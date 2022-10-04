Southern Clarion County was well represented at Saturday’s Tournament of Leaves Parade in Clarion, with several area bands and groups winning top honors in their parade categories.
Area bands were not deterred by a few sprinkles of rain during the event, as Redbank Valley High School’s Mighty Bulldogs Marching Band won first place in the Class A Bands division, and Union High School brought home the first place trophy in the Class AA Bands category.
Also, Hawthorn-based Coach Blondie Tumble and Cheer literally bent over backwards to win first place in the Drill Teams division of the Autumn Leaf Festival parade.
Congratulations to all the winners! A full list can be found inside today’s L-V, along with numerous photos from the event.
And be sure to check out our website at www.leader-vindicator.com in the coming days for videos and photo collections from the parade and more.
* * *
Homecoming festivities were held last weekend at Redbank Valley, which put on a great show at Friday night’s football game against Union/A-C Valley.
This week, it’s Union’s turn to celebrate homecoming as the Falcon Knights take on the Gators of Port Allegany Friday evening. The Union homecoming king and queen will be crowned prior to the game at 6:30 p.m.
The celebration starts tonight (Thursday) with a homecoming parade, beginning at the Veterans Memorial Park along Main Street at 6 p.m. To join the homecoming court, little girls in the area can dress as princesses to take part in the parade. They should meet at the park from 5:30 to 5:45 p.m. The princesses and their escorts will be introduced at the school, and there will be photo opportunities.
The parade will continue to the high school for a community pep rally and more events, benefitting the Prom Committee. Admission is just $1, and there will be chances to toss a pie at some of Union’s coaches and players.
Good luck to the Falcon Knights. Win homecoming!
* * *
The leaves are changing colors, and a perfect place to take in the view is from atop the Sherman Memorial Lighthouse in Tionesta, which will be open this Saturday, Oct. 8, for public tours.
From 1 to 4 p.m., visitors can check out Lighthouse Island and climb the stairs to the seven-story lighthouse, which offers various displays at each level.
Admission is $5 for adults, $2 for those ages 12-18 and free for younger children. Proceeds benefit the Tionesta Lions Club.
While there, the 22.5-acre island also offers a boat launch, fishing pier, walking and bike trail, and a new Peace Park which features a Cross of Freedom, Statue of Liberty, Veterans Memorial, Chapel and replica scale model of a 1893 Timber Crib dam.
* * *
Don’t forget that Monday, Oct. 10 is Columbus Day. Post offices, banks and many other government offices will be closed.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has also announced that all driver license and photo centers will be closed Saturday, Oct. 8, through Monday, Oct. 10, in observance of the holiday.
* * *
With Halloween fast approaching, The Leader-Vindicator has once again started publishing its Halloween Happenings list, which can be found in today’s paper.
Local communities can list their Trick-or-Treat times, and other community events that are open to the public can also be added. Just send us the information to news@tlv.comcastbiz.net.
And while we’re on the subject of Halloween, we recently received a press release that was bit chilling. Based on the number of people buried in each state, Pennsylvania ranks as the second most dangerous state to live in — if there was a zombie apocalypse.
New York comes in first with a whopping 12,691,919 potential zombies roaming the streets, while the Keystone State is second with 12,505,514 potential zombies. Ohio ranks third most dangerous, followed by California in fourth place.
If you take zombies seriously, you might want to move to Alaska, which has only 72,849 potential zombies to worry about.
* * *
