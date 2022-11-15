Now officially past the mid-way point of November, the switch from Election Day and Veterans Day to the anticipation of Thanksgiving and Christmas is very evident — even without the help of Tuesday’s snowstorm to get us into the holiday mood.
There are nearly as many events lined up in our area over the next week and beyond, as there are people we’ve heard say, “Can you believe it’s almost Thanksgiving already?”
So, where do we even begin?
* * *
Let’s start in Kittanning, which kicks off its holiday season this Saturday, Nov. 19, with the Festivities in the Streets from 3 to 8 p.m.
Kittanning Hometown Holiday Events will host Festivities in the Streets along Market Street, North and South Jefferson streets, and North and South McKean streets in downtown Kittanning.
Visitors will find live entertainment, visits with Santa, food trucks, arts and crafts vendors, axe throwing, bouncy houses, face painting, a live nativity and more from 3 to 8 p.m.
More details can be found on the “Kittanning Hometown Holiday Events” Facebook page.
* * *
Also on Saturday, the Union Christmas Festival and Craft Show will take place at Union High School in Rimersburg from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Benefitting the school’s Travel Club and Prom Committee, the event will include a number of craft vendors, as well as carriage rides, food, a Chinese auction, opportunities for family photos and more.
* * *
Then on Sunday, Nov. 20, the Dayton community will celebrate its Light-Up Extravaganza, sponsored by the Ministerial Association.
The lineup of events includes a showing of “The Muppet’s Christmas Carol” at 2:30 p.m., pizza at 4 p.m., and the light-up event and Santa visit from 4:30 to 5 p.m. Movies and pizza will be held at the Dayton Volunteer Fire Department, and light up, Santa, caroling, and hot cocoa and cookies will take place in the center of downtown Dayton.
A community church service will be held at Belknap Church at 6:30 p.m.
* * *
The holiday season begins Monday, Nov. 21, in Clarion as the Chamber of Business and Industry sponsors a number of events and activities downtown.
Customer Appreciation Day will take place throughout the day in the Downtown Clarion area, with businesses offering sales and some refreshments to enjoy.
The day continues with the 2nd Annual Illumination Night Celebration downtown, featuring lighted wreaths, trees and more throughout the community.
The American Legion Auxiliary and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary will be decorating the Veterans Memorial Park with a very large tree, along with 10 additional trees, and the gazebo. And there will be 21 additional trees planted in the new planters on Main Street and in the Cherico lot this year.
All of Main Street will be aglow on Monday, Nov. 21 at 5 p.m.
* * *
A number of other Christmas kickoff and light-up night events are coming to the New Bethlehem, Rimersburg, East Brady and other nearby communities late in the month and into December, and details on all of those will be forthcoming in the next several issues of The Leader-Vindicator.
However, there’s still time to take part in the 2nd Annual Festival of Trees, which will be held once again at the Redbank Valley History Center.
Co-sponsored by the Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Redbank Valley Historical Society, the beautiful display of decorated trees was a wonderful new addition to the area’s holiday scene last year, and we hope even more businesses, churches and other groups will take part this year.
The trees are a great way to show your business’ holiday spirit to the community, which will have a chance to view and vote on their favorite trees during a number of holiday events in the coming weeks.
The deadline to sign up a tree is Nov. 27, with decorating taking place Nov. 28-29 from 2 to 7 p.m.
For more information or to sign up, contact Gennie Gerow at (724) 525-9844 or genniegerow@gmail.com.
* * *
The Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce is also looking for organizations, churches, school and scout groups, fire companies, businesses and more to take part in the chamber’s annual Christmas Parade, which will be held Saturday, Dec. 3, at 1 p.m.
Let’s welcome Santa and the Christmas season into town with a big group of parade entries this year. The deadline to signup is Dec. 1.
For more information and a sign-up form, contact the chamber at (814) 275-3929.