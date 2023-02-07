For a number of years now we have asked Leader-Vindicator readers: Do you love your pets?
And each year, we are blown away by the number of photos we receive of our readers’ dogs, cats, rabbits, birds and all kinds of other critters that are part of their families.
With the deadline to submit photos coming up tomorrow (Friday), we already have more than 300 photos that have come in by email and on Facebook.
We will begin publishing two pages full of pet photos in next week’s Leader-Vindicator, and will continue running the photos each week through at least March until we get them all in the paper. Please be patient; if you don’t see your pet’s photo, just wait a week or so and it will be in the The L-V.
Thank you to everyone who has shared photos of their lovable pets.
* * *
We also received a record number of entries this year for our annual Valentine’s Day giveaway contest, and we drew the three winners last Friday afternoon.
Congratulations to Mary Ann Jones, Kristy Boozer and Carol Mitchell who won a variety of prizes from some of our great advertisers.
Thank you to all the businesses that provided prizes for this year’s contest, and stay tuned for some other upcoming prize giveaways that The L-V has planned in the coming months.
And don’t forget that Tuesday, Feb. 14 is Valentine’s Day. Be sure to support our local businesses as you purchase goodies for your loved ones this year.
* * *
L-V readers also came through again with all their votes in our annual Readers Choice Awards promotion. The ballots have been tallied and the winners have been notified.
We also selected four voters who received $25 gift cards to local businesses. They will be be announced along with all the Readers Choice Award winners in a special 10th Anniversary section in our March 2 issue.
* * *
Everyone loves a good show, and it’s time to mark your calendars for upcoming student musical productions at our local schools.
Union High School will stage the classic Rodgers and Hammerstein musical, “Oklahoma,” Thursday through Saturday, March 2-4. Performances will be at 7 p.m. each night.
Students at Redbank Valley High School are gearing up for their March 10-12 production of “Shrek: The Musical.” The curtain will rise at 7 p.m. for the Friday and Saturday shows, and at 3 p.m. on Sunday.
Also in the area, Karns City High School will present “The Addams Family” musical for four performances March 2-4. Showtimes are at 7:30 p.m. each day, with a 2 p.m. matinee show on Saturday as well.
”The Wizard of Oz” will be performed March 9-11 at A-C Valley High School, with 7 p.m. showtimes each night.
West Shamokin High School will present “The Sound of Music” March 10-12, with shows starting at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Keystone High School will cut loose with “Footloose” March 16-18.
And looking farther ahead, Clarion Area High School is preparing “Mamma Mia!” for March 30-31 and April 1.
Mark your calendars now and be sure to support these student performers and the arts in our area.