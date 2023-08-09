If you’re one of the folks who is hoping summer goes on forever, you might want to skip ahead a couple of paragraphs. That’s because we are actually down to less than two weeks away from the start of the new school year for students at Redbank Valley, Union and some other local schools.
And while The Leader-Vindicator will present some school year preview stories in next week’s paper, there is still plenty of summertime left for lots of warm weather fun.
In fact, this weekend there is a bounty of events happening local to keep you busy and in the out-of-doors.
The Southern Clarion County Community Days festival will be held in Rimersburg on Aug. 12-13, with the parade and music on Saturday, and the big car cruise on Sunday. Full details can be found in this week’s paper.
Also on Saturday, the first-ever Farm Festival, spearheaded by the Clarion-Venango-Forest County Farm Bureau, will take place in New Bethlehem’s Gumtown Park along Water Street from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., offering up a tractor show, corn hole tournament, petting zoo, a program by equine expert Charlie Wyant, kiddie pedal tractor pulls and more. The day will be capped off by a performance from The Fabulous Gunslingers, a Pittsburgh-based band that includes local native Julie (Boddorf) Shepard on the fiddle. We published a full story about the Farm Festival last week, but you can also find details online at cvffarmbureau.com.
We hope you can support these local events this weekend.
* * *
The Dayton Fair will also be coming back around this weekend. And while Fair Week doesn’t officially begin until Monday, the fairgrounds will begin to come to life on Saturday, which includes tractor and truck pulls that get underway at 10 a.m.
Highlights from Fair Week include a concert by Christian band Rend Collective on Monday, the Kids Motorcycle and ATV Fun Show on Tuesday, truck and tractor pulls on Wednesday, off-road drag racing on Thursday, the demolition derby on Friday, and a rodeo and fireworks on Saturday.
A full story can be found in today’s newspaper, and you can get more details online at www.daytonfair.org.
* * *
If you’re planning to head north this weekend, the Sherman Memorial Lighthouse in Tionesta will be open on Saturday, Aug. 12, for public tours.
Benefitting the Lions of Tionesta, the lighthouse tours are offered from 1 to 4 p.m. on the second Saturday of the month through October, with admission set at $5 for adults, $2 for children ages 5-12 and free for younger kids.
The Sherman Memorial Lighthouse in Tionesta was constructed in 2004 as a family memorial by Jack Sherman, who has deep roots in the Redbank Valley area. It is Pennsylvania’s only working inland lighthouse and is seven stories (55 feet) tall, and 16 feet in diameter at the base. It towers over Lighthouse Island at the confluence of Tionesta Creek and the Allegheny River. The island is 22.5-acres and open to public use, with a boat launch, fishing pier, walk/bike trail, and a new Peace Park which features a Cross of Freedom, Statue of Liberty, Veterans Memorial, chapel and replica scale model of the 1893 timber crib dam.
If you can’t make it this weekend, the lighthouse will also be open for tours on Saturday, Aug. 19, during the Tionesta Indian Festival.
* * *
This week, The L-V welcomes a new editorial page columnist to our great group of writers. Dr. Cecelia Harmon, a Redbank Valley native who has returned home after studying veterinary care, will be providing a column on the second week of each month, with the focus on your pets and their care.
In addition to our regular columnists, the editorial pages are a place for anyone to sound off on topics important to our area. We not only welcome your letters to the editor, but are always on the lookout for local columnists that can add something new and fresh to our editorial pages.
If you think you have what it takes to be a columnist in The L-V, reach out to us at news@tlv.comcastbiz.net and provide a few sample columns we can take a look at.
* * *
With so much going on this weekend and beyond, don’t forget to “Take The L-V With You!” on all of your summertime travels.
A day-trip to a local festival; a weekend getaway to Cook Forest, Erie or elsewhere; or a full family vacation — wherever you’re headed these final weeks of summer, we want to see where you take The L-V.
Just remember to bring along a copy of the newspaper and hold it up for a photo at a memorable stop on your trip. Let us know the names of everyone pictured and where they are from, and any details of your travels. Send your photos to us at news@tlv.comcastbiz.net and we will publish them all at the end of September.
Best of all, everyone who submits a photo will be entered to win a four-pack of tickets to the Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium!
In just the past week, we’ve had photos come in from trips to Florida and the Christmas Story House in Cleveland. The L-V has been all over the globe this year! We can’t wait to see where you take The Leader-Vindicator.