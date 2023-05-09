ACROSS

1 Weird

6 Cheers

10 Acted servile

12 Spitefulness

14 Bayou dweller

15 Off course

16 Whiten

18 Prior to

19 Ruminate

21 Powerful blow

23 Get-up-and-go

24 Defective firework

26 Jedi knight trainer

29 Scepter’s go-with

30 Swimming pool tester

32 Klutz’s mutter

34 Dandelion, to many

36 Fuse word

37 A Gershwin

38 Grayish

40 Perfume label word

42 Fruitcake go-with

43 Midday

45 Pisces or Libra

47 Caviar

50 Laundry appliance

52 Blockhead

54 Form a thought

58 Flatware items

59 Underground passage

60 Urban haze

61 Flower part

DOWN

1 Fast food acronym

2 Paddle cousin

3 Have a mortgage

4 Dials

5 Bellowed

6 Without thought

7 Mi. above sea level

8 Put on the payroll

9 “Lion King” villain

11 Kiki or Joey

12 Kitchen spice

13 Watch carefully

17 Insect segments

19 Bogged down

20 Brown pigment

22 Overly

23 Pledge

25 Hagen of “The Other”

27 Accomplishing

28 Protective garment

31 Clean air org.

33 Mattress problem

35 Aykroyd or Marino

39 Bending

41 Gone (2 wds.)

44 Equine fodder

46 Singer — Cara

47 Switch positions

48 Limo passengers

49 Fermi split it

51 Wallop

53 Try to win over

55 Hill builder

56 Crumpet companion

57 Bracket type

Tags