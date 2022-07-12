ACROSS

1 Toward sunup

5 Frog’s home

9 Apprehend a suspect

12 Panorama

13 Pitcher in a basin

14 Have debts

15 — St. Vincent Millay

16 Supplication

17 Search engine find

18 The blues

20 Mombasa’s land

22 Moo goo — pan

23 Still

24 Impostor

27 Team animal

30 Oklahoma town

31 Kipling classic

32 Fitting

34 Barely make do

35 Uh’s cousins

36 Turpentine source

37 Get even for

40 Dreary

41 Goddess of dawn

42 Miss Piggy’s pronoun

43 Daffodil or tulip

46 Hot sauce

50 Chop off

51 Grasping

53 Reserve a room

54 Lime cooler

55 Portuguese lady

56 Fibber

57 London’s Big --

58 Criticize

59 Miss Cinders of old comics

DOWN

1 Nights, in classifieds

2 Opera by Verdi

3 Broadcast

4 Played a banjo

5 Soft drink choice

6 Mouse catchers

7 Once named

8 Male ducks

9 Person, place or thing

10 Crooked

11 First name in horror

19 Means of hearing

21 Handy abbr.

23 Orange veggies

24 Doctor’s payment

25 Tuneful Paul --

26 Chicken --

27 Swampy ground

28 Comics dog

29 Ocean fish

31 Party extras

33 Cartoon shriek

36 Springy

38 Fair-hiring letters

39 Lapps and Bedouins

40 Float along

42 Polite address

43 Not keep a secret

44 Ore deposit

45 Unlock

46 Turner or Brown

47 Dirt

48 A fuel

49 Cajun veggie

52 Library abbr.

