ACROSS
1 Weird
6 Cheers
10 Acted servile
12 Spitefulness
14 Bayou dweller
15 Off course
16 Whiten
18 Prior to
19 Ruminate
21 Powerful blow
23 Get-up-and-go
24 Defective firework
26 Jedi knight trainer
29 Scepter’s go-with
30 Swimming pool tester
32 Klutz’s mutter
34 Dandelion, to many
36 Fuse word
37 A Gershwin
38 Grayish
40 Perfume label word
42 Fruitcake go-with
43 Midday
45 Pisces or Libra
47 Caviar
50 Laundry appliance
52 Blockhead
54 Form a thought
58 Flatware items
59 Underground passage
60 Urban haze
61 Flower part
DOWN
1 Fast food acronym
2 Paddle cousin
3 Have a mortgage
4 Dials
5 Bellowed
6 Without thought
7 Mi. above sea level
8 Put on the payroll
9 “Lion King” villain
11 Kiki or Joey
12 Kitchen spice
13 Watch carefully
17 Insect segments
19 Bogged down
20 Brown pigment
22 Overly
23 Pledge
25 Hagen of “The Other”
27 Accomplishing
28 Protective garment
31 Clean air org.
33 Mattress problem
35 Aykroyd or Marino
39 Bending
41 Gone (2 wds.)
44 Equine fodder
46 Singer — Cara
47 Switch positions
48 Limo passengers
49 Fermi split it
51 Wallop
53 Try to win over
55 Hill builder
56 Crumpet companion
57 Bracket type