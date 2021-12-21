[EDITOR’S NOTE: The following appeared in The Leader-Vindicator in December 2016.]
I confess that I was a Grinch for many years during Christmas. I wasn’t mean about it. It’s just that the Christmas Spirit (whatever
that is) never seemed to inhabit my being. However, as I have grown older my appreciation for Christmas has grown by leaps and bounds. Not exactly sure why. All I know is I have begun to really like Christmas.
Here are some of the things that I have come to love:
• The Music — Some of the Christmas carols are beautiful in lyrics and melody. And this year I came across an old one I had never heard of before. Reflect on this beautiful hymn that goes back to the 1600s.
Come and stand amazed, you people, See how God is reconciled! See his plans of love accomplished,
See his gift, this newborn child. See the Mighty, weak and tender, See the Word
who now is mute.
See the Sovereign without splendor, See the Fullness destitute. See how humankind received him;
See him wrapped in swaddling bands, Who as Lord of all creation, Rules the wind by his commands.
See him lying in a manger, Without sign of reasoning; Word of God to flesh surrendered,
He is wisdom’s crown, our King. O Lord Jesus, God incarnate, Who assumed this humble form,
Counsel me and let my wishes, To your perfect will conform. Light of life, dispel my darkness,
Let your frailty strengthen me; Let your meekness give me boldness, Let your burden set me free.
Oh, Emmanuel, my Savior, Let Your death be life for me!
• The Traditions — We have to watch “It’s a Wonderful Life.” And “Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer” is
one of my favorites, although Santa seems quite grumpy till the very end. And he’s the one who’s supposed to be watching to see if we are naughty or nice? Watching some of those with your grandchild can make them even more special. And learning about all the traditions from other cultures is fun and enlightening.
• The Giving — In my Grinch days, I would complain about the commercialization of Christmas. But my focus was wrong. It’s about giving and receiving — which is one of the most beautiful things we as human’s can do for each other. It expresses love, and as I have seen, it can be a wonderful time to teach children the importance of giving to others who are less fortunate than us.
• The Gift — Ever since I put my trust in Jesus at age 10, (which, by the way, was on Dec 4 and right after watching “Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer”), I have been thankful for the Gift of God’s Son. But that gift has only grown more special to me with each passing Christmas. He came to rescue us from our sinfulness and has set in motion the reclaiming of this world as His. It truly is as the angels said, “Good News of Great Joy for all people.” As those words from that centuries old hymn say, “Oh, Emmanuel, my Savior, Let Your death be life for me.”
Amen! My Grinchiness is gone.