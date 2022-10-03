ACROSS

1 Desire

5 Ben & Jerry rival

8 Two, in Tijuana

11 Old Greek marketplace

13 TikTok star Addison --

14 Decide on

15 Black bird

16 45 or 78

17 Drop — — line

18 Swelled heads

20 Not on all fours

22 Physicist Nikola --

24 Literary collection

25 Ike’s rank

26 Just scraped by

28 Say hoarsely

32 Tax agcy.

33 Shut loudly

34 Trade show

35 Champagne category

37 Largest continent

39 Wrathful feeling

40 Stares at

41 Computer whiz

42 After taxes

43 Floating leaf

45 “Time is money,” e.g.

47 Sumptuous

50 Dart

51 — Kippur

52 That senora

54 Sahara wanderer

58 Knock

59 Onassis nickname

60 Clearing

61 Helms and Sheeran

62 Period

63 Debt securer

DOWN

1 Clash of arms

2 Turkish honorific

3 Election mo.

4 Leaf sources

5 Is incorrect

6 Skip over water

7 Aden’s land

8 Volcanic formation

9 Oil cartel

10 Pronto, on “ER”

12 Sharp corners

19 West Coast city

21 Not frequent

22 Absorbent material

23 Come later

24 Naval VIP

25 Taunting remark

27 Fluency

29 Firing

30 Binge

31 Sonnet writer

36 Sugar amts.

38 Finding the sum

44 Toward the future

46 Ring-shaped reef

47 Fiery stack

48 Shipment

49 Refs’ cousins

50 — accompli

53 B’way sign of yore

55 Actress Zetterling

56 Fruit drink

57 Lion’s quarters

