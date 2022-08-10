The new school year may be less than two weeks away (sorry to remind you), but there’s still a lot of summer left in the area, especially when it comes to local events of the season.
The newly renamed Southern Clarion County Community Days will cruise into Rimersburg this Saturday and Sunday. All the details can be found in the story in today’s paper, but the featured events include the parade on Saturday at 6 p.m. and the car cruise on Sunday throughout the day.
As Community Days is wrapping up, the Dayton Fair will be getting ready to kick off its week full of fun and entertainment.
The fair officially gets underway on Monday with a Christian music concert featuring Crowder at 7 p.m. Tuesday’s headline attraction is the Kids Motorcycle and ATV Fun Show at 7 p.m., and Wednesday night will feature truck and tractor pulls at 7 p.m. On Thursday, Aug. 18, there will be off-road vehicle drag racing at 7 p.m., and Friday night marks the return of demolition derby action at 7 p.m. The fair concludes on Saturday, Aug. 20, with the mud bog at 7 p.m. followed by fireworks to cap off the evening.
Get out there and enjoy all that summer still has to offer.
* * *
And speaking of summer, don’t forget you can still cool off with a visit to the Union Pool Park in Sligo, which is open daily from 1 to 7 p.m., weather permitting. The pool will be closed Aug. 17-18 due to staffing issues.
The pool will end its season on Sunday, Aug. 21, but not before the park hosts a special evening Movie Night this Sunday, Aug. 14.
The night swim with a movie will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. this Sunday. Admission is $4 and includes popcorn and ice cream.
Bring your floaties and rafts and watch the movie from the pool with your friends and family.
* * *
If you’re headed north this weekend, make sure you bring your bikes and join in the Tour-de-Tionesta, a family fun ride on Saturday, Aug. 13.
The Tionesta Lions will host this second annual event, which starts in the St. Anthony’s parking lot at 10 a.m. There is no entrance fee, and the full ride is right around five miles.
After the ride, head over to the Sherman Memorial Lighthouse for a picnic.
There’s no cost, but organizers are requesting that you register by calling (814) 493-1722 or email fannyfarmercook@gmail.com.
Tours of the 55-foot-tall lighthouse will also be offered from 1 to 4 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults, $2 for those ages 12-18 and free for younger children.
* * *
The annual Horsethief Days also get underway this weekend in Knox, with softball and wiffle ball tournaments on Saturday, Aug. 13 and Sunday, Aug. 14, as well as a multi-church service along Main Street at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.
The festivities continue on Tuesday, Aug. 16, with a cornhole tournament, chili cookout and food vendors from 4 to 10:30 p.m.
Next Wednesday, the festival features lawn tractor and push mower races along Main Street starting at 6 p.m. There will also be food vendors and a performance by the band, Trixx, from 8 to 10:45 p.m.
Looking further ahead, the lineup for Thursday, Aug. 18, includes community yard sales; bike races, power wheels races and bed races; food vendors; music by DJ Brian Buckley; and a community theater performance of “Noodles” at the Knox United Methodist Church.
The festival features more yard sales on Friday, Aug. 19, as well as the car show from 3 to 9 p.m. and Bike Night on Main Street. Musical entertainment will include Billy and the Neptunes from 7 to 10:30 p.m.
Festivities wrap up on Saturday, Aug. 20, with a Jeep Invasion starting at 10 a.m., the Route 8 Band from 1 to 4 p.m., the Fireman’s Parade at 5:30 p.m. and fireworks at dusk.
A full schedule and more can be found online at knoxborough.com.
* * *
Not only do we want to see where you “Take The L-V With You” this summer, but we want to give you a chance to win some prizes as well.
From day trips in the area, to weekend getaways, to full-blown family vacations, we ask readers each year to pack a copy of our newspaper and submit a photo of them with The L-V from a memorable stop along their journey.
Everyone who submits a photo for this year’s vacation photo pages will be entered in a drawing for a four-pack of tickets to the Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium.
You can send in your photos to us at news@tlv.comcastbiz.net, and be sure to provide the names of everyone in the pictures, where they are from, and where your travels took you this year.
We’ll collect the photos all summer, and will share them in The L-V in late September.