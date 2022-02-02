After the snow and cold of the past month, was there any doubt that Punxsutawney Phil would see his shadow on Wednesday, and predict six more weeks of winter?
We shouldn’t feel so bad about not getting an early spring, especially since the winter started relatively late for us this year. But Mother Nature is making up for lost time, it seems, as another round of winter hits the area this week.
But rest assured that no matter what Phil predicted, the world keeps spinning and the pages of the calendar keep turning, bringing spring a little closer each day.
* * *
Valentine’s Day is coming up fast, and time is running out to enter The Leader-Vindicator’s annual holiday giveaway.
We have locally made candies and wines to give away, flowers, restaurant gift certificates and even a two-night getaway at the Trail-Side Air Bed and Breakfast in New Bethlehem, with dinner for two at Zack’s.
All you need to do is mail in or drop off the complete form found in today’s paper, or email your name, address and phone number to us at news@tlv.comcastbiz.net.
The deadline is this Friday, Feb. 4, so don’t delay. We will announce the three winners in next week’s newspaper.
* * *
National Love Your Pet Day is also coming up this month, and we are now accepting photos from all you pet lovers of your furry friends.
You can post the photo on one of the Love Your Pet posts on our Facebook page, or you can email them to us at news@tlv.comcastbiz.net. Please be sure to include the pet’s name, as well as the names of the owners and where they are from.
We will begin running the photos in the Feb. 17 issue of The L-V, and may continue publishing the pictures in the subsequent weeks, depending on how many submissions we receive. And after only one day of posting it on Facebook, we have close to 200 photos already — so get your photos in today!
* * *
What could sound better right now during a hard winter than a whole bunch of chocolate?
Well, your sweet dreams can come true next week in Clarion for the 2nd Annual Chocolate Crawl.
Chocolate lovers won’t want to miss this special event featuring chocolate stops throughout the businesses in Clarion from Feb. 7-13.
During the week, you can visit participating businesses and sample decadent chocolate treats of all kinds, shop in the community’s great stores, and enjoy what Clarion has to offer.
Sample truffles, chocolate covered strawberries, chocolate infused cookies, chocolate cupcakes, chocolate fondue, and/or chocolate candies, just to name a few.
For $5 you can get the official map showing you where all the chocolate can be found. Bring the map with you on your way around the businesses to have it signed or stamped.
And if all the chocolate isn’t enough, after you’ve visited all the locations, drop your map off at the Clarion Chamber office for the drawings that will be held Feb. 15.
* * *
Each week, The Leader-Vindicator recognizes one of its many subscribers as our Subscriber of the Week, publishing their name on Page A-2 of the paper.
And from those weekly winners, we choose one Subscriber of the Month who receives one free month of The L-V added to their subscription.
For January, our Subscriber of the Month is Alan Bright of New Bethlehem. Congratulations!
Now is a great time to become a subscriber and support local journalism in your area. Give us a call at (814) 275-3131 ext. 221 for the best discount on a weekly subscription and never miss an issue.