ACROSS
1 Desire
5 Ben & Jerry rival
8 Two, in Tijuana
11 Old Greek marketplace
13 TikTok star Addison --
14 Decide on
15 Black bird
16 45 or 78
17 Drop — — line
18 Swelled heads
20 Not on all fours
22 Physicist Nikola --
24 Literary collection
25 Ike’s rank
26 Just scraped by
28 Say hoarsely
32 Tax agcy.
33 Shut loudly
34 Trade show
35 Champagne category
37 Largest continent
39 Wrathful feeling
40 Stares at
41 Computer whiz
42 After taxes
43 Floating leaf
45 “Time is money,” e.g.
47 Sumptuous
50 Dart
51 — Kippur
52 That senora
54 Sahara wanderer
58 Knock
59 Onassis nickname
60 Clearing
61 Helms and Sheeran
62 Period
63 Debt securer
DOWN
1 Clash of arms
2 Turkish honorific
3 Election mo.
4 Leaf sources
5 Is incorrect
6 Skip over water
7 Aden’s land
8 Volcanic formation
9 Oil cartel
10 Pronto, on “ER”
12 Sharp corners
19 West Coast city
21 Not frequent
22 Absorbent material
23 Come later
24 Naval VIP
25 Taunting remark
27 Fluency
29 Firing
30 Binge
31 Sonnet writer
36 Sugar amts.
38 Finding the sum
44 Toward the future
46 Ring-shaped reef
47 Fiery stack
48 Shipment
49 Refs’ cousins
50 — accompli
53 B’way sign of yore
55 Actress Zetterling
56 Fruit drink
57 Lion’s quarters