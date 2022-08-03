Fair Week 2022 is now in the rearview mirror, but not before creating all kinds of great memories for those who took part in this year’s Clarion County Fair.
It was a great week, both weather-wise and as far as the fair’s events, shows and attendance were concerned. There were more vendors on the grounds this year, and several first-time shows that were well-received.
Those of us at The Leader-Vindicator spent a lot of time at the fair, covering various events and working at our booth, where we had the chance to talk with hundreds of fairgoers who were enjoying the traditional summertime festivities.
Congratulations to the Clarion County Fair’s many organizers and volunteers, as well everyone who helped make this year’s fair a great showcase of our local area. Plans are already in the works for next year’s fair, and we can’t wait to see all the great things that are still to come.
* * *
Hundreds of entry forms were filled out for The Leader-Vindicator’s prize giveaway at the Clarion County Fair last week, and the winners of our major prizes can be found pictured in today’s newspaper.
We want to thank Nolf Chrysler-Dodge for its generous support of our drawing by providing a new griddle grill that was given away this year. Also, thank you to the Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium for zoo tickets that were also awarded to three lucky winners.
We also awarded a one-year subscription to The Leader-Vindicator to Jolena Brocious of New Bethlehem, and welcomed quite a few new subscribers with our special fair deal this year.
Congratulations to all the winners, and thank you to everyone who stopped by our booth at the fair to signup and visit with us.
* * *
Speaking of the many great L-V subscribers, each week we select one as our Subscriber of the Week, and post their name in the newspaper.
And from those weekly winners, we select one Subscriber of the Month who receives one free month added to their subscription.
For July, our Subscriber of the Month is Luann Kilburn of Rimersburg. Congratulations!
Now, more than ever, local newspapers need your support so that we can continue to provide the coverage you expect of local news, sports and area events. You can have The L-V delivered to your mailbox and save money off the retail price by calling us today at (814) 275-3131 ext. 221.
* * *
Southern Clarion County Community Days will be held Aug. 13-14 in Rimersburg, and there’s still time to take part in the return of the event’s parade.
Organizers are looking for groups, organizations, sports teams, bands, churches and individuals to take part in the parade, which will begin at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13.
After an absence of several years, this year’s parade returns to Main Street, and will be held in memory of longtime parade organizer Susan Barger.
Anyone interested in taking part in the parade should contact Pat Stewart at (814) 221-0015 as soon as possible to register.
* * *
The Fort Armstrong Folk Festival rolls into Kittanning this week, with a full schedule of performers to complement the park full of vendors Aug. 4-7.
The festivities get underway tomorrow (Thursday) in Riverfront Park, which will be lined with more than 70 artisans as well as food vendors and more.
A new event this year will be the Jeep Fest from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday, and the Car Cruise returns on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Musical entertainment is scheduled throughout the four-day festival, with a full schedule online at armstrongfestival.com.
* * *
Not only do we want to see where you “Take The L-V With You” this summer, but we want to give you a chance to win some prizes as well.
From day trips in the area, to weekend getaways, to full-blown family vacations, we ask readers each year to pack a copy of our newspaper and submit a photo of them with The L-V from a memorable stop along their journey.
Everyone who submits a photo for this year’s vacation photo pages will be entered in a drawing for a four-pack of tickets to the Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium.
You can send in your photos to us at news@tlv.comcastbiz.net, and be sure to provide the names of everyone in the pictures, where they are from, and where your travels took you this year.
We’ll collect the photos all summer, and will share them in The L-V in late September.