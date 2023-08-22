The high school football season kicks off tomorrow (Friday), and The Leader-Vindicator has you covered.
Before the first snap of the ball, check out the Kickoff 2023 Football Magazine in today’s newspaper, along with football and other fall sports previews in today’s sports pages.
We’ll keep you close to the action, even if you can’t travel to the first week’s games. Redbank Valley opens the season Friday at Smethport at 7 p.m., while the Union/A-C Valley Falcon Knights trek to Emporium to take on Cameron County at 7 p.m.
Also in the area, Central Clarion visits Brookville on Friday at 7 p.m., and Keystone travels to Coudersport for a 7 p.m. game. The only local team opening the season at home is Karns City, which will face DuBois on Friday at 7 p.m.
Good luck to all our local teams this season, and be sure to continuing reading The L-V all season for full football coverage.
* * *
Some folks give up on summer as soon as the school buses start to roam the streets. But the truth is, we need summer more now than ever.
You can extend the season a little longer with a visit to the Union Pool Park in Sligo, which will close out its season this weekend.
The pool will be open from 4 to 7 p.m. this Friday, Aug. 25, and from 1 to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
You can also hit the links to benefit the pool park, as the COG once again teams with the Union All Sports Boosters for their annual golf outing this Sunday, Aug. 27, at Clarion Oaks Golf Course. The deadline to register a team is Friday, so call (814) 745-3832 or email cathywalzak@hotmail.com as soon as possible.
* * *
Tractor Sunday also returns this weekend at Leatherwood Church in Porter Township.
The big event, which featured 100 tractor entries and brought in more than 1,000 people last year, will be held on Aug. 27 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
In addition to the tractors of all shapes and sizes, Tractor Sunday includes an inflatable obstacle course, bounce house, axe throwing, a circus act, food, vendors, prize giveaways and an outdoor church service at 11 a.m.
The event is free and open to all. The church is located at 889 Church Road, New Bethlehem.
* * *
The Gumtown Market continues its Friday run at New Bethlehem’s Gumtown Park along Water Street, and this week, a representative from the Clarion County Area Agency on Aging will be on hand to help seniors who qualify sign up for farm market vouchers.
Eligible seniors can complete the form on site and receive five $10 vouchers this year.
While the AAA representative will be at the market from noon to 3 p.m., the market is open to 5 p.m. and features a wide range of fresh fruits and vegetables, homemade baked goods, handmade items, canned goods and more.
* * *
The nonprofit Mending Hope Equine Rescue facility along Townline Road in Fairmount City will host its Meet the Mustangs and Tack Sale fundraiser this Saturday, Aug. 26, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Visitors can meet the horses, browse the tack sale, take part in a 50/50 raffle and enjoy the bake sale and hot dogs on site. The tack sale will include saddles (English and Western), as well as bridles, fly sheets, halters and more.
All proceeds from the event will help Mending Hope replenish its hay and veterinary funds, as well as the group’s new barn fund.
For more information, visit the group on Facebook or call (814) 316-3108.
* * *
Although the days are numbered, there is still plenty of summertime left. And you can still “Take The L-V With You!”
All you need to do is pack a copy of The L-V in your suitcase, stop at a memorable place along your trip, and take a picture of you and your travel companions holding up the newspaper.
From day trips, weekend getaways and full-blown family vacations — we want photos from wherever you go this summer.
Send your photos to us at news@tlv.comcastbiz.net, drop them off at our office, or mail them to us at: The Leader-Vindicator, 435 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242. Please include the names of everyone in the photo and where they are from, where the photo was taken and when the picture was taken.
Everyone who submits a photo will be entered in a drawing to win four tickets to the Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium!
The deadline to submit your photos is Monday, Sept. 11.
We will publish all the travel photos at the end of summer.