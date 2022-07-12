ACROSS
1 Toward sunup
5 Frog’s home
9 Apprehend a suspect
12 Panorama
13 Pitcher in a basin
14 Have debts
15 — St. Vincent Millay
16 Supplication
17 Search engine find
18 The blues
20 Mombasa’s land
22 Moo goo — pan
23 Still
24 Impostor
27 Team animal
30 Oklahoma town
31 Kipling classic
32 Fitting
34 Barely make do
35 Uh’s cousins
36 Turpentine source
37 Get even for
40 Dreary
41 Goddess of dawn
42 Miss Piggy’s pronoun
43 Daffodil or tulip
46 Hot sauce
50 Chop off
51 Grasping
53 Reserve a room
54 Lime cooler
55 Portuguese lady
56 Fibber
57 London’s Big --
58 Criticize
59 Miss Cinders of old comics
DOWN
1 Nights, in classifieds
2 Opera by Verdi
3 Broadcast
4 Played a banjo
5 Soft drink choice
6 Mouse catchers
7 Once named
8 Male ducks
9 Person, place or thing
10 Crooked
11 First name in horror
19 Means of hearing
21 Handy abbr.
23 Orange veggies
24 Doctor’s payment
25 Tuneful Paul --
26 Chicken --
27 Swampy ground
28 Comics dog
29 Ocean fish
31 Party extras
33 Cartoon shriek
36 Springy
38 Fair-hiring letters
39 Lapps and Bedouins
40 Float along
42 Polite address
43 Not keep a secret
44 Ore deposit
45 Unlock
46 Turner or Brown
47 Dirt
48 A fuel
49 Cajun veggie
52 Library abbr.