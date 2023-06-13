ACROSS

1 Man-eating giants

6 Humor

10 Lots and lots

12 Dress feature

14 Tasty carbohydrates

15 Give thought to

16 Flowery

18 Gives the go-ahead

19 Viking letter

21 Flapjack franchise

23 Half of zwei

24 “ — Rosenkavalier”

26 Greet the dawn

29 — cit. (footnote abbr.)

30 Baseball stat

32 Tube trophy

34 Iffy attempt

36 Sinbad’s transport

37 Provide help

38 Email nuisance

40 Reuben bread

42 Almost-grads

43 Signify

45 Dit opposites

47 Glasgow turndown

50 Is frightened of

52 Danger

54 Ceremony

58 Plain

59 Full of spunk

60 Gabs

61 Herded cattle

DOWN

1 Ooola’s guy

2 — — step further

3 Hwys.

4 “Crocodile Rock” composer — John

5 Charred

6 Falling star

7 Choose

8 Bread spread

9 Drown a donut

11 Tax form ID

12 Hiker’s trail

13 GPs

17 Flying

19 Wardens’ fear

20 Pop a top

22 Homey dessert

23 Windy City trains

25 Goof up

27 Flop’s opposite

28 Mideast VIPs

31 Like winter roads

33 Fabric meas.

35 Comic book thud

39 Olympic awards

41 Swirled

44 Contrived

46 Up and about

47 Ultimate degree

48 Nautical greeting

49 Funny Bombeck

51 Pet shop sound

53 Cartoon shriek

55 GI entertainers

56 Dune buggy kin

57 Strong soap

