March Madness may be just beginning this week, but our local basketball season came to an end Tuesday night.
Despite season-ending losses for the Redbank Lady Bulldogs and Union Golden Knights, both teams had remarkable seasons with much to celebrate.
For Redbank, the third District 9 title in four seasons officially makes it a dynasty, with a lot to look forward to next season.
And for Union, the program’s return to the District 9 title game, as well as its first state playoff win in nearly 50 years made it a season to remember.
Congratulations to both teams on great seasons.
The Leader-Vindicator will help celebrate those successes as we publish special congratulatory pages for both teams in next week’s issue. Be sure to get your copy!
* * *
Although it may seem silly to say it with snow on the ground and temperatures being downright chilly recently, but the calendar tells us that spring is literally just around the corner.
Regardless of whether Jack Frost is ready to call it a year, the cold hard truth is that spring officially arrives on Monday, March 20.
But we can’t help but worry that it might take Mother Nature a few weeks to get that memo.
* * *
With spring’s arrival, comes thoughts of getting outside to witness nature as it emerges from its winter slumber. Our local trails are a great place to see the flora and fauna awaken for another spring.
While you’re out on the trails, keep your eyes open for photo-worthy scenery along the way. The Leader-Vindicator is once again asking readers to submit their favorite trail photos from over the past year — and some of the submissions could end up in our Trail Guide 2023, which will publish at the end of April.
Best of all, we will select one lucky person who submits a trail photo as our winner of four tickets to the Pittsburgh Zoo!
You can email your photo submissions to us at news@tlv.comcastbiz.net. Be sure to tell us where the photo was taken, and if there are people in the picture, please provide their names and where they are from.
The deadline to submit your photos is Monday, April 10.
* * *
And speaking of photo contests, the Clarion County Commissioners Office is also offering up a contest of their own.
With an entry deadline of April 26, the commissioners are seeking photos taken in Clarion County that would fit into one of the following categories: Your Town, Festivals/Community Events, Nature, Unique Interests, Activities, Historic Attractions and First Responders.
Along with the photo, entries should include a description of the image. Photos can be emailed to sparkes@co-clarion.pa-us or mailed to the Commissioners Office at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214.
Winning photos will be displayed in Clarion County buildings and on the county’s website.
* * *
After two wonderful weekends that showcased the many talents at Redbank Valley and Union high schools, the local school show season continues this weekend with a couple of fun shows on tap.
Clarion-Limestone High School will present “The Lightening Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical,” this Thursday, Friday and Saturday, March 16-18, at 7 p.m. nightly. Tickets are $5 at the door.
“Footloose: The Musical” will be staged at Keystone High School this weekend, March 16-18. The curtain rises at 7:30 p.m. each night.
* * *
Finally, we want to wish everyone a very happy St. Patrick’s Day this Friday, March 17.
May the luck of the Irish be with you and your loved ones!