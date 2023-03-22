Spring is here, and for many people, that means it’s about time to head into the great outdoors in search of trout.
While the official trout fishing season won’t open until Saturday, April 1, in Pennsylvania, young anglers can take part in the youth fishing day at Pine Creek, sponsored by the Hawthorn Rod and Gun Club.
Trout will be stocked in the creek for the annual youth fishing event this Saturday, March 25.
That’s a prelude to the club’s annual Trout Fishing Derby, that officially gets underway April 1 and continues through May 30.
Now is the time to purchase your tickets, which make you eligible to claim one of the 75 prizes from tagged fish which will be stocked in Red Bank Creek. A total of 1,900 rainbow trout will be stocked by the club this year.
With more than $2,100 in prizes up for grabs in the derby, tickets can be purchased from club members, and at the following local businesses: Heeter Lumber, A-Plus, LongShot Ammo and Arms, Hetrick Farm Supply, M&S Meats, Mayport Gas, Ferringer Enterprises, New Bethlehem Auto Parts and Rich’s Outdoor World.
* * *
For “fishing” of a different kind, don’t forget that this Friday is the final Lenten fish and chicken fry at the New Bethlehem Fire Hall.
The dinners are served from 4 to 7 p.m., and include fish and/or chicken, with french fries or baked potato, coleslaw and applesauce.
Take outs are available.
The meals are $12.95 for adults, and $6 for kids age 8 and younger.
The dinners benefit our local fire company, so be sure to stop in and get yours this Friday.
* * *
A dinner to benefit the Union COG Pool Park will be held this Saturday, March 25, at the Sligo Recreation Center from 4 to 7 p.m.
The meal will include chicken cacciatore over penne noodles, vegetable, Italian bread, cupcake and drink for $12 for adults, and $7 for children age 8 and younger.
You can help out the local pool park by enjoying the dinner, as well as purchasing a season membership for the pool, which will be on sale during the event.
* * *
Easter may be on the horizon, but some folks are already thinking ahead the Christmas season.
Organizers with the “A Christmas Present” Craft Show in the Rimersburg area remind you to “save the date” for this year’s event, which will be held Nov. 2-4.
The craft show takes place at multiple locations throughout the Rimersburg area, so be sure to mark your calendars now.
* * *
The Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau has announced its 2023 Big Fish Contest, which runs April 1 through June 30.
There is no shortage of great places to cast a line in Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region. Everyone is invited to enter photos of their catch from Cameron, Clarion, Forest, Elk and Jefferson counties by using the online submission form at VisitPAGO.com/BigFish.
The photo contest will feature two grand prizes: A fully guided half-day smallmouth bass fly-fishing float trip for two in 2024 with Keystone Predator Outfitters; and a fully guided half-day trout fishing float trip for two in 2024 with Brown Trout Addiction.
Everyone who submits a photo during one of the three contest months will be entered to win prizes each month from a variety of sponsors.
Monthly winners will be determined by online voting. Two grand-prize winners will be selected randomly from all entries received during the contest period.
For more information, or to enter the contest, go to VisitPAGO.com/Big-Fish.