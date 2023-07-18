The anticipation has been building for months, but the time is finally here: the Clarion County Fair arrives on Sunday.
Whether you have been dreaming of a tasty treat, looking forward to the new carnival rides, or getting your entries ready for the fair’s many contests and events, the fair means something different for everyone.
The fair also means a great opportunity to showcase New Bethlehem and the Redbank Valley area, so we encourage everyone to spruce up their yards and properties so that all the visitors coming to the area see us in a positive light.
With so many things to do at the fair, you can surely find a day that checks all the boxes for your interests. We encourage everyone in our area to support this year’s fair, July 23-29, at Redbank Valley Municipal Park.
* * *
There are so many great shows at the upcoming fair, but we are especially looking forward to the shows that take place every day, Monday through Saturday.
This year, they include the wild west comedy show, Tumbleweed Crossing; the daring acrobatics of the High Flying Pages; and the local fan favorite, Rock N Roll Pet Show.
Showtimes have been set at 3, 5 and 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday for Tumbleweed Crossing. The High Flying Pages will perform daily at 6 and 9 p.m., with a 2 p.m. show added on Saturday. And the Rock N Roll Pet Store will be offered at 4, 6 and 8 p.m. each day at the fair.
And don’t forget you can also try your hand at catching fish as First Bite Fishing returns to the fair this year.
* * *
As you’re heading up the main route at the fair, be sure to stop at The Leader-Vindicator’s booth to pick up some free goodies, get a great deal on a subscription and for a chance to win great prizes.
Sponsored by Nolf Chrysler Dodge, The L-V will once again be giving away a brand new grill to one lucky winner, along with other prizes. It’s free to sign up at our booth. We will draw the winners at the end of Fair Week and announce them in an upcoming issue of the newspaper.
We can’t wait to see you at the fair!
* * *
The Union COG Pool Park in Sligo is a great place to cool off during this hot summer. But the park is also offering a gift that keeps on giving all year long.
The Union COG is once again selling lottery calendars that will offer daily prizes throughout 2024.
The $20 calendars are available for sale at the pool in Sligo, along with Northwest Bank in Rimersburg and the Sligo Borough office, as well as from any COG member.
The calendars start on Jan. 1, 2024 and continue through the end of the year, offering $20 prizes every day plus a $100 prize each month and a $500 prize on May 25, 2024.
For more information or to get a calendar, call Cathy at (814) 755-3832.
* * *
Summertime means fun on the river, and one local group has you covered.
Experience Armstrong Inc. will host its annual Gateway Clipper Cruise aboard the Duchess. There will be four sightseeing trips on Saturday, Sept. 30, each one taking off at different times from Freeport: 9 a.m., noon, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Tickets are $48 and are now on sale.
You do not want to miss this opportunity highlighting Armstrong County’s natural beauty and the importance of the Allegheny River for our local communities.
The Impromptus acoustic band will perform on the last cruise of the day at 6 p.m.
For tickets and additional information, visit Eventbrite.com, or contact Experience Armstrong at (724) 543-4003.
* * *
Quite a few readers have already sent in photos from their summer vacations and travels for our annual “Take The L-V With You” travel photo promotion.
We can now add Greece and St. Thomas to the list of places our readers have taken our newspaper to this year, along with stops in Hawaii, Florida, New York City, South Carolina, Pompeii, Italy and London, England.
But there’s still plenty of time for you to join in the fun. As you head on out on your summertime travels, don’t forget to “Take The L-V With You!” and submit your vacation photos.
All you need to do is remember to pack a copy of The Leader-Vindicator, whether you’re heading on a day trip, a weekend getaway or a full family vacation. Pose the crew with the newspaper at a memorable stop along your trip, and send your photo to us at news@tlv.comcastbiz.net. It’s that easy. Just be sure to include the names of everyone pictured, where and when the photo was taken, and any details about your trip that you wish to include.
We will collect the photos all summer long, and publish them at the end of September.
All those who submit photos will also have a chance to win a four-pack of tickets to the Pittsburgh Zoo!