We’ve seen the old saying, “Absence makes the heart grow fonder,” prove true multiple times this year as we’ve gotten to re-experience our favorite fairs, festivals and other events after having them mostly all canceled in 2020.
And we’re sure that will also hold true for this week’s big event — the 25th Anniversary New Bethlehem Peanut Butter Festival.
We missed out on celebrating the big festival’s 25th year last year, so it will be doubly sweet this year as the event arrives in New Bethlehem this Friday and continues through Sunday.
To mark the occasion, The Leader-Vindicator has put together a special Peanut Butter Festival section, which can be found inside today’s issue. It’s packed with all the information about the three-day festival, including the full schedule, photos, stories and more.
We hope to see you all at the Peanut Butter Festival this weekend!
* * *
This week’s Leader-Vindicator also includes our Fall Sports Posters, honoring the fall sports teams at Redbank Valley, Union and Clarion-Limestone high schools.
You can proudly support your local teams, and all the student athletes who take part, by displaying the posters at home, at your place of work, in the schools and around town.
Thank you to all the local businesses who advertise on the posters to make them possible each year.
* * *
A great part of this year’s Peanut Butter Festival will be the “Voices In Fabric” Quilt Show at the Redbank Valley Historical Society’s new History Center in the clock tower building along Broad Street.
The show will run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Stop in and check out the 70-plus amazing quilts on display, as the historical society hosts its first event in its new building. The society will also have for sale the books it has published over the years, as well as historic prints and more.
* * *
While we encourage everyone to spend some time at the Peanut Butter Festival this weekend, there are some other fun events happening around our area as well.
On Friday and Saturday, the Wolf’s Corners Fall Brawl will take place at the fairgrounds in the northern part of the county, near Tionesta.
A 4-Wheel Drive Truck and Tractor Pull will be held on Friday night at 7 p.m.
On Saturday, a craft show will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., followed by the Demolition Derby at 7 p.m. that night.
For all the details, visit wolfscornersfair.com.
* * *
If you’re more the type who likes to take part in an event, rather than just watch, the Jefferson County History Center will hold its 3rd Annual Family Bicycle Poker Run on the Redbank Valley Trail this Sunday.
The ride starts in Brookville and continues to Summerville, with the ride taking place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Register at the Brookville Depot Street Trailhead from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost for adults is $15, which includes a picnic meal.
For details, visit jchconlipne.org.