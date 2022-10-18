ACROSS
1 Mark with acid
5 April 15 org.
8 Mil. officer
11 Snake toxin
13 Light brown
14 Japanese sea bream
15 Boredom
16 Pasture
17 Berlin conjunction
18 Carpentry item
20 Gooey treat
22 Thick of things
24 Clingy seedpod
25 Like Capp’s Abner
26 Clublike weapon
28 Auto import
32 Shapiro of NPR
33 Mournful cry
34 “Waterloo” pop group
35 Nut center
37 Famous lithographer
39 Apply makeup
40 Augments
41 Clueless
42 Ms. Hagen of films
43 Wordplay
45 Bike
47 Collision
50 Buzz
51 Possesses
52 Breeze through
54 Advances
58 Mork’s planet
59 Coffee server
60 Whole extent
61 Craven or Unseld
62 Auction unit
63 Toy on a string
DOWN
1 Night before
2 First down yardage
3 Cooper’s channel
4 Pursue relentlessly
5 “ — cost you”
6 “Norma --”
7 Major mess
8 Virile type
9 Pack of hoodlums
10 Spring or ebb
12 Marsh vapor
19 Like spaghetti
21 Livy’s bear
22 Bogged down
23 Homer opus
24 Implore
25 Buddhist monk
27 NBA team
29 Pop singer Paula --
30 Slacken off
31 Rum cake
36 Sugar amts.
38 Voicing an opinion
44 Ryder rival (hypah.)
46 Floorboard sound
47 Food, slangily
48 Cooked just slightly
49 Questions
50 Didn’t stay
53 — -Magnon
55 Gigi’s boyfriend
56 Same old grind
57 Sault — Marie