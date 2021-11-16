If you think the past year-and-a-half or more has been a blur, try to catch your breath for a moment before we head into the final six weeks of this year which are packed with holidays, local events, activities and more.
Thanksgiving, the Black Friday frenzy, the start of deer season and other events will bring an end to November; and then we will jump right into all the Christmas season fun with parades, Santa visits, light-up nights and more.
Keep watching The L-V over the next few weeks for more details about many of these events. And if your community, group, church, school or other organization is planning a public event in the coming weeks, feel free to send us the information at news@tlv.comcastbiz.net so that we can help get the word out for you.
* * *
Another big event is happening in our area this Friday night, as the Redbank Valley Bulldogs attempt to defend their District 9 Class A title against the Union/A-C Valley Falcon Knights in this year’s title clash.
The game gets underway at 7 p.m. at Clarion University’s Memorial Stadium, and we hope there’s a big turnout of fans from all over to watch this marquee matchup.
While it may be no consolation to the loser of this week’s game, one way or another, southern Clarion County will have a District 9 Champion at the end of the night. Both teams have had impressive seasons, and are ready to do battle. We wish everyone a great game, and we can’t wait to see how it plays out.
* * *
The Knox community will host its annual Once Upon A Christmas craft and holiday gift tour this weekend, on Friday, Nov. 19, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 20, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The 31st annual event will feature a number of stops throughout the Knox area, with details available on the group’s Facebook page and online at www.onceuponachristmas.info.
Knox will also host its Light-Up Night on Friday, Nov. 19, starting at 6 p.m. along Main Street and at the Fire Hall. Santa, Mrs. Claus and the Grinch will all make appearances.
* * *
Light-Up Night festivities will also take place this weekend in Kittanning.
The kick-off parade begins at 6:30 p.m. on Friday evening.
The official Light-Up Night with many of the events will take place on Saturday. Events include visits with Santa, a petting zoo, hay rides, cookie decorating, a bon fire, window decorating contest, stuff-a-bear, music and more.
And going on already is the Festival of Trees in Kittanning’s Riverfront Park.
For all the details, visit Downtown Kittanning Inc. on Facebook.
* * *
Part of Saturday’s festivities in Kittanning will include the Light-Up Kittanning 5K and 1-Mile Glow Walk/Run.
Hosted by Experience Armstrong, the 5K race starts at 5 p.m., with the Glow Fun Run/Walk beginning immediately after at 5:05 p.m.
Headlamps are encouraged, but not mandatory, since part of the course is not lit up. T-shirts are optional for an additional $10. Every 5K runner will receive a pair of free running gloves.
The cost is $25 for the 5K and $12.50 for the 1-mile Glow Walk/Run. Sign up online at runsignup.com/Race/PA/Kittanning/LightUpKittanning5k.
Refreshments and an award/trophy ceremony will take place after the race.