Summer is in full swing, which means that the Clarion County Fair is right around the corner.
In a little more than two weeks, the 85th Clarion County Fair returns to Redbank Valley Municipal Park — and The Leader-Vindicator has you covered for all the news about the seven-day event.
Check out the special section in this week’s L-V — our biggest Clarion County Fair section ever! It’s packed full of schedules for each day at the fair, along with stories and photos about all the upcoming shows and attractions which will be coming to the July 23-29 fair.
We’re also gearing up for The Leader-Vindicator’s booth at this year’s fair, where you will be able to stop in and sign up for a free chance to win great prizes, including a brand new grill and more.
We can’t wait to See You At The Fair!
And speaking of the Clarion County Fair, there’s still time to enter one of the fair’s many Home and Family Living contests, with many offering both ribbons and cash prizes!
While it’s great to see all the entries from the area’s children, the events are also open to all ages. So, if you snapped an amazing photograph over the past year, or completed a woodworking or quilting project, or even built an epic Lego set — this is your chance to take part in the fair.
Visit the Clarion County Fair online at www.clarioncountyfair.com and check out the Premium Book which details all the contest categories, as well as all the entry procedures.
We call this Fair and Festival Season around here, and since we already checked off the “Fair” portion, there are a lot of “Festival” boxes to check off as well.
Coming up this weekend is East Brady’s Riverfest, which is offering up live music, vendors, plenty of festival foods, children’s activities and the return of the festival parade. Riverfest runs this Friday and Saturday, July 14-15.
The event ends with the wonderful fireworks show, which is launched from the summit across the river from town, providing an amazing show high above the Allegheny River. Be sure to check it out.
Also this weekend, Parker City will celebrate its 150th anniversary with a one-day event planned on Saturday, July 15.
Festivities run from 9 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. at Phillips Park, including vendors, food trucks, a car show, and the opening of Parker’s time capsule at 6:30 p.m.
A river float will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., followed by a parade and car cruise at 5:30 p.m.
In the evening, Isaac Cole will perform in the park starting at 7:30 p.m., with a fireworks display to cap off the sesquicentennial celebration.
The Jefferson County Fair is next up on the local schedule of events, with Fair Week kicking off on Monday, July 17 and continuing through Saturday, July 22 at the fairgrounds near Brookville.
On Monday, you can check out the opening ceremonies at 7 p.m., followed by the garden tractor pulls at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday’s lineup includes truck and tractor pulls at 7 p.m.
Country music star Jackson Dean, along with special guest Chase McDaniel, will perform on Wednesday, July 19, at 7:30 p.m.
Fair Week continues Thursday, July 20 with a mud bog at 7 p.m., and the Rawhide Professional Rodeo at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 21.
A demolition derby will round out Fair Week at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 22.
Find the full schedule of events and more online at www.jeffcofair.com.
And looking ahead, don’t forget that the Southern Clarion County Community Days will be held in Rimersburg on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 12-13.
The big car cruise will return on Sunday of that weekend, and Saturday’s lineup includes the annual parade. And there’s still time to enter your float, local sports team, marching band and more in the parade. Just call Pat Stewart at (814) 221-0015 to be part of the event.
More details about Community Days will be coming in The L-V closer to the festival.