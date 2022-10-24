ACROSS
1 Slime
5 Subside
8 Scraped by
12 Tot of whiskey
13 Mexican Mrs.
14 Weight rebate
15 Portrayed
17 Hit the books
18 Stowed
20 Tempe inst.
21 Broadcast portion
24 Purplish flower
26 Juice-based drink
27 Stuffy scholar
31 Sorts
33 Chest muscle, for short
34 — — unto itself
38 Onion’s cousin
39 Beagle feature
40 Pita treat
41 Shoelace hole
44 Guanabara Bay port
45 Throng
48 Stand in good --
50 “Uh-huh”
51 Mexican shawl
55 Restaurant employee
57 Landing field
61 “Tomb Raider” heroine
62 Explosive letters
63 Band instrument
64 Auction site
65 Moon’s place
66 Ricci or Foch
DOWN
1 Roulette bet
2 Source of metal
3 Use a microwave
4 Work by Rousseau
5 This senora
6 Multiplied
7 Invited
8 List shortener
9 Jeweler’s measure
10 Remove chalk
11 Express doubts
16 Fly the --
19 Marino or Aykroyd
21 Colorado ski town
22 Unfounded, as rumors
23 Hockey feint
25 Antler bearer
28 Pentathlon event
29 Transaction
30 Land parcel
32 Twist
35 Ancient harp
36 Prima donna’s tune
37 Lumberjack commodity
42 Fabric meas.
43 Bakers’ meas.
45 Wash. machine phase
46 Fix up
47 “Carmen,” e.g.
49 Wyoming range
52 Hits the buffet
53 Skating venue
54 Pretentious
56 Morgan le --
58 Slugger’s stat
59 Charged particle
60 Kiddie’s ammo