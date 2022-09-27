All roads lead to Clarion this Friday, as the annual Farmers and Crafters Day returns to the Autumn Leaf Festival.
Thousands of people from near and far will descend on Clarion’s Main Street to check out the goodies for sale by the hundreds of vendors that extend from one end of town to the other.
The event runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
But there’s more happening in the coming days at the festival, including the PennWest Clarion University homecoming pep rally tonight (Thursday) at 7 p.m. in front of the courthouse. That will be followed by Live Band Karaoke.
In addition to the Farmers and Crafters on Friday, the day’s events will also include the Immaculate Conception Arts and Crafts Show from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the school downtown. And in the evening, a classic rock concert featuring the band “Legends” will be held from 7:30 to 10 p.m. in front of the courthouse.
On Saturday, the day starts off with the Walk to End Alzheimer’s at 8 a.m. from the courthouse.
The big event of the day will be the Tournament of Leaves Parade, which begins at noon.
That’s followed by the PennWest Clarion homecoming football game against the California Vulcans at 2 p.m.
At 4 p.m., check out the Wild World of Animals show in front of the courthouse, and at 6 p.m., the oldies band “American Pie,” will begin its three-hour performance at the courthouse.
ALF wraps up on Sunday with the Antique Tractor Show from noon to 5 p.m. along Main Street.
* * *
In conjunction with Autumn Leaf Festival, the Clarion Model Railroad Club will host train displays in the basement of the Clarion Masonic Lodge along Main Street.
Admission is free, and you can check out the displays today (Thursday) from 6 to 8 p.m., on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.
* * *
PennWest Clarion isn’t the only school celebrating homecoming this weekend, as our Redbank Valley High School will welcome past and present students for a big homecoming game this Friday night, Sept. 30.
Taking on the rival Union/A-C Valley Falcon Knights, the RVHS Bulldogs will kickoff at 7 p.m. This year’s homecoming court will be introduced at halftime, along with the crowning of the queen.
Check out the homecoming court photo inside today’s L-V.
* * *
Also in this week’s paper, you can see all the great places, near and far, that our readers took The Leader-Vindicator over the past year.
After a few down years attributed to the pandemic, we saw a resurgence in photo submissions for our “Take The L-V With You” promotion.
A total of 22 photos can be found in today’s paper, ranging from photos taken in Pennsylvania, to around the country, and even a few in Europe.
From all the submissions, we randomly selected one winner who can enjoy a day trip with four tickets to the Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium. That winner is Lou Ann Markle, whose family took The L-V this summer on their trip to Virginia.
Thank you to everyone who submitted photos this year. And don’t forget that you can submit your photos for our “Take The L-V With You” promotion at any time during the year, so pack a copy of our newspaper for any fall and winter trips in the coming months. Send your photo and information to us at news@tlv.comcastbiz.net.