The many weeks of the solemn Lenten season come to an end this week with the joyous celebration of Easter on Sunday.
It’s a time of renewal and new beginnings. It’s a time of hope, and a time to look forward to all the possibilities we can share with our families.
From all of us at The Leader-Vindicator, we wish you all a very happy and blessed Easter.
* * *
Easter is also a time of traditions, and one long-standing tradition in our area is the annual New Bethlehem Lions Club Easter Egg Hunt, which will be held this Saturday, April 8, in Gumtown Park.
The egg hunt begins promptly at 10 a.m. — so make sure you are early, as it only takes a few moments for the participants to hunt down the hundreds of eggs strewn across the park.
The egg hunters will be divided into several age groups, including: toddler and preschool; kindergarten, first and second grades; and third and fourth grades.
Immediately following the egg hunt, head on up the one block from the park to the Redbank Valley History Center, where the Easter Bunny will be on hand to meet with children, and photos will be offered by Adam Myers Photography.
* * *
Time is running out for The L-V’s 2023 Trail Guide Photo Contest — and you could win tickets to the Pittsburgh Zoo!
The annual Trail Guide is coming once again at the end of April, and we’re calling on our readers to help us find the perfect photo for the cover of this special section.
If you have a trail-related photo that was taken along one of the local trails in the past year, you can share it with us by emailing it to news@tlv.comcastbiz.net.
Please include the photographer’s name, address and phone number, as well as details on when and where the photo was taken. The deadline for submissions is Monday, April 10.
In addition to helping us find a photo for our Trail Guide cover, we plan to publish some of the submitted photos inside the guide. And from those selected photos, we will choose one winner who will receive four tickets to the Pittsburgh Zoo!
Get your entries in today! The Trail Guide will be included in the April 27 issue of The Leader-Vindicator.
* * *
If you’re looking for a fun holiday event close to home, head on over to the Moonlite Drive-In at Brookville for a free movie tonight (Thursday) featuring the film, “Peter Rabbit.”
The event, sponsored by Jefferson County Sheriff Chief Deputy Sam Bartley, will be held rain or shine. Gates open at 7 p.m., and children will have a chance to meet the Easter Bunny before the start of the movie.
The snack bar will be open during the event, so enjoy an evening out with the family.
* * *
Each week, The Leader-Vindicator picks one of our many subscribers for recognition as our Subscriber of the Week, publishing their name on Page A-2 of the paper.
And from those weekly winners, we select a Subscriber of the Month, who receives one free month added to their subscription.
Our Subscriber of the Month for March is Elmer McCauley of New Bethlehem. Congratulations!
Save money and never miss an issue of The Leader-Vindicator by subscribing today! Give us a call at (814) 275-3131 ext. 225.