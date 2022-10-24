ACROSS

1 Slime

5 Subside

8 Scraped by

12 Tot of whiskey

13 Mexican Mrs.

14 Weight rebate

15 Portrayed

17 Hit the books

18 Stowed

20 Tempe inst.

21 Broadcast portion

24 Purplish flower

26 Juice-based drink

27 Stuffy scholar

31 Sorts

33 Chest muscle, for short

34 — — unto itself

38 Onion’s cousin

39 Beagle feature

40 Pita treat

41 Shoelace hole

44 Guanabara Bay port

45 Throng

48 Stand in good --

50 “Uh-huh”

51 Mexican shawl

55 Restaurant employee

57 Landing field

61 “Tomb Raider” heroine

62 Explosive letters

63 Band instrument

64 Auction site

65 Moon’s place

66 Ricci or Foch

DOWN

1 Roulette bet

2 Source of metal

3 Use a microwave

4 Work by Rousseau

5 This senora

6 Multiplied

7 Invited

8 List shortener

9 Jeweler’s measure

10 Remove chalk

11 Express doubts

16 Fly the --

19 Marino or Aykroyd

21 Colorado ski town

22 Unfounded, as rumors

23 Hockey feint

25 Antler bearer

28 Pentathlon event

29 Transaction

30 Land parcel

32 Twist

35 Ancient harp

36 Prima donna’s tune

37 Lumberjack commodity

42 Fabric meas.

43 Bakers’ meas.

45 Wash. machine phase

46 Fix up

47 “Carmen,” e.g.

49 Wyoming range

52 Hits the buffet

53 Skating venue

54 Pretentious

56 Morgan le --

58 Slugger’s stat

59 Charged particle

60 Kiddie’s ammo

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos