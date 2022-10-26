The world can be a scary place, but at least to some degree, that’s how we like it over the next several days as we get ready to celebrate Halloween.
There’s so much going on in our area for the spooky holiday, not the least of which will be all the Trick-or-Treat times, mostly set for Monday, Oct. 31.
For the full list of times, and more, check out the Halloween Happenings column in today’s paper.
* * *
And don’t forget that tomorrow (Friday) is the deadline to submit your photos for our Kids, Critters and Costumes Halloween Photo Contest.
We want to see what your kiddos and pets are wearing this year, and we want to give you a chance to score some prizes too.
Just send your photos to us before 5 p.m. on Friday by emailing them to news@tlv.comcastbiz.net. Or you can share the photos on one of our daily Photo Contest posts on Facebook. Either way, be sure to include the names of everyone pictured and where they are from.
We will select three lucky winners, who will each receive four tickets to the Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium. The winners will be announced in next week’s Leader-Vindicator, which will also feature as many of the photos as we can squeeze into the pages.
* * *
The Rimersburg Lions Club hosts its annual Halloween Parade along Main Street on Monday, Oct. 31, starting at 5:30 p.m.
All local youngsters are invited to take part in the parade, and should lineup at Heeter Lumber at 5:15 p.m.
Although there is no costume judging this year, the Lions will give each participant Halloween goodies that will give them a nice head start on trick-or-treating that evening.
* * *
A longstanding Redbank Valley tradition will continue this weekend — and we’re talking about pumpkin chunkin’!
Once a mainstay in downtown New Bethlehem where pumpkins were launched across Red Bank Creek, the event moved up to Redbank Valley Municipal Park, where it will take place this Saturday, Oct. 29, starting around noon at the horse arena.
Not only will you have a chance to see how far the pumpkins fly from catapults and air cannons, but there will be food and more available at the park as well. And mini bike racing will start at 2 p.m. on the parking field.
Support your local park and enjoy some Halloween fun at the same time.
* * *
The Redbank Valley Community Center will also host its Ghouls Day Out festivities this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The event will feature vendors, a kids carnival organized by local Girl Scouts, lunch for purchase, a Chinese auction and more.
* * *
The seat of Jefferson County will transform into Haunted Brookville this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Visit Main Street in Brookville for a community Halloween bash, featuring games, activities, treats and more.
Although many activities are free, some will require tickets, so be sure to visit www.BrookvilleChamber.com/haunted-brookville for a complete list.