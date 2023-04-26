Sometimes in life’s journey, the path doesn’t exactly lead you in the direction you intended.
And that’s the case this week as we had every intention of featuring our 2023 Trail Guide in this week’s Leader-Vindicator.
Unfortunately, the night it was scheduled to print, we had a malfunction on one of our press lines. Rather than put out a product without the color pages we had hoped for, we opted to push the Trail Guide back a week.
So, if everything gets up and running and cooperates this time, the 36-page Trail Guide will be included in next week’s issue of The L-V. It’s packed full of great stories, photos and maps from a number of trails across the region, including the Redbank Valley Trail, Armstrong Trail, Rail 66 Country Trail, Butler-Freeport Trail, Allegheny River Trail in Clarion County, Oil Region National Heritage Area Trails, Mahoning Shadow Trail, Ghost Town Trail and the Erie to Pittsburgh Trail.
* * *
We don’t typically associate the last week of April with freezing temperatures, but we’ve seen the mercury dip down into the low 30s and below over the past few days.
And even with the morning frosts, today (Thursday) is predicted to be a sunny mid-60s day.
But then the forecast — courtesy of the National Weather Service — for Friday through Tuesday reads like a broken record: Showers likely. Every day. And throw in a thunderstorm here and there. The chance of precipitation is pretty much 70 percent and above Friday through Tuesday. Maybe that will change.
Would it be April without the April showers?
* * *
Not only is our Trail Guide coming up in The L-V, but we have some other big projects on the horizon.
One of those is our annual high school graduation special section, which is scheduled for our June 1 issue.
The section features individual photos of the Class of 2023 from Redbank Valley, Union, Clarion-Limestone, Karns City, A-C Valley, Clarion Area and Keystone high schools.
Parents and family members of graduating seniors can join in the celebration with special congratulatory ads in the special section, that can feature student photos, a message from their loved ones and more.
Don’t miss out on your chance to celebrate your seniors. To place an ad, give Deb Huffman a call at The Leader-Vindicator at (814) 275-3131 ext. 224. The deadline is coming up, so don’t delay!
* * *
The L-V is also offering its readers an opportunity to honor Mom just in time for Mother’s Day.
And best of all, you can win one of four prizes for you or your mother.
We’re looking for photos of you and your Mom to share in our special Mother’s Day Tribute pages that will run in the L-V on May 11.
We’re also giving anyone who submits a photo a chance to share a special memory about their mom, or the best advice your mother gave to you while your were growing up (30 words or less).
Photos and information can be shared on our daily Facebook posts, or email them to us at news@tlv.comcastbiz.net. All photos must include the names of everyone pictured and where they are from.
From all the photos we receive, we will select three lucky winners who will each receive gift cards to local businesses — a $50 Visa gift card courtesy of Central Electric, a $50 gift card from Zack’s Restaurant and a $25 gift certificate from Village Pizza!
The deadline to submit your photo is Monday, May 5 — so don’t delay!
* * *
If you’re looking to get out this weekend, the Clarion Conservation District will host its Green Fest this Saturday, April 29, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Clarion County Park in Shippenville.
The fun-filled day will include free hands-on activities for all ages, including T-shirt tie dying, watershed education activities and more.
Food will be available for purchase, and there will be guided tours of the newly overhauled acid mine drainage treatment system at the park.
For more, visit www.clarionconservation.com.