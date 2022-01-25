Icy roads. Freezing cold. Piles of snow. How long will this winter last?
Well, in less than a week, our friend Punxsutawney Phil will attempt to shed some light on that popular question that many of us are wondering these days.
Groundhog Day is next Wednesday, Feb. 2, and the international spotlight will once again shine on nearby Punxsutawney as we all await Phil’s prognostication — Will we have six more weeks of winter? Or will we get lucky with a “Spring is just around the corner” prediction?
Regardless of the outcome, the fun starts Saturday, Jan. 29 with the Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce’s Groundhog Days in the Park festivities, which continue through Feb. 2. There will be local artisans and craft vendors set up in the park, with a variety of food trucks and more. Live entertainment will include the band 7 Mile Run on Saturday at 2 p.m., the PA Express Polka Band on Sunday starting at 11 a.m., and Tuesday’s lineup will include 8 Track Daze from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Killin’ Time from 2 to 3:30 p.m. and the Derek Woods Band from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
And, of course, admission to Gobbler’s Knob early Wednesday morning for the big event is free and open to all.
There are many other events happening in the Punxsutawney community over the coming days, so visit punxsutawney.com and groundhog.org for all the details.
* * *
If you are headed to Punxsy for the festival, be sure to “Take The L-V With You” and send us a photo of you and your Groundhog Day companions with a copy of The Leader-Vindicator, and maybe even with Phil too!
We are once again collecting photos of all the great places our readers take The L-V this year, and a trip to the major event just a few miles down the road is a great place to start.
Whether its a day excursion to Groundhog Day, a weekend getaway or your big family vacation, just take a photo of your group holding The L-V at a memorable stop along your way. And send it to us at news@tlv.comcastbiz.net, along with the names of everyone pictured, where they are from and any details about your trip.
We’ll be accepting the photos throughout winter, spring and summer, with plans to publish them in the paper at the end of September.
* * *
Another place to take The L-V this weekend is Marienville’s annual Winterfest, which is set for Saturday, Jan. 29 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The event will have food for sale, raffles, a Chinese auction and bingo going on all day. Event favorites like the bake-off and chili cook-off will also be returning this year.
Beginning at 10 a.m. there will be a karate demonstration.
The chili cook-off will take place at noon, and participants are asked to bring a pot of chili to enter the competition.
The cookie, pie, and cake bake-off will be held at 3 p.m. and those participating can bring either a pie, a cake, or a dozen cookies to enter.
The coloring contest is set for 4 p.m., with the snowflake cutting contest at 5 p.m.
Following the day’s activities indoors, there will be sky lanterns lit and sent up at 6 p.m., and a torchlight snowmobile/ATV parade at 7 p.m. There will also be a vintage snowmobile display.
* * *
The Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau has announced that the newest version of its popular Welcome Adventure Guide has arrived. The 2022 issue is 112 pages of articles and photos, with listings for lodging, dining, outdoor recreation, things to do, events and local services.
Visitors can download a digital version of the 2022 Welcome Adventure Guide online at VisitPAGO.com or request a copy via mail by calling (814) 849-5197 or emailing info@visitpago.com.
* * *
For even more fun, the Pennsylvania Tourism Office has released the 2022 Happy Traveler, a guide dedicated to one-of-a-kind attractions and events throughout the commonwealth and a resource for travelers to plan future getaways.
The annual guide, a helpful resource filled with exciting events and not-to-miss experiences across Pennsylvania, is meant to fuel travelers’ adventurous spirits and provide unique ideas for how to add vacation days to one’s calendar.
According to the Travel Association’s “Destination Analysis” survey, 64 percent of Americans say they desperately need a vacation, with “avoiding burnout” as the top motivator. With the help of the 2022 Happy Traveler guide, travelers can plan future getaways that fit their schedule and interests, while giving them well-deserved time to disconnect and learn more about what inspires them.
This year’s Happy Traveler feature story pays homage to those hobbies and pastimes picked during time spent at home. From cooking and baking, to planting and painting, travelers can celebrate their new interests in real life. Savor the state’s culinary history while sampling the finest food along the Culinary Trails.
Other special features include: Garden getaways in the city and picturesque dining and boutiques; Instagram-worthy hotel lobbies and cocktail bars; Around the world in a bite — delectable dumplings; Seven stops for family fun on the PA Turnpike; Free history museums.
Free copies of the Happy Traveler are available at visitPA.com. Travelers also can sign up to receive Happy Thoughts, a digital newsletter, in their inbox each month.