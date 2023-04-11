Isn’t springtime glorious?
At least these past few days have been beautiful, and it appears we will have a couple more to enjoy before the clouds roll in and rain is expected this weekend.
Although we’ve been blessed with warm, sunny weather, nothing comes without a price. And fire firefighters around the region can attest to that.
Brush fires have been a daily occurrence, and we have been under “Red Flag” status in area counties, according to the National Weather Service.
Red Flag warnings signify that “critical fire weather conditions are either occurring or are imminent due to a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels. Any fires that develop may quickly get out of control and become difficult to contain.”
Outdoor burning is not recommended at this time. So, please help out our already overburdened volunteer firefighters by holding off on any burning. And if you do burn, take all the precautions that you can.
We also say “Thank You” to all the firefighters who give their time to respond to these many calls to keep our properties and forests safe.
* * *
While our firefighters are heroes in many ways, we can all be heroes by just giving a few minutes of our time.
The American Red Cross will be in New Bethlehem for a blood drive on Friday, April 21. It will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the New Bethlehem Fire Hall.
Be a hero and help save lives. Call 1-800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org to schedule an appointment.
* * *
In March, our Loads of Luck special section appeared in The Leader-Vindicator, giving readers a chance to win big and take home Pennsylvania Lottery tickets.
We’ve received all the entries, and sorted out the folks who guessed the correct number of gnomes that they found hidden throughout the section. If you’re curious, there were 26 gnomes to be found.
It must have been a challenging search this year, because out of the dozens of entries we received, only 15 people guessed correctly. We will draw the 10 winners today (Thursday) from those correct entries, and call everyone who won to come claim their prizes of $60 in lottery tickets.
Photos of all the winners will appear in next week’s Leader-Vindicator.
* * *
A pair of The Leader-Vindicator’s biggest projects are coming up soon — our 2023 Trail Guide and our Class of 2023 Senior Salute.
The Trail Guide has some new additions this year, and it will be featured in our April 27 issue. We also received more photos than ever for our Trail Guide Cover Photo Contest, and there are a lot of great images we can’t wait to share with you.
And looking ahead into May, the Class of 2023 will take center stage in our annual graduation section. The publication will feature individual photos of seniors from Redbank Valley, Union, Clarion-Limestone, Karns City, Clarion Area, A-C Valley and Keystone high schools.
We also offer a special opportunity for parents and other family members of graduating seniors to purchase congratulatory ads in the special section, so stay tuned for the details on how to do that in next week’s paper.
Don't miss out on these special sections and much more — subscribe to The Leader-Vindicator today!