to Bugs

34 Director — Howard

35 Earlier

36 Prove durable

37 Planets

40 Useful

41 Gore and Capone

42 Low-lying clouds

43 Spa facility

46 Need for speed

50 Stately tree

51 Restaurant handout

53 Womanizer

54 Knock

55 Italian wine city

56 This, in Toledo

57 Jr. naval officer

58 Difficult position

59 Woodlands grazer

DOWN

1 Crumpet companions

2 “Gross!”

3 Swiss painter Paul --

4 Tried

5 Scatter

6 Not quiet

7 Not on

8 Laugh heartily

9 California’s — Woods

10 Pods for stews

11 Burst of laughter

19 Singer Carly — Jepsen

21 Ben & Jerry rival

23 Baylor University site

24 Kenya’s loc.

25 Sprout up

26 Vegas alternative

27 Triangle sides

28 TV genie portrayer

29 Line on a map

31 June honorees

33 Shout

36 Bet

38 Left in a hurry

39 Alpaca kin

40 Keep it all

42 Apples and oranges

43 Dried-up

44 Alda or Greenspan

45 Refs

46 Golden rule word

47 Muzzle

48 Adorable

49 Fiscal period

52 Sixth sense, for short

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos