ACROSS

1 Mark with acid

5 April 15 org.

8 Mil. officer

11 Snake toxin

13 Light brown

14 Japanese sea bream

15 Boredom

16 Pasture

17 Berlin conjunction

18 Carpentry item

20 Gooey treat

22 Thick of things

24 Clingy seedpod

25 Like Capp’s Abner

26 Clublike weapon

28 Auto import

32 Shapiro of NPR

33 Mournful cry

34 “Waterloo” pop group

35 Nut center

37 Famous lithographer

39 Apply makeup

40 Augments

41 Clueless

42 Ms. Hagen of films

43 Wordplay

45 Bike

47 Collision

50 Buzz

51 Possesses

52 Breeze through

54 Advances

58 Mork’s planet

59 Coffee server

60 Whole extent

61 Craven or Unseld

62 Auction unit

63 Toy on a string

DOWN

1 Night before

2 First down yardage

3 Cooper’s channel

4 Pursue relentlessly

5 “ — cost you”

6 “Norma --”

7 Major mess

8 Virile type

9 Pack of hoodlums

10 Spring or ebb

12 Marsh vapor

19 Like spaghetti

21 Livy’s bear

22 Bogged down

23 Homer opus

24 Implore

25 Buddhist monk

27 NBA team

29 Pop singer Paula --

30 Slacken off

31 Rum cake

36 Sugar amts.

38 Voicing an opinion

44 Ryder rival (hypah.)

46 Floorboard sound

47 Food, slangily

48 Cooked just slightly

49 Questions

50 Didn’t stay

53 — -Magnon

55 Gigi’s boyfriend

56 Same old grind

57 Sault — Marie

