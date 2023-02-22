The Lenten season has arrived, and so too has the season of local fish fries.
Best of all, you not only get a great meal and a chance to meet up with friends and neighbors, but these local dinners are an opportunity to help out local fire departments and churches.
The New Bethlehem Fire Company kicks off its fish and chicken dinners this Friday, Feb. 24, from 4 to 7 p.m.
Dinners are priced at $12.95 for adults and $6 for children age 8 and younger. The meals include fish and/or chicken, choice of baked potato or french fries, coleslaw and applesauce.
The New Bethlehem Fire Hall will also host dinners on Fridays, March 10 and March 24.
The Distant Area Volunteer Fire Department will alternate Fridays with New Bethlehem, offering up meals March 3 and 17 at the Mahoning Township Hall, and on Friday, March 31 from a roadside stand along Route 28/66 at Hardcore Tire.
The dinners will be served from noon to 6 p.m., with dine-in and takeouts available.
Distant’s menu includes the Big Fish Sandwich Meal or chicken parmesan dinner for $12 each. Ala-carte items are also available, with a small fish sandwich or chicken parmesan sandwich for $8, and additional sides for $4 that include fresh hand-cut fries, side salad, haluski, homemade chicken noodle soup and coleslaw.
Children can choose from a two-piece fish sticks or two-piece chicken tenders meal with french fries for $6, that also includes applesauce, cookie and drink.
Be sure to support your local fire companies over the next few weeks at their dinners.
* * *
A few area churches are also offering up fish dinners for Lent.
In Bradys Bend, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church will host weekly fish dinners from 4 to 6:30 p.m. every Friday from Feb. 24 through March 31.
Dine-in or takeouts are available, with dinners including baked or breaded fish, with a choice of macaroni and cheese, baked potato or french fries. They also include coleslaw and dessert.
The cost is $14 for adults, $7 for children ages 3-10 and free for kids age 2 and younger.
Also to the north, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Lucinda is holding fish and shrimp take-out dinners Fridays from Feb. 24 through March 31.
The dinners are offered from 5 to 7 p.m. each week, and there will be limited seating available in the hall for those wishing to eat there.
Dinners include a choice of baked or fried shrimp, a fish hoagie, shrimp or jumbo shrimp. Regular dinners cost $12 per person, with jumbo shrimp dinners priced at $13. Child dinners are $6.
Meals also include a choice of french fries, baked potato or macaroni and cheese, along with coleslaw.
St. Joe’s will also offer take-out lunches each week from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. by calling (814) 226-8310. The menu includes a fish sandwich for $8 or fish hoagie for $10, with coleslaw and french fries.
Hungry yet?
* * *
It is also high school musical season in the area, with Union High School kicking things off next week with its production of the classic Rodgers and Hammerstein musical, “Oklahoma!”
The curtain rises at 7 p.m. on March 2-4. Tickets are $5 each and will be sold at the door.
On opening night, March 2, you can enjoy a dinner and a show. The UHS Prom Committee will hold a spaghetti dinner from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the school cafeteria.
The cost for the dinner is $10 for adults and $6 for children age 12 and under.
And stay tuned for more information next week about Redbank Valley High School’s production of “Shrek: The Musical,” which will be held March 10-12.
* * *
The Jefferson County History Center in Brookville is offering up a great way to spend your Saturday this weekend, with its annual Bowdish Birthday Bash and debut of several new exhibits.
The event will run at the history center along Main Street from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the Bowdish Model Railroad show taking place from noon to 3 p.m.
New exhibits opening on Saturday, Feb. 25, include a look at the life and works of area cartoonist and illustrator Adam Gruda, as well as an exhibit featuring Abbie Neal, Baxter’s country and western music star. A third new exhibit will take visitors back in time to enjoy a Snow Day in the area.
For more information, visit jchonline.org.