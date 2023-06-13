ACROSS
1 Man-eating giants
6 Humor
10 Lots and lots
12 Dress feature
14 Tasty carbohydrates
15 Give thought to
16 Flowery
18 Gives the go-ahead
19 Viking letter
21 Flapjack franchise
23 Half of zwei
24 “ — Rosenkavalier”
26 Greet the dawn
29 — cit. (footnote abbr.)
30 Baseball stat
32 Tube trophy
34 Iffy attempt
36 Sinbad’s transport
37 Provide help
38 Email nuisance
40 Reuben bread
42 Almost-grads
43 Signify
45 Dit opposites
47 Glasgow turndown
50 Is frightened of
52 Danger
54 Ceremony
58 Plain
59 Full of spunk
60 Gabs
61 Herded cattle
DOWN
1 Ooola’s guy
2 — — step further
3 Hwys.
4 “Crocodile Rock” composer — John
5 Charred
6 Falling star
7 Choose
8 Bread spread
9 Drown a donut
11 Tax form ID
12 Hiker’s trail
13 GPs
17 Flying
19 Wardens’ fear
20 Pop a top
22 Homey dessert
23 Windy City trains
25 Goof up
27 Flop’s opposite
28 Mideast VIPs
31 Like winter roads
33 Fabric meas.
35 Comic book thud
39 Olympic awards
41 Swirled
44 Contrived
46 Up and about
47 Ultimate degree
48 Nautical greeting
49 Funny Bombeck
51 Pet shop sound
53 Cartoon shriek
55 GI entertainers
56 Dune buggy kin
57 Strong soap