It’s just a little more than two weeks until Halloween arrives, and The Leader-Vindicator is once again asking readers to submit photos for our Kids, Critters and Costumes Photo Contest.
We want to see pictures of your kids and pets all dressed up for Halloween — and one random entry will receive the Ultimate Trick-or-Treat prize package filled with candy and other goodies!
You can email your photos to us at news@tlv.comcastbiz.net, or keep watching The Leader-Vindicator’s Facebook page for Kids, Critters & Costumes posts where you can share your photos. Remember, all photos must include the names of everyone pictured (including pet names, and the pet’s owners), along with where the kids and critters are from.
The deadline to submit your photos is Friday, Oct. 29. We will publish the photos in our Nov. 3-4 issue, along with announcing the winner of the Photo Contest.
* * *
Clarion’s Autumn Leaf Festival wrapped up on Sunday after more than a week of great events, food and fun.
Having the full festival back after a scaled down version last year brought out the big crowds, especially for the Farmers & Crafters Day on Friday and the Tournament of Leaves Parade on Saturday.
And a big “Congratulations!” goes out to the Redbank Valley High School Marching Band for its first-place finish in the Class A Bands category in the parade, as well as first place for Best Color Guard in the same division. Director Eli Terwilliger’s band sounded and looked great in the big parade, representing the Redbank Valley well on a big stage.
Later this week, be sure to check out The Leader-Vindicator’s website at www.leader-vindicator.com for videos of the Redbank band and more from Saturday’s parade.
* * *
Another ALF may be in the books, but that doesn’t mean that the fall fun season has come to a close.
Nearby, the Coolspring Power Museum in Jefferson County will host its Fall Expo and Flea Market this Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 14-16.
Check out the 500 historically significant internal combustion engines and more in the museum, along with the flea market and vendors from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day. Admission for adults is $10 per day or $25 for a three-day pass. Children age 12 and under, as well as museum members, are admitted for free.
Visit coolspringpowermuseum.org for more information.
* * *
The popular Haunted Barn, operated by the Pine Creek Volunteer Fire Department, will open for the Halloween season this weekend.
Located along Old State Road between Brookville and Corsica, the Haunted Barn is open from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday nights, Oct. 15-16, Oct. 22-23 and Oct. 29-30.
Admission is $5 per person.
Have some spooky Halloween fun while supporting local firefighters.
* * *
The Redbank Valley Elementary PTO will host its Fall Fest this Saturday, Oct. 16, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Redbank Valley Municipal Park.
There will be crafts, games, hayrides and more, along with a food booth open throughout the day.
The group will also host the Scholastic Book Fair from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday in the Blue Building at the park.
And there will be a showing of the Disney movie, “Spooky Buddies,” at dark.
Come on out and support the PTO and all that they do for our local students and schools.