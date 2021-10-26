The frightfully fun time known as Halloween is finally here, and our area has a host of activities for all ages over the coming days.
In addition to all the community trick-or-treat times (which can be found inside in our Halloween Happenings guide), there are also holiday parades, pumpkin chunking, haunted houses and more.
The Rimersburg Lions Club will host its annual Halloween Parade on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. along Main Street. Participants are asked to lineup at Heeter Lumber at 5:15 p.m. And although there will not be costume judging this year, the Lions will offer up a treat to those involved.
The Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce and New Bethlehem Lions Club will also offer goodies to trick-or-treaters in New Bethlehem on Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. They will be set up at the three bears statues in the former rail yard near the Redbank Valley Trail and New Bethlehem Town Center. They will also have a special photo backdrop anyone can use to capture Halloween memories.
Redbank Valley Municipal Park will host Pumpkin Chunkin’ on Saturday, starting around noon at the horse ring. Canons and catapults will launch pumpkins to astounding heights and distances, as spectators can also enjoy food vendors on site.
Also on Saturday, the Redbank Valley Community Center’s Ghoul’s Day Out will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring vendors, crafters, bakers and more.
* * *
If you’re looking for a good scare this weekend, the Pine Creek Volunteer Fire Department will host their Haunted Barn Friday and Saturday nights from 7 to 10 p.m.
Located between Corsica and Brookville at 1801 Old State Road, the barn benefits the fire department. Admission is $5 per person.
* * *
The Clarion Mall will also hold a Trunk-or-Treat and Halloween Parade on Saturday from noon to 2 p.m.
The costume contest will include the categories of Best Group, Cutest, Scariest and Funniest.
Parade registration begins at noon, with the parade starting at 12:30 p.m.
The event is sponsored by the Clarion Car Club, Trinity Point Church of God and ABATE.
* * *
If you’re looking for something different for Halloween, Cook Forest State Park will host its Cathedral By Candlelight tour into the old growth forest on Saturday from 7 to 9 p.m.
Historical characters from the past will lead visitors through the ancient forest as they walk beneath the giants by candlelight.
Don’t forget your flashlights for this event.
* * *
The fall harvest season is coming to an end, and so too is the Gumtown Community Market which will open one last time this Friday, Oct. 29, before closing for the season.
Now is the time to use up your farm market vouchers by stocking up the cupboards for the winter. The market will offer potatoes, baked and canned goods and more, as well as Christmas gift items such as homemade aprons, blankets, masks and more.
Located in New Bethlehem’s Gumtown Park along Water Street, the market is open from 12:30 to 5 p.m.
* * *
Finally, don’t miss out on submitting your photos for our Kids, Critters & Costumes Photo Contest! The deadline to enter your photo is this Friday, Oct. 29.
Email a photo of your children or pets in their Halloween costumes to us at news@tlv.comcastbiz.net, and be entered to win the Ultimate Trick-Or-Treat Package. Please include the names of everyone pictured, and where they are from.
You can also enter by sharing your photo on one of our contest posts on Facebook, so don’t delay and enter today!