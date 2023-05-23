The red, white and blue will be flying this weekend as we remember those we’ve lost who have served our country.
Memorial Day is Monday, May 29, and while it is a nice way to kick off the summer season and a long weekend for many, we can’t forget the significance of paying tribute to those who died while fighting to keep us all free and safe.
We hope you’ll find time this weekend to attend one of the Memorial Day programs in the area.
The Redbank Valley community will gather in New Bethlehem Saturday morning, May 27, at Gumtown Park for a 10 a.m. Memorial Day service hosted by the Walter W. Craig American Legion Post.
In Rimersburg, the Memorial Sunday Service will be held in the Veterans Memorial Park along Main Street on May 28 at 3 p.m. Then, on Monday, May 29, the Memorial Day parade will start off down Main Street in Rimersburg at 9 a.m., with the service to follow at the Rimersburg Cemetery.
And in Sligo, the Memorial Day service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday at the Sligo Cemetery.
* * *
To mark the Memorial Day holiday, The Leader-Vindicator office will be closed on Monday, May 29. While most deadlines will remain the same on Tuesday, May 30, the deadline for display advertising has been advanced to this Friday, May 26.
Keep in mind that banks, post offices, government offices and some businesses will also be closed on Monday.
Also, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced that all driver license and photo centers will be closed Saturday, May 27, through Monday, May 29, in observance of the Memorial Day holiday.
* * *
With this holiday weekend marking the unofficial start of summer, there’s a number of activities going on in our area that can help get you into the feel of summertime.
The Union COG Pool Park in Sligo will open for the season this Saturday, May 27. The pool is open daily, weather permitting, through the summer from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Also, the Hawthorn Fire Co. will host its annual Kayak and Canoe Poker Run on Red Bank Creek on Saturday.
The trip takes participants downstream from Summerville to Hawthorn, with launches taking place from 9 a.m. to noon.
The cost is $20 per adult and $5 for those under 18. A picnic lunch is included, and there are prizes for the best and worst hands of poker.
For more details and to register, visit www.hawthorn560.com.
* * *
Just up Route 28 in Brookville, the community will host Food Truck Mondays along Main Street from June through October.
A food truck will be set up in front of the Town Square to serve lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Monday, kicking off on June 5 with Taco Inc.
For a complete schedule, visit BrookvilleChamber.com.
* * *
Dayton Borough will celebrate its 150th anniversary over the next several weeks, with festivities kicking off with a Memorial Day parade at 11 a.m. this Monday through the community. Local history displays will be open for viewing from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Marshall House, and a program to showcase old photos and newspaper articles about Dayton will also take place. A chicken dinner is also planned at the Dayton Fire Hall starting at 11:30 a.m.
Additional events will be held on Saturday, June 3, with the “Golden Days of Dayton” at the Marshall House from 1 to 4 p.m.
A community picnic is also planned for Saturday, June 17, at the Dayton Legion Hall.
* * *
The summer travel season is at hand, and once again, we want you to “Take The L-V With You.”
Whether you are planning a day trip to an amusement park or Pirates game, a weekend getaway, or a full-blown family vacation, all you need to do is take along a copy of The Leader-Vindicator and hold up the newspaper for a group photo along your journey.
Then send your photos to us at news@tlv.comcastbiz.net — and be sure to include the names of everyone pictured, where they are from and details about your travels. We will save the photos and run them all at the end of the summer to see all the great places our readers took The L-V this year.
Photos can be sent to us anytime, so be sure to “Take The L-V With You!” and send in your photos as soon as you can!